The Big Picture Jeff Nichols left directing A Quiet Place: Day One due to creative concerns.

John Krasinski maintains creative control over the A Quiet Place franchise.

Nichols prioritizes quality over quantity in his filmography.

One week ahead of the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One, the man who was first tapped to direct the film shared some blunt insight on his departure. During an interview with The Wrap to promote his upcoming film, The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols talked about why he had to step away from the Quiet Place prequel project. Nichols was the first one tapped to direct A Quiet Place: Day One, but then left the project amicably in 2021, just one year after initially signing on. When asked to elaborate on his exit, Nichols had this to say:

"It's hard to say this without sounding pretentious, but I've made enough films at this point in my career, that if I do this, it's going to become my film. And the truth is 'Quiet Place,' those are [John Krasinski's] films."

It's rare that a Hollywood creator speaks this candidly regarding their departure from a project, but if Nichols didn't have full creative control over A Quiet Place: Day One, it's hard to blame him for letting someone else helm the project. It's also hard to fault John Krasinski for not handing over full control to someone else, considering A Quiet Place has become one of the most successful horror franchises in recent years under his leadership. Krasinski wrote, directed, and starred in the first two films, each of which grossed more than $290 million at the worldwide box office. With Krasinski passing on the director's torch to another filmmaker for the third installment, it stands to reason that he still wants to maintain a certain level of input and control.

What Movies Has Jeff Nichols Directed?

Close

One look at Nichols filmography, and it's clear the director has opted to prioritize quality over quantity thus far in his career. He made his feature debut in 2007 with Shotgun Stories, the drama thriller starring Michael Shannon, and waited six years until 2013 to follow it up with Take Shelter, the psychological workplace drama which saw him reunite with Shannon and also bring on Jessica Chastain. Nichols then teamed up with Matthew McConaughey and Tye Sheridan for the coming-of-age teen drama Mud, and then partnered with Joel Edgerton twice in 2016 for Loving and Midnight Special, the latter of which also stars Shannon, Kirsten Dunst, and Adam Driver. The acclaimed director has put together yet another stacked ensemble for his latest outing with The Bikeriders, bringing on Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer.

Nichols' newest film, Bikeriders, is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find tickets below.

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes Writers Jeff Nichols

FIND TICKETS