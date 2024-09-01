Actor R. Lee Ermey, nicknamed "The Gunney," began his career in the Marines—which is unsurprising, given the roles he became famous for playing. He began his career as a technical advisor and with a small, uncredited role in the classic Apocalypse Now, kicking off a long career in Hollywood. In addition to appearing in over 60 films, he had roles in a number of TV shows, including House, plus voiceover work on The Simpsons, Invader Zim, and more. He also hosted the History Channel's Mail Call, in which he answered viewer questions about the military. He died in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of memorable characters in the movies and TV shows in which he appeared.

It's almost impossible to think of Ermey without thinking of his roles as military personnel and similar authority figures. Although he was certainly typecast, he played characters such as drill sergeants and cops so wonderfully, that it's hard to imagine anyone else in his roles, the most famous ones especially. And although Ermey made a name for himself in military roles, his work in horror remains just as memorable and beloved.

10 'Willard' (2003)

Directed by Glen Morgan

In Willard, the titular misfit (Crispin Glover) befriends a group of rats living in his late father’s mansion. When he learns they’re willing to follow his commands, he uses them to exact revenge on those who have wronged him. Ermey plays Frank Martin, Willard’s callous boss—his father’s former business partner—who delights in tormenting Willard, only for Willard to get revenge by torturing and killing him with his rats. The movie was based on the novel Ratman’s Notebooks.

Ermey’s characters sometimes have a cruel streak to them, but his character in Willard is among the worst of them. Frank seems to treat Willard as horribly as he does for no real reason other than he can, and he delights in it. When Willard unleashes his rats into Frank’s office, we know what’ll happen next, and it’s hard not to enjoy watching Willard turn the tables on Frank as Frank gets what he deserves.

9 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Directed by Mike Figgis

After losing everything, alcoholic Ben (Nicolas Cage) decides to move to Las Vegas, where he intends to drink himself to death, in Leaving Las Vegas. While there, he meets Sera (Elisabeth Shue), a sex worker, and the two begin a relationship in which she promises not to ask him to stop drinking and he promises not to criticize her profession. Ermey plays a character known only as Conventioneer. The movie was based on the novel of the same name.

Ermey’s role in Leaving Las Vegas is small but memorable—and because it’s just a normal guy, it’s very different from the sorts of characters he typically plays. When Sera strikes up a conversation with him, he’s completely unaware of what she does for a living and why she’s talking to him. He’s great to watch in the scene, especially as his character becomes enraged when he figures out just what’s going on.

8 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (2003)

Directed by Marcus Nispel

The 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre tells the story of a group of young travelers who stumble upon a rural home in the middle of Texas. After picking up a hitchhiker, the group is targeted by chainsaw-wielding psychopath Leatherface (Andrew Bryniarski) and his equally deranged family. Ermey plays Sheriff Hoyt, the brother of Leatherface, who was eventually killed by one of the travelers.

Sheriff Hoyt is a twist on Ermey’s familiar role of authority figures, as he turns out to be Leatherface’s brother and therefore can’t be trusted to help the friends as they’d hoped—and he’s the best character in the movie. He exploits his job as sheriff to terrify and torture the group, and Ermey takes the typical qualities in the roles he plays and turns them upside down to create a terrifying character.

7 'The Frighteners' (1996)

Directed by Peter Jackson

After his wife dies in a car accident, former architect Frank (Michael J. Fox) poses as an exorcist in The Frighteners. Although he really does have a sixth sense, he uses it to scam people rather than help them—until he starts to notice ghosts with ties to a serial killer executed years earlier. As part of his dealings, he encounters Sergeant Hiles, played by Ermey, the ghost of a drill sergeant keeping things in control at a local cemetery.

The Frighteners is an underrated horror comedy that features Ermey doing what he does best, except here, he’s a ghost. Some of Ermey’s most entertaining roles are his lighthearted ones, including this one. Hiles is just as aggressive as any living drill sergeant—he hurls insults at Frank and fires off an otherworldly machine gun as a threat—but the fact that he’s doing this in death and reveals he’ll be doing it for 85 more years makes him wonderfully over-the-top.

6 'The Boys in Company C' (1978)

Directed by Sidney J. Furie

In The Boys in Company C, a diverse group of Marine Corps recruits enters boot camp to prepare for the Vietnam War. When their training is complete, they’re sent to fight in Vietnam, where the challenges they encounter aren’t just on the battlefield—they’re also forced to contend with incompetent superiors and the problems of bureaucracy. Ermey plays Sergeant Loyce, a junior drill instructor who was later promoted to staff sergeant.

The Boys in Company C is one of Ermey’s earliest movies and also one of the earliest to depict the Vietnam War. While not as intense or as memorable as his role in Full Metal Jacket several years later, the character paved the way for Ermey’s other characters and helped set the stage for his long career. Loyce also has a softer side to him—in a rare moment of honesty, he admits he knows most of the men he’s training either won’t make it back or won’t be the same if they do.

5 'Dead Man Walking' (1995)

Directed by Tim Robins