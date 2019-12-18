‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Trailer Teaser Leaves the Silent Path

0

Paramount has released trailer teaser and poster for John Krasinski’s upcoming thriller A Quiet Place Part II. Picking up right after the events of the first movie (which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Hulu! Go watch it!), the sequel follows the Abbott family as they must venture into the unknown and discover that there are more than alien monsters threatening their lives.

The first A Quiet Place was a real gem and showcased Krasinski’s growth as a director. The film was tense but it never lost its emotional impact, which made it a rich story about family and grief. That being said, sometimes it’s wise to leave well enough alone and sequels are tough, so Krasinski definitely has a challenge here with the follow-up. Hopefully it will all come together and recapture the spark that made the first movie such a memorable experience.

Here’s what Krasinski had to tell Total Film about the sequel:

“I love the idea of the first one, that Emily and I as characters were all about surviving versus the thriving. All [my character] wanted to do was survive,” adds Krasinski. “And [her character] says, ‘That’s not enough. We have to thrive. We have to let these kids be whole human beings’. And after I’m gone, I’m loving seeing Emily really battle with that – that maybe survival was the way to go. And maybe this idea of thriving was too dangerous.”

Check out the trailer teaser below along with the poster. The full trailer will arrive on New Year’s Day. A Quiet Place Part II opens March 20, 2020 and stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II: