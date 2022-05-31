George Lucas created a franchise that is known for it's set pieces, special effects, fight scenes, world building and soundtrack. 45 years later, it has become one of the most effortlessly quotable franchises ever.

Some movies are more quotable than others, but Star Wars as a franchise is synonymous with pop culture. Anyone could easily identify a quote from these movies. Each character, major and minor, has a catalog of quotable lines, so one quote per character on this list.

"Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope." - Princess Leia, A New Hope (1977)

Princess Leia, in a desperation to further the rebellion against the Empire, recruits Ben Kenobi, formerly Obi-Wan, to bring the Death Star plans to Alderaan. Luke Skywalker is actually the one who first sees this message, which prompts him to look for Obi-Wan, kick-starting their adventure and the entire franchise.

Leia refers to Obi-Wan serving her father, Bail Organa, in the Clone Wars. In reality, Obi-Wan was the best friend and Master to her biological father, Anakin Skywalker.

"If you strike me down I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine." - Obi-Wan Kenobi, A New Hope (1977)

A threat or a promise? Either way, it's a classic and prophetic line in Star Wars. With virtually no backstory given to their relationship at this point, you can still feel the tension between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

Vader is strong, imposing, and confident that he has surpassed his former master; and Obi-Wan, not fighting for himself, but for Luke and the future of the Jedi. Possibly the most iconic last words of any movie character in the history of film.

"Do...or do not. There is no try." - Yoda, Empire Strikes Back (1980)

This line often draws some heat for being "fake wise" or disingenuous (because if you don't "try" anything, how will you know what you're good at?), but they really are words of encouragement from Yoda.

While they may sound harsh to Luke, who is struggling to lift an X-Wing, Yoda's words are about the mental aspect of using and mastering the Force. If you simply "try" you won't amount to much, be confident in your abilities and believe that you can do whatever you put your mind to.

"I have brought peace, freedom, justice, and security to my new empire." - Anakin Skywalker, Revenge of the Sith (2005)

It's no secret that Anakin's fall to the Dark Side is one of the most tragic and popular stories in all fiction. The sad thing about this line is that he truly believes he is doing the thing that is right. Of course, this comes moments after he Force chokes his pregnant wife.

Anakin's delusions of grandeur visibly shock Obi-Wan. The Dark Side and it's power quickly, but surely, corrupted Anakin into believing he had successfully made the difference he always wanted to make in the galaxy.

"It's a trap!" - Admiral Ackbar, Return of the Jedi (1983)

The most iconic and quotable line among the many side characters that the Star Wars franchise has to offer. The Rebel fleet arrives at Endor to take out the Death Star, only to discover its shields are still up, and they've been cornered by the Empire.

The quote sets up one of the best space battles across any movie, and instantly made Admiral Ackbar a fan favorite. It also has become one of the best memes on the internet.

"The ability to speak does not make you intelligent." - Qui-Gon Jinn, The Phantom Menace (1999)

Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn always felt like a significantly underused character in the Prequel's, but he is beloved nonetheless. Qui-Gon calls Jar-Jar Binks brainless because he almost got them both crushed upon meeting for the very first time, to which Jar-Jar replies, "I speak."

Qui-Gonn is truly in touch with the force and does not completely align with the Council, which is why he is not on it. Were he alive, he may have stopped the rise of the Empire. After all, it was Jar-Jar who suggested the Senate grant Palpatine emergency powers in the first place.

"Never tell me the odds." - Han Solo, Empire Strikes Back (1980)

After escaping Hoth, Han takes his chances navigating an asteroid field to lose TIE Fighters, to which C-3P0 promptly tells him the odds of success are 3,720 to 1.

The line perfectly captures Han Solo's character, he's a hot shot who's supremely confident in his own skills, and he's been through his fair share of "unlikely" victories. This quote goes hand in hand with Obi-Wan telling Han in A New Hope (1977) that in his experience, "there's no such thing as luck."

"I am a Jedi, like my Father before me." - Luke Skywalker, Return of the Jedi (1983)

After his climactic battle with his Father, Luke rejects the Emperor's command to slay Vader and take his place. Luke declares the Emperor has lost, and he will never turn to the Dark Side; that he is a proud Jedi like his father was.

It's his pinnacle moment in the Original Trilogy. This declaration, along with his pleas for his Father to save him from Palpatine's Sith lightning, are ultimately what get Vader to finally revert to Anakin Skywalker.

"I am the Senate." - Chancellor Palpatine, Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The moment the curtain dropped, and the strings are finally revealed. After Anakin alerts Mace Windu to Palpatines true origins, the Jedi Master takes his squad to promptly arrest the Sith Lord.

Of course, things don't go their way, as Palpatine informs them it's far too late. He controls the Senate, the courts, and soon the galaxy. Ian McDiarmid finally gets to let loose in this scene, changing the tone of his voice and using unforgettable facial expressions.

"No, I am your father..." - Darth Vader, Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The greatest plot twist of all-time, a quote that completely altered the course of cinema. Vader's reveal and Luke's utter shock put together the greatest moment in Star Wars. It was a twist that was even kept from the entire cast.

It's also an interesting Mandela effect, as most people remember the line as "Luke, I am your father." The scene also cemented Empire Strikes Back (1980) as a masterpiece, and maybe the best sequel ever. Han is captured, Luke loses a hand and his father is the bad guy, and the rebellion is fractured. It's an all-time plot twist followed by an all-time cliffhanger.

