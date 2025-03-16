Genre television is a pillar of popular culture, providing TV fans with some of the most entertaining and influential shows in history. Science fiction television in particular is one of the most popular genres that the small screen has, every year producing dozens upon dozens of high-caliber sci-fi shows. But while a lot of them are fun, only a select few meet one of the qualities that tends to ensure a show's timelessness: quotability.

When a sci-fi TV show's dialogue is unique and memorable enough, fans love taking some of those lines and quoting them in their daily lives whenever it's fitting. From Star Wars shows like The Clone Wars to comedies like The Last Man on Earth, memorable dialogue can contribute to a sci-fi show's unique world-building and characterizations.

10 'The Mandalorian' (2019–)

Most iconic quote: "This is the Way."

Considering that Star Wars is probably the most quotable movie franchise in history, it's hardly a surprise that the many TV shows that spun off from these films are also full of memorable and quotable dialogue. This, of course, includes what's arguably the most successful live-action Star Wars show ever (disappointing third season notwithstanding): The Mandalorian.

From the "this is the Way" mantra of Din Djarin's clan, to Kuiil's "I have spoken," to Din's many one-liners that make him one of the most badass Star Wars characters, The Mandalorian's dialogue is comprised of awesome quote after awesome quote. One can only hope that Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu will be able to rediscover what made the first two seasons of the show so magical.