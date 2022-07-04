Sitcoms are perfect for a mindless tune-in after a hard day. But sometimes the perfectly manicured “dysfunctional yet mainstream” trope - the mom and dad with the gaggle of kids and the white-picket fence - just doesn’t cut it. Sometimes, you want to laugh alongside someone really relatable, someone whose eccentricity makes your own look normal by comparison.

Enter the oddballs, the new wave of comedy starring leads who view the world a little differently. With the evolution of the sitcom has come a rise in misfit main characters, people whose view of the world is offbeat in a normalizing sort of way for all the weirdos out there. From self-driven narratives to the more absurd, these folks bring a new spectrum of color to comedy in a way that keeps you wanting more.

Jess from ‘New Girl’ (2011-2018)

New Girl (Netflix) centers on the day-to-day of titular new girl Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel), quirky incarnate, after she moves into a loft in LA with four new roommates. When the show first begins, Jess is introduced as a schoolteacher with a Miss Frizzle-esque fashion sense and a penchant for crafting and writing fan fiction.

Despite having all the building blocks of a tropey nightmare, Jess transcends the tired “manic pixie dreamgirl” archetype by bringing much more to the table than just whimsy. Throughout New Girl’s seven seasons, Jess shows heart and intelligence, often acting as the upbeat moral compass for her friends without ever losing her kooky edge. Stream New Girl on Netflix.

Issa from ‘Insecure’ (2016-2021)

Created, written by, and starring Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO Max) is a comedy-drama loosely based on Issa’s experiences as a self-professed “awkward Black girl”. Featuring plenty of real-life-relatable scenarios, iconic “mirror rap” freestyles, and a host of acclaimed African-American actors, Insecure takes viewers on a hilarious and emotionally engaging ride.

Throughout all five seasons, the most captivating element of the show is Issa’s character development from fluctuating and angsty to self-assured (yet still often uncertain). Issa sets a great example of the tenuous middle ground that is much of life, proving that while you may feel insecure, you are capable of holding your own just the same.

Ava from ‘Hacks’ (2021-Present)

Hacks (HBO Max) follows the unlikely duo of renowned Las Vegas standup comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and young, sharp writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) hired on in an attempt to freshen the older comedian’s image. In a fake-it-til-you-make-it display of sheer tenacity, Ava stumbles her way towards her objective, hitting as many successes as she does roadblocks.

What Ava really excels at is bringing an empowered woman-centric approach to a comedy routine once rooted in stale self-degrading sexism. Recently renewed for a third season, Ava and the rest of the Hacks crew are set to continue bringing their alternative outlook to the mainstream in a way that hints at altering the comedic landscape for good.

Mae from ‘Feel Good’ (2020-2021)

Feel Good (Netflix) is a comedy-drama series written by and starring nonbinary comic Mae Martin. The plot centers on a semi-autobiographical tale of Mae’s life as a standup comic and recovering addict, moving from complex relationship scene to standup venue with a chaotic ease.

A decidedly queer story told by a queer creator, Mae brings their perspective to life by weaving together too-relatable storylines of awkwardness, mental illness, and romance. Throughout the show, Mae’s cool-yet-clumsy demeanor serves as a reminder that while those painfully cringe moments feel like they might end you, you can always find ways to feel good.

Kimmy from ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ (2015-2019)

Unless you’ve been living in an underground bunker for the last decade, you’re likely familiar with Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix). Freshly rescued from a doomsday cult that kept her isolated for 15 years, Kimmy moves to New York to start an independent life.

Her development stunted, Kimmy maintains a childlike air that both endears and irritates her fellow New Yorkers. But don’t mistake her innocence for a lack of intellect - in spite of her sweet nature, Kimmy time and again proves herself to be a master of resilience and capability, setting a strong example for outside-the-box thinkers everywhere. In the words of Kimmy, “just take it ten seconds at a time and everything will be okay.”

Nora from ‘Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens’ (2020-Present)

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (HBO Max) is a hilarious comedy series starring Nora Lum (otherwise known by her stage name Awkwafina) as a fictionalized version of herself. As the title suggests, Nora is a twenty-something woman still living at home in Queens with her dad (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn).

Though she longs for an exciting existence (like that of real-life Awkwafina), Nora spends her days smoking weed, hanging with her “g-ma,” and working various menial gigs. Yet in spite of all the curveballs life throws at her, Nora always manages to keep going, finding herself in a series of unimaginably entertaining scenarios along the way.

