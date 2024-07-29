The Big Picture Get ready for A Quiet Place: Day One's digital release on July 30 with an exclusive deleted scene featuring Sam's thoughtful gesture towards Eric.

The deleted scene highlights human kindness and solidarity amidst terror, deepening the bond between the film's protagonists in a silent moment.

Bonus content on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray offers over 50 minutes of behind-the-scenes looks and insights into the film's production process.

A Quiet Place: Day One has been making waves both domestically and internationally since its release, and now it's about to drop on digital on July 30. The film will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and in a collectible 4K Ultra HD SteelBook on October 8. To mark the occasion, Collider has an exclusive look at a deleted scene from the acclaimed film. This quiet, thoughtful moment adds another layer of depth and nuance to the bond between the film’s protagonists, Sam and Eric, played by Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, respectively.

In this deleted scene, Sam, portrayed by Nyong'o, finds a comfortable pair of sneakers for Eric, who has been struggling through the drenched streets of Manhattan in business shoes, destroying his feet in the process. The scene showcases Sam’s empathy and resourcefulness, providing a tender counterpoint to the film’s intense, action-packed narrative. As she hands him the sneakers, a silent bond is forged, deepening their connection and highlighting the human spirit amidst chaos.

The deleted scene from A Quiet Place: Day One offers a moment of quiet reflection in the midst of the film’s high-stakes drama. Sam’s act of finding sneakers for Eric underscores the film’s exploration of human kindness and solidarity in the face of unimaginable terror. This small, yet powerful gesture not only saves Eric from further physical pain but also fortifies their partnership as they navigate the eerie, silent streets of Manhattan.

For those who purchase the film on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray, over 50 minutes of thrilling bonus content await. This includes behind-the-scenes looks at how the attack on New York was filmed, insights into the massive Manhattan set construction and destruction, and discussions with cast and filmmakers about the characters' dangerous journey of survival. The bonus content also features deleted and extended scenes not shown in theaters, providing a deeper dive into the film’s narrative and character development.

How Successful Has 'A Quiet Place: Day One' Been?

The film, a spin-off in the Quiet Place universe, has amassed an impressive $241.4 million worldwide against a reported $67 million budget. Domestically, it has earned around $123.4 million, maintaining a strong presence in the box office top five despite stiff competition from major releases like Twisters, Despicable Me 4, and Longlegs. Internationally, the film has performed admirably across 67 markets, bringing in $113.8 million, with significant contributions from Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France.

