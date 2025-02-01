If there's one thing cinephiles love, it's being able to quote and reference movies in their everyday lives, and there's certainly no shortage of movies that have provided ammunition for this prospect. Lots of movies in a wide range of genres, from comedies to fantasies, have provided moviegoers with loads of memes, in-jokes, or profound bits of advice that are actually applicable through their impeccable screenwriting.

War movies, of course, have also provided viewers with some pretty great quotes. Though these movies take place across a variety of time periods and vary in their levels of historical accuracy and realism, they all share one thing in common: these movies are highly quotable, with some lines of dialogue that can be recognized by pretty much anyone, even if someone hasn't even heard of the movies their respective quotes originate from.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Most iconic quote: "Earn this... earn it!"

Image via DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Saving Private Ryan is Steven Spielberg's classic D-Day flick, starring a group of American GIs sent to locate and rescue Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), who is being sent home after all of his siblings have perished in the war. Since the young paratrooper is the focal point of the squad's mission, they have to make many sacrifices to ensure his survival, which, it is later revealed, causes him to be wracked with guilt in his twilight years.

There are a few good quotes here and there, many of them thought-provoking and profound rather than easy to reference or comical. It's a very serious film, so it's natural that its most quotable moments are about loss, sacrifice, and the horrors of war rather than in-jokes or catchphrases. Still, it's a movie that did produce quite a few memorable lines, ones that should be remembered for what they entail and imply.

9 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Most iconic quote: "You can't handle the truth!"

Image via Columbia Pictures

A Few Good Men is far from a traditional war movie, in that it is less about the action and more about courtroom drama. It's unclear when exactly the movie takes place, but it does heavily revolve around the US military, and is based upon a stage play that came out during the Cold War, so it's likely safe to assume that it is also about the Cold War. The story involves the murder of a US marine at the Guantanamo Bay facility in Cuba, with two other marines being accused of the crime.

Coming to their defense is military lawyer Daniel Kaffee (Tom Cruise), who intends to prove their innocence by effectively accusing their commanding officer, Nathan Jessop (Jack Nicholson), with the implication being that he ordered the men to commit the heinous act. Since it is a courtroom drama, the script is imperative to the movie's performance, which means there are a lot of well-written and quotable lines contained within, especially in the arguments that arise between Kaffee and Jessop.