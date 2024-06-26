There is nothing more important in the production process of a film than perfecting a good script. While many great scripts become disappointing movies as the result of incompetent direction or bad acting, a film has no chance of success if it doesn’t have a good story, dialogue, and characters. The recent WGA strike only solidified the importance of writers in the film industry. As much as Hollywood wants to push forward with the development of artificial intelligence, nothing can replace the ingenuity of human writers.

Bad movies can still contain interesting moments and thoughtful lines of dialogue that suggest some originality on the part of their writers. There are very few films that are completely irredeemable, as even those with significant failings may feature some intriguing ideas that just weren’t fleshed out in enough detail. These ten movies are objectively bad but still have flashes of brilliance, including memorable lines that stay with the audience long after the credits roll.

10 “I thought Christmas only comes once a year.”

‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999)

The World is Not Enough is one of the worst James Bond films ever made. Michael Apted’s 1999 thriller refused to take the source material from Ian Fleming seriously. Much of the film centers on a completely unbelievable romance between Bond (Pierce Brosnan) and the scientist Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards), who helps him stop the oil baroness Elektra King (Sophie Marceau) from getting revenge on M (Judi Dench).

At the end of the film, Bond makes a lewd reference to his lover’s name as they become intimate. The Bond series has always had elements of comedy to it, but this line in The World Is Not Enough playfully acknowledges 007’s oddly named love interests. In a film that isn’t nearly as clever or entertaining as it thinks it is, Bond’s one-liner at least provides one really good laugh.

9 “Even in death, there is no command but mine!”

‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’ (2009)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is one of the most disappointing science fiction sequels of all time and received sharp criticism from critics like Roger Ebert. While Michael Bay’s 2007 Transformers film was an entertaining guilty pleasure, its sequel suffered from a convoluted plot and poor attempts at juvenile humor. The film spends far too much time focusing on the human Sam Witwicky (Shia Labeouf), but Megatron gives a surprisingly menacing line when his underling Starscream assumes him to be dead.

The line emphasizes why Megatron is a great villain and how he is essentially the polar opposite of Optimus Prime. The leader of the Autobots is willing to treat each member of his team with respect, whereas Megatron takes any challenge to authority as a threat and a challenge to his authority. It’s unfortunate that his conversation with Starscream is ultimately undermined by the other major issues with the film, but the quote remains one of the most memorable in the franchise.

8 “Whatever comes our way, whatever battle we have raging inside us, we always have a choice.”

‘Spider-Man 3’ (2007)

It does have its supporters, but Spider-Man 3 is a very disappointing conclusion to an exciting trilogy, particularly after how well-received Sam Raimi’s superhero masterpiece Spider-Man 2 was. The biggest issue with Spider-Man 3 is that it is so focused on setting up Eddie Brock’s Venom (Topher Grace), the Sandman (Thomas Hayden Church), and Harry Osborn as the new Green Goblin (James Franco) that it barely has time to focus on Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire).

Still, Peter does have a touching moment where he reminds everyone that true heroism lies in making good choices. The line is a beautiful way for Peter to forgive the Sandman, proving that everyone is capable of redemption and that forgiving often requires more strength than seeking revenge. There are pockets of genius like this peppered throughout Spider-Man 3, which only makes it all the more disappointing that the film doesn't stick the landing.

7 “He has the power to wipe out the entire human race, and if we believe there's even a one percent chance that he is our enemy, we have to take it as an absolute certainty, and we have to destroy him.”

‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016)

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice was a colossal disappointment that introduced the Caped Crusader to the DC Extended Universe on a sour note. In addition to being overstuffed with subplots that were included to set up the eventual Justice League film, Zack Snyder’s dull superhero epic failed Henry Cavill’s Superman after an otherwise strong introduction in Man of Steel.

Despite how much it fails Superman, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice explains why Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne is concerned about an alien being coming to Earth quite compellingly. In a moment of intensity, Bruce explains to his butler Alfred (Jeremy Irons) that Superman needs to be kept in check as he could easily abuse his power. This line does a good job of setting up the eventual fight between Superman and Batman while also setting up its darker, more brutal and paranoid version of the Dark Knight. It's a great line for what could've been a great movie, even if it’s impossible to take it seriously after the “save Martha” line.

6 "The worst thing about the end times is they never f—g are.”

‘The Predator’ (2018)

One would think that a new film in the Predator franchise from Shane Black, the writer and director of The Nice Guys, would be a guaranteed hit. Alas, The Predator was a tired retread of the franchise’s greatest hits that didn’t do anything that John McTiernan’s original film from 1987 didn’t do better.

Although it largely fails as an action film, The Predator does contain some genuinely funny one-liners from its talented cast, including a particularly amusing quip from Trevonte Rhodes’ character, Nebraska Williams, about the “end times.” The line reflects the bleak, nihilistic comedy that Black is so good at and gives Rhodes a chance to ensure that the audience likes his character. It would have been great if the entire film conformed to this slightly off-kilter tone, but unfortunately, The Predator tries too hard to take itself seriously once the action starts.

5 “If a lot of people love each other, the world would be a better place to live.”

‘The Room’ (2003)

The Room is a film so renowned for being awful that it became a cult sensation. Audiences found Tommy Wiseau’s supposedly emotional drama to be so unintentionally hilarious that the film has been screened all over the world for years, with many viewers quoting the iconic lines. Although The Room doesn’t work in any conventional sense, Wiseau can not be accused of being insincere, as it's clear that he poured his heart and soul into the story.

Wiseau gives a poignant monologue about love at the end of The Room, indicating that he intended the film to have a positive message. The line comes from his character, Johnny, whose greatest flaw is that he has too much faith in his friends to do the right thing. It’s only considered to be ridiculous because of how poorly put together the rest of the film is, but the line itself is quite potent and heartwarming. It doesn't break any new ground, but its sincerity goes a long way in making it memorable.

The Room Release Date June 27, 2003 Director Tommy Wiseau Cast Tommy Wiseau , Juliette Danielle , Greg Sestero , Philip Haldiman , Carolyn Minnott , Robyn Paris Runtime 99 minutes Writers Tommy Wiseau

4 "The more he kills, the more he transcends into something else impossible to defeat. Fear. People are afraid. That is the true curse of Michael.”

‘Halloween Kills’ (2021)

The Halloween franchise had truly run its course by the time Halloween Kills came out, as seeing Michael Myers ruthlessly take down a group of civilians was no longer as entertaining as it once was. Although it fails to offer any new insights into its main killer, Halloween Kills features some surprisingly nuanced ideas about mob mentality and the power of fear. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) offers her words of advice, suggesting that the anxiety and tension that result from Michael’s killings are what is truly evil.

Halloween Kills doesn’t go far enough in condemning the town’s civilians, as too much of the film ends up becoming unintentionally hilarious. What’s unfortunate is that David Gordon Green is a talented filmmaker behind such modern classics as All The Real Girls and George Washington. Thus, it's strange that he dedicated so much of his career to a disappointing trilogy of Halloween sequels.