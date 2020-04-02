‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Set to Return This Labor Day
In an optimistic move, Paramount Pictures has decreed that there will be a traditional movie season this year, coronavirus be damned. The studio just announced that it will be delaying the release of Tom Cruise‘s latest Top Gun: Maverick until December, which is a bummer. But there’s a silver lining!
As Variety reports, Paramount has also shuffled a pair of other high-profile pictures, banking on the fact that the state of movies and theatergoers will be relatively back to normal by late summer. Optimistic. But they can always kick the (movies in the) can down the release-date road a bit if the outbreak worsens or is still a national concern weeks and months from now. Here’s a look at how the studio’s other releases shape up:
- A Quiet Place Part II is tentatively set to arrive on Labor Day Weekend, September 4, 2020
- SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run moves from May 22nd and will now bow July 31, 2020
- The Tomorrow War, once scheduled for Dec. 25, 2020, is now undated, which is a bummer
A Quiet Place Part II director/star John Krasinski recently revealed that the highly anticipated sequel would be delayed, and that was only a few weeks ago. Now, it looks like the horror flick will at least get a chance for a do-over, though it remains to be seen what the state of the world will be in July or September.
For more on A Quiet Place Part II, be sure to get caught up on our recent coverage, especially since the film has already spent its ad-buy and will need all the word of mouth it can get. We have Krasinski sharing some ideas for a possible A Quiet Place Part 3, a behind-the-scenes video that introduces Cillian Murphy‘s mysterious newcomer in the sequel, and a look at early reactions to the film that have generated lots of positive buzz.
