Cinema is, first and foremost, a visual medium, and no genre maximizes visual experience like action. While action movies can be family-friendly, the R-rated ones usually provide the best bang for your buck through their no-holds-barred approach to violence and concepts. From intense psychological thrillers to more humorous narratives, Netflix has loads of movies like that in their catalog that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best R-rated action movies you can stream right now on Netflix.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best movies on Netflix, the best shows on Netflix, and the best thrillers on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘3:10 to Yuma’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.6/10

3:10 to Yuma is a 2007 Western action drama directed by James Mangold and adapted from Elmore Leonard's eponymous 1953 short story, which was previously adapted as a classic 1957 movie. Starring Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, the film follows a down-on-his-luck rancher who takes a job escorting a wanted outlaw to justice in order to make enough money to pay off his debts. The film’s ensemble cast also features Peter Fonda, Gretchen Mol, Alan Tudyk, Logan Lerman, and more.

3:10 to Yuma debuted at number one at the box office at the time of its premiere and received largely positive reviews. While remakes generally have the cards stacked against them, Mangold’s take on the classic story was hailed as an improvement on the 1957 movie, with special praise for the writing, direction, and performances. The movie also went on to receive a number of accolades, including Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Sound Mixing.

Watch on Netflix

‘Hit Man’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Hit Man Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes

An off-beat rom-com thriller, Hit Man was produced and directed by Richard Linklater, who also co-wrote the screenplay with star Glen Powell. Inspired by Skip Hollandsworth's eponymous 2001 Texas Monthly article, the film follows a New Orleans professor (played by Powell) who unexpectedly becomes an undercover operative for the police department, posing as a hit man for sting operations. While this strange side gig leads him to deep psychological and existential questions, it also brings him in contact with a woman trying to escape her abusive marriage, and soon, the two sides of the man collide in increasingly complicated ways. Besides Powell, the film also stars Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Molly Bernard and more.

Hit Man premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, where it received near-universal acclaim, with praise for its romance, narrative, and performances. The movie is arguably Powell’s best one yet, showcasing the actor’s ability to believably slip into vastly different personas while retaining a sense of charm. Darkly comedic, philosophically deep, and wildly entertaining, Hit Man is easily one of 2024’s best comedies.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Killer’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Based on the eponymous French graphic novel series written by Alexis "Matz" Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, The Killer is a 2023 action thriller film directed by David Fincher and written by Andrew Kevin Walker. The movie stars Michael Fassbender as an unnamed assassin who seeks vengeance after a hit goes wrong, leading to violent consequences for those he cares about. The film also features Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton in supporting roles.

The Killer premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, where it received favorable reviews from critics. A character-driven movie with an intense psychological narrative, the film features a perfect performance by Fassbender, who brings a sense of menace and conviction to his inscrutable hitman. Further elevated by David Fincher’s unerringly stylish direction, The Killer is an enthralling actioner that flows from scene to scene with an air of inevitability.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Old Guard’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Greg Rucka, The Old Guard is an action fantasy thriller based on Rucka’s eponymous graphic novel series. The film follows an ancient band of immortal warriors who discover that the secret of their existence has been leaked to an unknown source, making them fight to retain their freedom. Charlize Theron leads the film’s ensemble cast, which also includes KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The Old Guard premiered on Netflix in 2020, quickly becoming one of the streamer’s most successful titles ever. The film received critical acclaim as well, with praise for its explosive action set-pieces and emotional depth. It’s a unique, thoughtful spin on the superhero movie genre, fulfilling the need for spectacle while also examining the psychological toll of violence. The Old Guard also received a number of accolades, and a sequel film has been completed, though its release date is yet to be announced.

Watch on Netflix

‘Oldboy’ (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Oldboy (2003) Release Date November 21, 2003 Director Park Chan-wook Cast Choi Min-sik , Yoo Ji-tae , Kang Hye-jung Runtime 120 minutes

Directed and co-written by Park Chan-wook, Oldboy is a South Korean action-thriller loosely adapted from the eponymous Japanese manga written by Garon Tsuchiya. The film stars Choi Min-sik as a man who is imprisoned in a sealed hotel room for 15 years without knowing why he is there or who his captor is. When he is eventually released, he sets out on a quest for vengeance, complicated by an unexpected romance. The movie stars Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung, and more.

Oldboy was a critical and commercial success that also won a number of accolades, including the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. The movie has received great acclaim for its unfiltered emotional depth and intense action sequences, particularly its iconic single-shot corridor fight sequence that has inspired countless homages in films and shows in the years since its release. Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, Oldboy’s success also inspired a much less successful American remake starring Josh Brolin in 2013.

Watch on Netflix

‘Extraction’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Written by Joe Russo and directed by Sam Hargrave in his directorial debut, Extraction is an action-thriller film that stars Chris Hemsworth as disillusioned Australian mercenary Tyler Rake. Adapted from the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, the movie follows Rake on a mission to rescue a young kidnapped boy in Dhaka, Bangladesh while fighting off attacks from gangsters and corrupt police. Besides Hemsworth, the movie also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour.

Extraction was the most-streamed title on Netflix when it debuted in 2020, going on to become one of the streaming service’s most successful originals ever. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, the movie’s action sequences are undeniably spectacular, with a well-paced, blood-pumping storyline. Hemsworth delivers a solid lead performance in the lead role as well, but the focus of the movie is firmly on the violence. A sequel, Extraction 2, was released in 2023, and a third film in the series is currently in development.

Watch on Netflix

‘21 Jump Street’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Adapted from the eponymous TV show, 21 Jump Street is a buddy cop action comedy film written by Jonah Hill and Michael Bacall and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in their live-action directorial debuts. Hill also stars in the movie alongside Channing Tatum, with Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Rob Riggle, Ice Cube, and more in supporting roles. The film follows two young police officers who go undercover as high school students in order to bring down the supplier of a dangerous new synthetic drug.

21 Jump Street premiered at the 2012 SXSW festival and was both a critical and box-office success. A surprisingly self-aware satire of classic teen movies, the film is a fun laugh-out-loud comedy where the humor is decidedly low-brow, but the production is polished and well-delivered. Anchored by the chemistry between Hill and Tatum, the movie’s success led to a sequel, 22 Jump Street, and a female-led spin-off has been in development since 2015.

Watch on Netflix

‘Baby Driver’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Written and directed by Edgar Wright, Baby Driver is a heist action film that stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver with insane road skills and a love of great music. Despite trying to leave the life of crime, he’s coerced into working one last job when a crime boss threatens his girlfriend. Besides Elgort, the movie also stars Lily James, Eiza Gonzalez, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Bernthal.

Baby Driver premiered at the 2017 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, where it received near-universal acclaim from reviewers. The movie was also a runaway success at the box office, with fans and critics praising the film’s direction, performances, action sequences, and pitch-perfect soundtrack. Baby Driver received numerous accolades, including nominations for three Academy Awards and a Golden Globe. A stylish, well-crafted thriller, Baby Driver is one hell of a ride. A sequel movie has been in the works for years now, with Wright announcing in 2021 that the script had been completed.

Watch on Netflix

‘Triple Frontier’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Triple Frontier is an action-adventure film directed by J.C. Chandor, who also co-wrote the script with Mark Boal. Part military drama, part action-packed heist, the movie stars Oscar Isaac as Santiago "Pope" Garcia, a former Special Forces agent-turned-private military advisor who gets his old crew back together to rob a powerful drug lord. Besides Isaac, the film also stars Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal, Garrett Hedlund, Adria Arjona, and more.

Triple Frontier premiered in 2019 and received largely positive reviews from critics, with significant praise for its direction, performances, and script. While the film’s narrative can be a bit uneven, the movie shows surprising emotional intelligence, looking beyond the explosions and thrilling heist scenes to explore the true cost of unrelenting greed. While it does that, Triple Frontier also presents enough heart-pounding action to keep you engaged from start to finish and an excellent soundtrack composed by Disasterpeace.

Watch on Netflix

‘Athena’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Athena Run Time 1 hr 39 min Director Romain Gavras Release Date September 23, 2022 Actors Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajon, Ouassini Embarek, Alexis Manenti

Athena is a French epic action drama directed by Romain Gavras, who also co-wrote the film with Ladj Ly and Elias Belkeddar. Set in the aftermath of a young boy’s tragic killing, seemingly by corrupt police officers, the movie follows an all-out war that breaks out in the community of Athena, with the boy’s older brothers caught on different sides of the conflict. The film features dialogue in French and Arabic and stars Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Ouassini Embarek, Anthony Bajon, and Alexis Manenti in key roles.

Athena had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and competed for the Golden Lion award. The movie has received high praise for its direction and technical proficiency. However, it has been criticized for failing to give enough attention to its deeper themes of racial and cultural conflict instigated by political opportunists. Nevertheless, Athena is an intense, action-packed drama that attempts to drive social commentary through the hard-hitting power of spectacle.

Watch on Netflix