A Quiet Place has silently become one of the most famous horror franchises in recent memory. Thanks to an innovative premise that toys with the concept of sound, and the chance to see real-life power couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in horror action, the movie shot to success and quickly demanded more. With a prequel installment finding success at this year's Box Office, and spooky season now in full flow, the franchise could not be more popular. Well, listen closely, as fans of the series can soon watch the second installment on Netflix when it arrives on October 12.

A Quiet Place: Day One, the most recent installment in the franchise, has been a fair hit at the 2024 Box Office, earning a total global haul of $260 million. This is split between $138 million domestically and $122 internationally, although this doesn't quite hit the heights of its two predecessors. A Quiet Place Part II found a touch more success with theatergoers, earning an impressive $296 million, whereas the first installment blew each out of the water with a worldwide gross of $334 million.

'A Quiet Place Part II' Expands the Series' Avenues of Horror

The first A Quiet Place knew exactly what it wanted to be, realizing there was a genuinely innovative concept at its heart and running with it to maximum effect. When the second arrived, it was important to make sure the avenues through which frights came were expanded, to avoid a staleness creeping up on audiences. This was perfected with nuance by Krasinski and co, with the sequel exploring a range of horror without ever losing its core identity. This is something touched on in Collider's original review of the movie, saying:

"One of the larger successes of the sequel is in the way it expands its palate of scares. The quiet stuff is still there, and anyone looking to full-body clench as someone comes this close to knocking over a loud object will be satisfied. But Part II makes more intimate use of its monsters; it's much more of an out-and-out creature feature than its predecessor. Where the horror of A Quiet Place originated in the silent unknown—in the fear of the monster's possible arrival—Part II revels in their presence. Not to keep making Spielberg comparisons, but A Quiet Place Part II often feels like a full-length adaptation of the raptors in the kitchen scene from Jurassic Park, building its tension from the idea that a single sheet of glass separates you from an alpha predator's maw. Not just in the atmosphere of the set-pieces, but down to the actual blocking, which is meticulous without being too showy."

A Quiet Place Part II is coming to Netflix on October 12. You can catch the most recent prequel on Paramount+ right now.

Watch on Paramount+