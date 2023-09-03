Game shows have been a consistent fixture in reality television programming since the inception of TV broadcasting. Across the wide variety of game shows, general or specialized trivia has often been the foundation of competition that contestants try their luck in. The simple enough premise has always engaged audiences and posed the possibility of being an easy and effective way to win money. That exact outlook will be explored in the Hulu comedy film Quiz Lady (2023). The project has been in development since October 2020, initially announced as a Netflix comedy. Awkwafina (Renfield) and Sandra Oh (Turning Red) were already cast to play sisters with Jen D'Angelo (Hocus Pocus 2) attached to write the screenplay. By December 2021, Netflix had dropped out of the project only for 20th Century Studios to snatch up the rights for the film. After completing filming in 2022, Quiz Lady will finally be ready to be released towards the end of this year. Before you brush up on your game show skills, make sure to read the following guide on everything we know so far about Quiz Lady.

When Will 'Quiz Lady' Be Released?

The world premiere of the movie will be at Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023. The official streaming release date for Quiz Lady is November 3, 2023.

Where Can You Watch 'Quiz Lady'?

The comedy film will exclusively be streaming on Hulu in America. For international territories, the film will be available on Disney+ under its partnership with Star which has access to Hulu content.

Is There a Trailer for 'Quiz Lady'?

As of now, no official trailer has been released yet by Hulu. However, we can expect the first trailer to drop in the approaching months of Fall, possibly after the world premiere at TIFF. Until then, stay tuned for the latest news on Quiz Lady on this page.

What's the Plot of 'Quiz Lady'?

The comedy takes on a typical dysfunctional family dynamic that centers on two sisters, Anne and Jenny. The pair have completely different personalities with Anne being a reserved homebody who loves her pet pug and a daily game show called Quiz Show. On the contrary, Jenny is an eccentric go-getter who has gone off to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. It isn't until the sisters learn that their mother has racked up a major debt from gambling at the casinos that they decide to reunite and work together. They come up with a crazy solution that involves Anne's expertise at trivia, which could help her become a prize money-winning champion on the Quiz Show. The official synopsis reads as follows:

The brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister, Jenny (Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona fide gameshow champion.

This bizarre but entertaining plot marks one of two upcoming comedy projects that involve Awkwafina portraying a protagonist who must earn money through an outlandish method. Similar to Grand Death Lotto, Quiz Lady errs on the side of comedy that is close to an MA or R rating due to scenes of violence. Against the backdrop of a wacky game show ploy, the film will focus on the familial dynamic between the sisters.

Who's In the Cast of 'Quiz Lady'?

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh lead the comedy film as sisters Anne and Jenny respectively. Based on the descriptions and first looks of their characters, the two actresses are playing characters that are the opposite of their usual roles. Awkwafina is best known for portraying kooky and wise-cracking characters in her past projects like Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Meanwhile, Oh has played more serious and grounded characters in her previous projects like Grey's Anatomy, Killing Eve, and Invincible. Yet, both have chosen to subvert their usual roles while exercising their comedy chops for this movie.

Joining them in the cast are other notable comedic talents like Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Jason Schwartzman (Rushmore), and Tony Hale (Arrested Development). Ferrell will play a television host, who fits right in his wheelhouse as a recurring type of character from his days on Saturday Night Live. He recently starred in Barbie and Strays and has continued his streak of producing several recent shows and movies like Theater Camp and Succession. Schwartzman will portray a rival trivia champion who goes up against Anne. He had prominent roles in two recent big summer movies, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Asteroid City. Hale's role currently remains undisclosed but will surely be a hilarious addition to the film. He was recently part of Hocus Pocus 2 and has mainly been voice acting in various animated series like Housebroken, Harley Quinn, and the 2021 Paramount+ reboot of Rugrats. Holland Taylor (The Practice) rounds out the cast as Anne's cranky neighbor, having recently worked on The Morning Show and co-starred with Oh in The Chair.

When and Where Was 'Quiz Lady' Filmed?

Filming took place in Los Angeles at the 20th Century Studios. The filming period began in early June 2022 and concluded a month later on July 22.

Who's Making 'Quiz Lady'?

Oscar-winner Jessica Yu leads the project as the director. She's perhaps best known for her television work on various episodes of shows like The West Wing, This is Us, and Billions. Jen D'Angelo wrote the film's screenplay and has previously written for comedy series like Young Rock and Workaholics. She was also a co-writer for last year's Hocus Pocus sequel. D'Angelo was part of the team of producers including Jessica Elbaum (Booksmart), Itay Reiss (Like a Boss), Maggie Haskins, and cast members Will Ferrell, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh. Adrian Peng Correia (Ramy) did the cinematography for the movie while Nat Sanders (Moonlight) and Susan Vaill (Grey's Anatomy) were the editors.