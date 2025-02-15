While not always a genre largely associated with quotability, the drama movies that stand out with highly quotable moments stick out greatly among other drama films for their memorability and long-lasting legacy. Unlike the iconic quotes from other genres, drama movie quotes are more in line with the deeper themes and impact of the story being told, often having an effective message and symbolism over simple entertainment value.

The most recognizable quotes from drama movies happen to come from some of the most iconic and legendary movies of all time, with the quotes achieving high status even outside of the films that they originate from. Many of these films have continued to stand the test of time as some of the most recognizable and acclaimed drama movies of all time thanks greatly in part to their endless quotability. Each film featured is an icon in its own right, with an array of iconic quotes making sure that they will never leave the public conversation.

10 'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Most iconic quote: "Show me the money!"

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of the most iconic dramedies of the 90s and featuring one of the most legendary performances by Tom Cruise, Jerry Maguire is largely elevated thanks to its array of iconic catchphrases. The film's story follows a typical sports agent getting second thoughts about his career and facing massive difficulties as his epiphany causes him to lose all his clients except for football player Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.). The film has an overall infectious charm and tone that makes it difficult not to have a great time, with this energy directly correlating to its many iconic quotes.

Several of the quotes from Jerry Maguire have achieved legendary status outside the film itself, ingraining themselves in wider pop culture, such as the case with quotes like "Show me the money" and "You had me at 'hello'". There is a great balance between emotionally poignant and serious quotes as well as high-octane comedic quotes that, when combined, make Jerry Maguire that much more of a memorable experience.

9 'Fargo' (1996)

Most iconic quote: "There's more to life than a little money, you know. Don't you know that? And here ya are, and it's a beautiful day."