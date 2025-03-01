Some movies are dated the second they hit theaters, while others age like a fine wine. The '90s were a decade filled with cult classics and certified masterpieces. Some movies perfectly encapsulate the decade thanks to their visuals, themes, and undeniable '90s flair, becoming timeless in the eyes of many Gen-X-ers. When discussing these enduring classics, R-rated movies stand out as true gems of the '90s.

PG-13 hadn't fully taken over at the box office, so plenty of adult-oriented comedies and action movies were still getting put into production. The results were some of the best or most popular films of subgenres not commonly seen since their heyday throughout this seminal and game-changing decade. These are ten R-rated '90s movies that still hold up decades later, to the point where they likely will never get old.

10 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Martin Scorsese's essential mafia movie Goodfellas charts the rise and fall of real-life wiseguy Henry Hill. It's a film filled with violence and drug abuse that is impossible to look away from, thanks to Scorsese's perfect direction, great acting from the entire cast, and a story that is never anything less than compelling.

Some gangster films are hard to recommend due to their slower pace or epic runtimes. Goodfellas hits the ground running and never stops to take a breath. It covers whole decades of chaotic events without ever feeling overlong or featuring scenes that are disposable or unnecessary. Everything adds up to a cumulative portrait of the gangster lifestyle that is as entertaining as they come.