This November, Sandra Oh and Awkwafina are bringing some family dysfunction to Hulu in their new movie Quiz Lady. The upcoming comedy follows a pair of sisters working to pay off their mother's debt. While still a few months out, viewers already have their first look at the comedy, thanks to new images first debuted by Entertainment Weekly.

Quiz Lady centers on estranged sisters Jenny (Oh) and Anne (Awkwafina) who reunite with each other to find a way to settle their mother's gambling debt. Jenny is described as "a brilliant but tightly wound" person who is obsessed with game shows, while Anne is the "train wreck" of the two. Soon, the two embark on a cross-country road trip to find Anne's kidnapped dog and plan to make Anne a game show champion in order to make the cash they need.

The new images primarily feature Oh and Awkwafina as Jenny and Anne, teasing the differences between them. Visually, it's already clear that Anne is the more reserved of the two — someone who seems to prefer a steadier lifestyle. Meanwhile, Jenny lives more on the wild side and is more willing to express her individuality. Beyond their differences, another photo of the sisters reveals that despite their estrangement, they still find a moment to show love toward each other. The images also lean into the game show aspect of the movie. One image showcases Will Ferrell as what looks to be the host of the game show Anne becomes part of, with Jason Schwartzman's character also involved, potentially as another contestant.

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Team Behind Quiz Lady

Quiz Lady was written by Jen D'Angelo, who previously penned the screenplay for Hocus Pocus 2 and wrote for Young Rock. Jessica Yu directed the feature, with other credits such as Prime Video's Citadel, This Is Us, and 13 Reasons Why, among others. Ferrell, Oh, and Awkwafina produced Quiz Lady alongside D'Angelo, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, and Jessica Elbaum. Additional cast includes Holland Taylor — who starred with Oh in The Chair — and Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society)

Quiz Lady may focus on a dysfunctional sibling relationship, but Oh and Awkwafina noted to EW that the film also offers a heartwarming perspective, not only on their characters but sisters as a whole. Awkwafina said that the R-rated comedy is "full of heart," adding that "it really does speak to a very universal thing about families and sisters." Similarly, Oh notes that in talking about family issues with Awkwafina, Yu, and D'Angelo, they were able to "[influence] the script in a beautiful way."

Quiz Lady premieres November 3 on Hulu. Check out the rest of the images below: