Action movies are all about movement. Fights, chases, high adrenaline all around the world. As such, they're typically one of the genres with the least amount of dialogue. But when a character in a well-written action movie speaks, it's time to pay attention, as it often results in some of the most memorable and quotable lines of dialogue in all of cinema.

Indeed, throughout the decades, there have been multiple action films with not just one, but quite a few unforgettable lines of dialogue. Often quoted by fans of the genre in their daily lives, they also happen to be some of the best action films ever, period. From sci-fi action like The Matrix to plain old grounded-in-the-real-world action like Die Hard, these are films that prove that even a genre as dialogue-light as action can still have lines that are meaningful, funny, badass, or many of those things at the same time.

10 'Aliens' (1986)

Most iconic quote: "Get away from her, you b***h!"

Image via 20th Century Studios

Ridley Scott's Alien has stood the test of time and constantly proved itself to be one of the greatest sci-fi horror movies of all time. As such, it's no coincidence that the sequel directed by James Cameron, Aliens, is typically recognized as one of the greatest sci-fi action movies ever. Among the many things that make it so great, of course, is Cameron's script.

It's one of the main reasons why this is one of the best sci-fi films of the 1980s. The characters are compelling, the plot is simple but enthralling, and the dialogue is nothing short of iconic. From the many lines of banter between the characters to Ripley's badass challenge of the Xenomorph Queen, the way the dialogue largely contributes to making the heroes feel vibrant and distinct cannot be overstated.

9 'The Matrix' (1999)

Most iconic quote: "You take the blue pill—the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill—you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."