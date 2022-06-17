While there are many truly iconic quotes, whether it makes viewers cry, laugh, or gives them something to think about, there’s no doubt that the true meaning often remains unsaid, uninterpreted, or lost undecipherable in the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While many viewers understood the superficial or literal meaning in the context, only some fans have been able to interpret the deeper meaning that some quotes hold. The gap between listening and hearing the deeper meaning behind each quotation lies in the difference of a viewer and a fan, as fans often revisit these films, providing one with the opportunity to view old lines through a new lens of understanding.

"I am Iron Man"

The unscripted phrase “I am Iron Man” has been iconic since the release of the first film in the MCU in 2008. Although at that point, the phrase was simply Tony’s public acknowledgement of being the masked armored hero, the phrase has come to mean much more since Tony’s character arc has been further explored. In Iron Man 3, as Tony copes with the traumatic experience of New York, he experiences frequent panic attacks, struggling to fit in both the role of Tony Stark and Iron Man, declaring that his suits are a part of him, referring to himself and the suits as “we”.

At the end of the film, as a sign of devotion to Pepper as well as a demonstration that he’s letting go of what he can’t control, Tony self-destructs the multiple armored suits he created. He also had the shrapnel and thus, the arc reactor removed from his chest. However, Tony declares that “you can take away my house, all of my tricks, and toys [but] one thing you can’t take away, I am Iron Man”, reinforcing the idea that Tony Stark is Iron Man, not his suits. In Avengers: Endgame, Tony declares that he is Iron Man before snapping his fingers, as recognition of who he is.

"I Went for the Head"

When Thor strikes Thanos in the chest in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos tells Thor he should have gone for the head instead. Following the events of the Blip, or disintegration of half of the universe, the remaining Avengers visit Thanos to recover the infinity stones, hoping to reverse the damage done.

When Thanos reveals he destroyed the infinity stones so that his actions couldn’t be undone, Thor decapitates him, stating he went for the head. While Thor’s simple dialogue yields listening to him, Thanos’ statement was full of condensation, reminding Thor at how he failed to stop him. This moment marked a key moment for the character arc of Thor as he could finally say that he did it—he went for the head, he avenged what he lost, he killed Thanos. Although there’s no pride in his voice, Thor’s internal turmoil is evident, as he continued to blame himself.

"You Can Rest Now"

When Iron Man snaps his fingers to ultimately stop Thanos, he succumbs to the extent of his injuries due to the use of the infinity stones. As he breathes his last, Pepper assures Tony that both him and their daughter Morgan would be okay, telling him that he can rest now.

Although superficially this appears to be a moment of assurance that Tony can pass in peace, there is a deeper meaning to the phrase. In Iron Man 3, Tony addresses his fear upon losing her after discovering the fragility of human life after the events of New York. While he states that he feels “threat is imminent, and he has to protect [his world]”. In Avengers: Endgame, when Tony figures out time travel, creating a possibility to bring everyone back, he turns to Pepper with reluctance. However, Pepper asks him if he would be able to rest, if he were to turn away from the opportunity to bring back everyone—All the people who were other people’s worlds.

"You Will Never Be a God"

As the character of Loki has been characterized as an insecure and narcissistic throughout his evolution in the MCU, his last words to Thanos come across as that of an arrogance, wanting to have the last word.

His last words remind Thanos that he has something he never will, even if he achieves being the strongest being in the universe. Thanos saw himself in a benevolent nature, believing himself to be a heroic figure who deserves both praise and worship. However, Loki eventually came to terms with the fact that he is not a god, on the terms he wanted, accepting his limitations and as a result, dies as a hero, marking his tragic ending.

"I Can’t Feel You"

In episode 8 of WandaVision, Wanda breaks into SWORD’s lab to find Vision’s body. As she breaks down in tears, she utters the words “I can’t feel you”. Although this seems to be a nod of her inability to read his mind using her telepathic abilities after his demise, there is a parallel in the Avengers films that not only demonstrates a deeper meaning but can easily be missed without particular attention to detail.

In Avengers: Infinity War, upon their on-screen introduction, upon Vision’s prompting that the mind stone is bothering him, Wanda attempts to read his mind to which she states, “I only feel you”. Before his death, Vision repeats this line as his last words, wanting to comfort Wanda by saying “you could never hurt me [as] I only feel you”.

