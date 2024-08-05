The Big Picture Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu are set to star in the new comedy film "Par for the Course".

Brunson co-writes and will produce with Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures.

No release date has been announced yet.

Fresh from her latest Emmy nominations for writing and starring on Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson is set to take on her first big-screen lead role. Joining her will be Everything Everywhere All at Once breakout Stephanie Hsu. Deadline reports that the duo will star in Par for the Course, a new comedy from Universal.

Plot details for Par for the Course are being kept under wraps for now, although the title implies it may have something to do with the world of golf or miniature golf. The film comes from an original idea by Brunson, who will also co-write the script with longtime collaborator Justin Tan, who is the executive story editor on Abbott Elementary. Tan will also direct the film, which will be his big-screen directorial debut. The film will be produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures. Says Brunson, "I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on Par for the Course. This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game. I’ve known Seth, Evan, James [Weaver] and Alex [McAtee] for a while and I’m happy to finally work on a project together."

Who Are Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu?

Close

Brunson first gained attention for her Instagram comedy bits, which landed her a gig with BuzzFeed Video. She subsequently wrote and starred in A Black Lady Sketch Show before creating and starring in the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary. She'll resume her role as optimistic teacher Janine Teagues on the fourth season of Abbott Elementary, which will premiere this fall, and will also star in an upcoming Michel Gondry musical produced by Pharrell Williams. Broadway actor Hsu recurred on The Path and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel before starring alongside Michelle Yeoh in the multiversal comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once; her performance earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. She starred in The Fall Guy earlier this year, and can currently be heard voicing the supervillainess Golden Glider on Max's Kite Man: Hell Yeah!; she will lend her voice to Dreamworks' animated feature The Wild Robot this fall. She will also star in and executive produce Universal's remake of the Australian comedy series Laid.

Both Brunson and Hsu have worked with Rogen before. Brunson previously had a small role in the Rogen comedy An American Pickle., while Hsu starred in the Point Grey-produced comedy Joy Ride last year.

Par for the Course will star Quinta Brunson and Stephanie Hsu; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.