Quiz Lady is a hilarious and eventually heart-warming comedy with a surprising cast full of iconic comic actors. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023 and was later released on Hulu on November 3, 2023.

The movie centers around Anne Yum (Awkwafina), an introverted woman who lives alone and refuses to ever miss an episode of her favorite game show, Can’t Stop the Quiz. She soon becomes a player on the show, with the goal of winning enough money to pay her mother’s debts. Helping her, she reluctantly teams up with her eccentric older sister, her grumpy neighbor, a Benjamin Franklin lookalike, and a few other unexpected folks. From Will Ferrell and Sandra Oh to Dumbfounded and the late Paul Reubens, this hilarious and talent-filled ensemble is one we haven’t seen in a while.

Awkwafina as Anne Yum

Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, played the part of Anne Yum or the Quiz Lady in this film. Anne is the younger sister of Jenny (Sandra Oh), who struggles with socializing and bonding with her sister. Throughout the film, we see her overcome the many challenges that take up space between her and her sister’s relationship.

Outside this title, Awkwafina is all sorts of talented. Not only does she act, but she also raps. So far, she has released two studio albums, Yellow Ranger and In Fina We Trust. The actress told NME in a 2021 interview that while she has no new music in the works, it’s “not off the cards at all.”

When it comes to acting, Awkwafina is known for her supporting roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8. In 2020, she became the first Asian American woman to take home a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Farewell. She’s also had roles in The Little Mermaid and Renfield.

Sandra Oh as Jenny Yum

Sandra Oh plays Jenny Yum, the older sister to Anne. Her character can be described as eccentric, carefree, lively, and at times unstable – the total opposite of her little sister. Her character portrays that of someone who is positive about life and tackles any change head on. Just like Anne grows into herself, Jenny, too, begins to develop a better understanding of how to live a more structured life.

As for Oh, she got her first big acting role in the Canadian TV drama The Diary of Evelyn Lau. However, it was her performance in Grey’s Anatomy that really brought her to the limelight. Her portrayal of Dr. Cristina Yang not only gave her critical acclaim, but many awards -- a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. After that role, she took on other notable performances in films and TV shows like Sideways, Over the Hedge, and Killing Eve.

Will Ferrell as Terry McTeer

Will Ferrell has been a pillar of comedy and a household name in the world of acting for several decades now. So, while this role may be more of a supporting one compared to some of his bigger projects, he plays game show host Terry McTeer well. This character also has a fascinating backstory, as Alex Trebek, the longtime Jeopardy host, inspires it. Not only that, but it’s also a nod to one of Will Ferrell's most famous SNL skits - Celebrity Jeopardy!

It’s no secret that SNL played a major role in Will Ferrell’s journey to stardom – as it did for several other actors and comedians. Beyond that, he is known for many comedic hits, like Old School, Step Brothers, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Elf, to name just a few.

Holland Taylor as Francine

Francine, played by Holland Taylor, is the neighbor to Anne. She is portrayed as being a bit cranky and easy to set off. Anne is constantly seen trying to avoid any contact with her, but fails to avoid her. Eventually, the two have a promising conversation that can be seen as bonding.

Holland Taylor is known for her role as Evelyn Harper in the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men. For that series, she received four Emmy nominations. However, it was her role as Judge Roberta Kittleson on The Practice that won her the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The actress is also known for other films, including Legally Blonde, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Baby Mama, and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Jason Schwartzman as Ron Heacock

Jason Schwartzman takes on the role of Ron Heacock, who is a contestant known for having the longest winning streak on Can’t Stop the Quiz. He is portrayed as a bit of a schmuck, self-involved, and, perhaps, most importantly, Anne’s rival.

Schwartzman is known for his many projects with Wes Anderson, including roles in Rushmore, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Darjeeling Limited (he actually helped write this along with Anderson and Roman Coppola), The Grand Budapest Hotel, Asteroid City, and The French Dispatch. Outside of film, the actor also starred in the HBO comedy show Bored to Death for three seasons.

Jon “Dumbfounded” Park as Ken

Jon Park, also known as "Dumbfounded," takes on the role of Ken in Quiz Lady. Ken is a gangster who holds Mr. Linguini – Anne’s dog – hostage until Anne’s mother’s debt is paid off. While his character is that of a hoodlum or racketeer, there is a lot of comedic relief around his role, which leaves viewers wanting to know more about him.

Like Awkwafina, Park has also experimented with rapping. In fact, he launched his entertainment career as a battle rapper based in Los Angeles. He’s since released several albums, including Take the Stares, DFD, and Old Boy Jon. As for his time spent acting, you might recognize him for roles in Power or as the voice of Chai in Raya and the Last Dragon.

Paul Reubens as Francine’s Crush

The late Paul Reubens is perhaps best known for being the creator and actor of Pee-wee Herman. Reubens was an icon that left his mark in the world of acting and entertainment in ways that most have not. His role as Francine’s crush was his final appearance on any screen before passing away on July 30, 2023.

Tony Hale as Ben Franklin

Tony Hale plays the part of Ben Franklin, the receptionist or guest services agent at a Benjamin Franklin-themed hotel where Anne and Jenny stay. His quirky and times awkward character is, perhaps, there to showcase how differently the sisters carry themselves and interact with people.

Hale is known for his roles in Arrested Development, Veep (which landed him two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series), and Toy Story 4.

Image via Hulu Quiz Lady A gameshow-obsessed woman and her estranged sister work together to help cover their mother's gambling debts. Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Jessica Yu Cast Awkwafina, Sandra Oh Main Genre Comedy

