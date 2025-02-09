Some of the most quotable shows are sitcoms, like Seinfeld, How I Met Your Mother, and Friends. But crime shows shouldn’t be discounted in this space as well. Chances are that fans have said quotes they heard in crime shows, possibly even forgetting that’s where they came from. In other cases, the quote and the show from which it originates are inextricably linked. There’s no denying the origins.

It might be the words themselves, the delivery, how well the lines sum up the show, or even just the profound impact they have had on viewers. But the most quotable crime shows have tons of lines that have stuck with viewers years after they ended.

10 'Dexter' (2006–2013)

Most Iconic Quote: "I certainly don’t talk about it, but it’s there—always. This Dark Passenger."

Dexter is delivered in the style whereby fans see what is going on in the present day along with the inner monologue of the title character Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) through Hall’s ongoing narration. This leads to plenty of fantastic quotes with his observations and misunderstandings of human behavior along with his deep-seated desires and torment relating to the Dark Passenger that follows him.

While the highlighted quote here perfectly sums up the protagonist's mindset and the entire premise of Dexter's 8-season run, the series has so many others. From clever puns to philosophical musings, there’s a nice mix. Something as simple as “tonight’s the night,” which Dexter said when he knew he was going to kill a victim, could indicate that someone is about to get up to trouble. Then, there are more profound ones like “Light cannot exist without darkness. Each has its purpose,” and “If I had a heart, it might be breaking right now.”

9 'Sons of Anarchy' (2008–2014)

Most Iconic Quote: "You’re the one who determines if it’s a gift or a coffin."

Despite Sons of Anarchy being a very violent, gruesome show, the action crime drama actually has compelling quotes throughout that run deeper than just the surface. Many of these came from the protagonist Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) who was internally conflicted about his role in the motorcycle club. He yearned to stop the violence and just be a family man.

Some of the most heart-wrenching quotes include, “I need my sons to grow up hating the thought of me,” and “don’t be swayed by fear or history or the opinions of outsiders. Find your own truth. It will lead you to the things you love.”