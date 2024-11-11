There are many things that can make a sci-fi movie a truly unforgettable experience. A grand, imaginative world that viewers are delighted to dive deep into certainly helps. A fun story with compelling themes and entertaining characters doesn't hurt, either. Something that always helps ensure that a sci-fi film tattoos itself onto pop culture, too, is a quotable script full of iconic quotes.

Sci-fi is a genre so open to filmmakers' imaginations that it's not rare to encounter a film in this genre full of lines of dialogue that people love to quote on a daily basis. From the deep philosophy of The Matrix to George Lucas's highly idiosyncratic dialogue from his Star Wars movies, there are plenty of science fiction gems with dialogue that has aged like fine wine for one reason or another.

10 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Most Iconic Quote: "Multipass."

One of the most rewatchable movies of the 1990s, The Fifth Element is one of the most popular films by French auteur Luc Besson. It's a space epic set in a colorful future, where a cab driver (Bruce Willis) unwittingly becomes the central figure in the search for a legendary cosmic weapon to keep evil and Mr. Zorg (Gary Oldman) at bay. Explosive, vibrant, and lively, it's one of those visually-striking sci-fi classics that are just pure fun.

Aside from the badass action, awesome performances, and excellent musical score, it was precisely The Fifth Element's many charming and clever lines of dialogue that made it such an iconic '90s classic. From Korben Dallas's iconic clapbacks ("negative, I am a meat popsicle") to Leeloo's hilarious insistence that what she's holding is, indeed, a multipass, the film is full of dialogue that illustrates how lively the whole experience is.

9 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Most Iconic Quote: "I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhauser gate. All those moments will be lost in time... like tears in rain... Time to die."

Though it was a failure back at the time of its release, Ridley Scott's cyberpunk masterpiece Blade Runner soon started to grow a cult following. Nowadays, it's remembered as one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. It's about a detective named Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) who must pursue and terminate four replicant androids, who stole a ship in space and have returned to Earth to find their creator.

With a complex and highly atmospheric futuristic version of L.A., an enveloping noir-ish tone, and one of the best movie scores of all time by the legendary Vangelis, Blade Runner is a masterwork through and through. Its screenplay is highly entertaining, sure, but also intricately thought-out and incredibly meaningful. Its dialogue, from the iconic "Enhance" line to Roy Batty's (Rutger Hauer) many philosophical dissertations, is some of the deepest that the genre has ever heard.

8 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Most Iconic Quote: "Be excellent to each other. And party on, dudes!"

The movie that made Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves famous, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is one of the funniest and most charming sci-fi movies of all time. It's a time travel buddy comedy where two rock-'n-rolling teens on the verge of failing their class set out on a quest to make the ultimate school history report, after they're presented with a time machine.

Winter and Reeves's performances are iconic, and though the story isn't exactly a masterpiece and doesn't make all-that-much sense, it's the kind of irresistibly likable teen flick that's impossible to hate. Its ethos lies in its most famous quote: "Be excellent to each other". It's a delightfully wholesome message from a delightfully wholesome movie, which is full of all other kinds of fun and funny lines.

7 'The Matrix' (1999)

Most Iconic Quote: "You take the blue pill — the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill — you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

No matter how many new successes they have (or how many failures), the sci-fi movie genre will always owe the Wachowskis a great deal. After all, 1999's The Matrix is one of the most influential science fiction movies ever made. In it, a beautiful stranger (Carrie-Anne Moss) guides a computer hacker (Keanu Reeves) to a forbidding underworld. There, he discovers that the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence.

The Matrix, one of the most mind-bending sci-fi films of modern times, has been endlessly analyzed and dug for meaning over the decades. The fact that it's still wide open for interpretation is what's allowed it to age so well. A big part of its ambiguity and philosophical depth is the Wachowskis' brilliant writing, particularly in the dialogue department. Full of sharp, intelligent quotes, the film's script is completely unforgettable.

6 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Most Iconic Quote: "Avengers! Assemble."

There had never been a pop-cultural phenomenon quite like Avengers: Endgame. Perhaps there never will again. It was the culmination of over ten years and dozens upon dozens of films' worth of superhero stories, bringing the Avengers and their remaining allies together after the devastating effects of Thanos's snap. Together, they must travel in time to reverse the Mad Titan's actions and restore balance to the universe.

It may not be the most exceptional movie from a detached point of view, but viewing it as a fan, it's a delight like no other in the history of cinema. Clocking in at a little over a whopping three hours (a runtime that makes it one of the longest films of the past decade), it's filled to the brim with some of the MCU's most rewatchable scenes, all of them packed with quotable one-liners, memorable monologues, and funny quips.

5 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Most Iconic Quote: "Life, uh... finds a way."

Based on Michael Chrichton's popular novel of the same title (he also co-wrote the screenplay with David Koepp), Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park is about an industrialist who invites a team of experts to his still-unopened theme park of cloned dinosaurs. After a power failure, the beasts run loose, putting everyone's lives at risk.

There were plenty of factors that helped make Jurassic Park one of the highest-grossing sci-fi movies of all time, from the audience magnet that was Spielberg's name, to the revolutionary visual effects, to the cool concept of a film centered on humans interacting with dinosaurs in the modern day. Like a good number of Spielberg's films, this one is full of memorable quotes. From the funny lines and philosophical ramblings of Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) various explanations of his wild ideas, there are many pieces of dialogue from Jurassic Park that are bound to stick in viewers' minds.