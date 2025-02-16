If there's one thing that fans can't get enough of, it's quotable TV shows. Being able to reference one's favorite moment from a show is part of the appeal, and is one of the best parts of watching TV in the first place. A lot of shows out there, across a multitude of genres, have produced an infinite amount of memes and iconic lines, which allows fans to reference them on the fly in a huge range of contexts.

Fantasy shows, of course, can also be quotable, especially since the very definition of the genre allows writers to be playful and to only be limited by their imaginations. These are the most quotable fantasy TV shows, series that have produced lines so memorable that they can be referenced by anyone, to the point that even non-viewers of the show will instantly know what the other person is talking about.

10 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (2023–)

Most iconic quote: "She met a pine cone's fate."

Image via Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been a huge success for fans of the original novels by Rick Riordan, as the movie adaptations ten years prior felt foreign and alien compared to the charming source material. Luckily, with Riordan having a heavier hand in the show's production, the spirit of the book is very much alive, and it's reflected in the characters' personalities throughout the show.

Namely, the titular Percy (Walker Scobell) retains his sarcasm from the books, and in just a few short episodes, drops a series of comedic wisecracks that aren't just clever, but biting, as well. Even though Percy is a self-described "troubled kid," he learns a lot in his journey through the world of Greek mythology, and is capable of providing tidbits of wisdom along with his sassy clapbacks. While the show isn't the most quotable since it's still pretty new, there's guaranteed to be more great quotes as the series goes on.

9 'The Witcher' (2019–)

Most iconic quote: "Toss a coin to your witcher!"