‘A Quiet Place 2’ Delayed for Exactly the Reason You’re Thinking

The very real global pandemic of COVID-19 has displaced the very fictional world-changing events of A Quiet Place Part II, temporarily at least. Director John Krasinski has opted to delay his highly anticipated horror sequel’s release date to a future date to be determined in the wake of the rather chaotic and unpredictable outbreak. The coronavirus has already disrupted a number of high-profile events, and will continue to do so, but since the sickness is claiming lives, the responsible thing to do is to observe an abundance of caution, be it regarding film festivals, movie releases, sporting events, or any other mass gatherings.

Paramount Pictures was all ready to start the international rollout for A Quiet Place Part II on March 18th, followed in short order by a U.K. debut on March 19th and a North American launch on March 20th. What we know now is that that’s not happening; what we don’t know is just when the movie will make its big-screen debut. Definitely a bummer, but it’s the smart move.

Here’s how Krasinski broke the news:

Paramount Pictures also provided a statement:

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II. We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

As an additional note, it seems that the entire marketing budget for AQP2 has already been spent (though THR opted to run this info in a Tweet rather than the write-up itself…):

Paramount pulls A QUIET PLACE II due to coronavirus. Unlike NO TIME TO DIE, the entire marketing spend was made. This is worst case scenario for studio. https://t.co/GekjtX3NVA via @thr — Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) March 12, 2020

For more on A Quiet Place Part II, be sure to get caught up on our recent coverage (and you’ll have plenty of time to do so). We have Krasinski sharing some ideas for a possible A Quiet Place Part 3, a behind-the-scenes video that introduces Cillian Murphy‘s mysterious newcomer in the sequel, and a look at early reactions to the film that have generated lots of positive buzz. Let’s hope that buzz carries forward to whenever AQP2 eventually arrives in theaters.