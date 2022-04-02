Deadline is exclusively reporting that Spyglass Media Group has found a star for their upcoming film Deadpoint in Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell. They will be playing the lead in what is being described as a “rock climbing thriller.”

Deadpoint is said to follow Swindell’s character as they set out to finish the dangerous mountain climb that killed their father. However, the journey gets complicated when they witness a murder on the mountain and now must escape a gang of criminals looking to silence the only witness to their crime. To escape Swindell’s character must brave the unforgiving conditions as they continue their climb on the mountain, with no choice but to go up.

Swindell has most recently starred in the fourth season of the HBO drama In Treatment and in both seasons of the Netflix comedy Trinkets. They also appeared in an episode of the first season of the hit HBO drama Euphoria. Swindell also had a supporting role in Neil Burger’s 2021 science fiction thriller film Voyagers alongside Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, and Lily-Rose Depp. In the near future, they will also be able to be seen starring alongside Dwayne Johnson as the DC superhero Cyclone in Black Adam and alongside Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver in the Paul Schrader thriller Master Gardener. Currently, Swindell’s costars in the film have yet to be announced.

Deadpoint is set to be directed by the duo of Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky. Together Stein and Lipovsky are a directing team who have previously worked together to direct the 2018 science fiction drama Freaks with Emile Hirsch and Bruce Dern, which they also wrote together. They have also directed the live-action Kim Possible movie and a couple of episodes of the AppleTV+ Fraggle Rock reboot together. The screenplay for the film has been written by Paul Haapaniemi, in their feature film writing debut. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will be serving as producers on the project.

Currently, no production start or expected release date has been announced for the film. Stay tuned to Collider for any more updates on the project. Read the official synopsis for Deadpoint below:

The story follows a young woman who sets out to complete the treacherous mountain climb that claimed her father’s life. Mid-journey, she stumbles upon a murder and becomes the target of a ruthless band of criminals who want to eliminate the only witness to their crime. Alone in the unforgiving wilderness, and clinging to a sheer rock wall, her only escape is up.

