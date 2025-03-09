Movies aren't only about escapism, but that's certainly one of the core reasons why people have loved the art form for well over a century. Getting to live the lives of interesting characters from the comfort of a theater seat or one's own couch is something that can't be replicated. As such, the crime movie genre has been one of the most popular and prolific in the medium for a long time.

There's something thrilling about watching these suspenseful stories, whether they're about lawlessness or about crime-fighting. It all depends, of course, on the screenplay being solid; and one of the main elements of a good screenplay is good dialogue. It's hardly surprising that there are plenty of crime movies with endlessly quotable lines of dialogue. Whether they're funny, badass, or simply well-written, these quotes are the kinds of movie quotes that cinephiles love saying in real life as often as they can.

10 'In Bruges' (2008)

Most iconic quote: "You're an inanimate f**king object!"

Image via Focus Features

By far one of the darkest, but also one of the funniest crime movies of all time, Martin McDonagh's In Bruges is one of the greatest crime comedies ever made. Since McDonagh is mainly a man of the theater, which hinges much more greatly than cinema on dialogue, it's hardly surprising that his movies have dialogue as vibrant, well-constructed, and hilarious as they do. They also prove that profanity can be an art form in itself, which just adds to the dark humor.

In Bruges was McDonagh's directing debut, and it may just still be his best film to date. It also has some of the best and most quotable dialogue of his filmography, striking a perfect balance between the film's profound existentialist themes and pitch-black sense of humor. From the three-f-words-per-second dialogue of the antagonist played by Ralph Fiennes to the many out-of-pocket comments made by the protagonist played by Colin Farrell, In Bruges has dialogue that proves just how brilliant of a writer Martin McDonagh is.