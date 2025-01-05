The British are known for a lot of things: fish and chips, silly city names, the Spice Girls. However, one thing that stands out is the humor, perspective, and style they bring to their media. You know the slapstick stylings of Monty Python and the dramatic flare that British directors like Kenneth Branagh bring to their films — I mean, you could probably identify a Guy Ritchie film with less than three seconds of footage. A big part of that UK style centers around their sensibilities about censorship and their loose rules around profanity, the unabashed displays of the nude human form, and the tendency to hold back on violence unless the intent is to show how horrible it can truly be.

Now, with streamers like Netflix, we prudish Americans get to enjoy the best films from across the pond. So, here are the best R-rated British movies on Netflix. For more recommendations, check out our lists of the best R-rated action, thriller, and comedy films on the platform.

‘Wicked Little Letters’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Taking a page from British history, Wicked Little Letters is a dark comedy that dramatizes the real events of the Littlehampton libels using a full cast of familiar faces. The film features an ensemble that includes amazing actors like lead Olivia Colman (The Favourite) along with Anjana Vasan, Lolly Adefope, and Timothy Spall, who each breathe life into this mystery surrounding a small community trying to find the penman of a series of vulgar letters being sent throughout town. Taking on the role of the main suspect is Jessie Buckley (Fargo), who is electric as the profane wild woman Rose Gooding, a huge personality among a sea of larger-than-life characters.

‘Silent Night’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 66% | IMDb: 5.8/10

Writer and director Camille Griffin, in her feature film debut, creates a dark subversion of the typical Christmas family film by wrapping it in an apocalyptic package. Silent Night is a single-location ensemble film about a friend group’s final holiday gathering as they prepare for a mysterious gas to wipe out all living beings in their area. Keira Knightley (Boston Strangler) and Matthew Goode (The Colour Room) play the host of these festivities, while Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit) acts as the audience surrogate, asking all the burning questions we may have about the oncoming storm. This emotionally distressing film has a lot to say and uses the characters to discuss issues like misinformation, eugenics, and governmental mismanagement. On a surface-level viewing through the lens of our collective COVID-19 trauma, it would be easy to mistake this for an anti-vaxxer film, but it is actually about climate change and the ways governments have failed to address it.

‘The Gentlemen’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Auteur writer and director Guy Ritchie (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) gathers the usual suspects for this gangster film with a comedic bend. The Gentlemen is a thrilling confluence of mishaps filled with characters as colorful as Ritchie’s shot composition. The story follows Matthew McConaughey (Dallas Buyers Club) as an American drug kingpin in the UK looking to retire and sell his empire now that marijuana is legal, but things get complicated after his stash is raided by YouTubers while a young upstart from a rival group starts gunning for his business. The film has the classic humor you expect from Ritchie’s catalog while adding a few newer players to his roster, two standouts being Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Jeremy Strong (Succession), who fit perfectly into Ritchie’s world.

‘The Wonder’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.6/10

The Wonder Release Date November 16, 2022 Director Sebastián Lelio Cast Florence Pugh , Tom Burke , Kila Lord Cassidy , Elaine Cassidy , Caolan Byrne , Niamh Algar Toby Jones , David Wilmot , Brian F. O'Byrne , Josie Walker Runtime 109 minutes

Florence Pugh (Little Women) stars in this period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio (Gloria Bell) that adapts Emma Donoghue’s novel about the Fasting Girls in post-famine Ireland. The Wonder is a fascinating view into the dark side of Middle Ages religion and the collective trauma that affected many after the Great Famine that the British caused in Ireland. Pugh leads as an English nurse brought into a tiny Irish village to oversee a young girl (Kila Lord Cassidy) who has been fasting for four months — a phenomenon that has attracted attention to the village as a potential saintly miracle. However, this nurse slowly starts to realize that nothing is as it seems and that there may be something much darker than the machinations of heaven brewing around this girl. This is a fantastic story in which Pugh and Cassidy both ate and left no crumbs! (Sorry. Had to do it.)

‘Aftersun’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Aftersun Release Date October 21, 2022 Director Charlotte Wells Cast Paul Mescal , Frankie Corio , Celia Rowlson-Hall , Sally Messham Runtime 96 minutes

Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) gives a remarkable performance in Charlotte Wells’ feature film directorial debut in this dreamy drama that she wrote partially based on her childhood. Mescal stars opposite Frankie Corio in her breakout role as they play a father-young daughter duo on their first vacation together after the father’s divorce. Aftersun is a raw depiction of the messy parts of parenting in the midst of living with depression while also not shying away from the ways it affects the children of struggling parents. But the performances and themes aren’t the only things that shine in this beautifully personal story — the filmmaking is breathtaking as it uses the visuals of nostalgic home movie aesthetics and dream-like cuts to draw a parallel between the subjective experience of childhood memory and imagination.

‘1917’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Visionary director Sam Mendes (Spectre) reunites with cinematographer Roger Deakins (Empire of Light) to create a marvel of filmmaking as they immerse the audience in the horrors of war by presenting a heart-pumping action thriller. The film tells the story of two soldiers trying to deliver an important message using long takes that simulate a single continuous experience from beginning to end. George MacKay (Femme) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Catherine Called Birdy) embark on this treacherous journey as the WWI soldiers tasked with calling off an attack by the British that will end up being an ambush by the Germans that could end the lives of over a thousand soldiers. 1917 is not for the faint of heart, but it is a film that everyone who loves expertly crafted stories should experience.

‘Been So Long’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 5.5/10

Been So Long Release Date October 12, 2018 Director Tinge Krishnan Cast Arinzé Kene , Michaela Coel , Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo , George MacKay , Joe Dempsie , Luke Norris , Arsher Ali , Ashley Thomas , Sophia La Porta , Rakie Ayola , Frieda Thiel , Tom Forbes , Jo Martin , Genevieve Barr , Junade Khan , Jamila Wingett , Victor Romero Evans Runtime 100 minutes Expand

Chewing Gum star and creator Michaela Coel takes the lead in this musical film that is fun, heartwarming, and a little steamy. Been So Long brings the Ché Walker stage musical to the big screen with fantastically dynamic sequences that capture the stunning choreography and highlight the understated vocal performances — big shoutout to director Tinge Krishnan! The story follows Coel as a single mother who meets a charming man with a checkered past, played by Arinzé Kene (Lee), and we are treated to a captivating back and forth as the characters try to break through their emotional barriers to truly connect. The film runs audiences through the whole spectrum of emotion, ranging from hilarious to heartbreakingly relatable, while presenting a soundtrack full of bangers.

‘Filth’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 7.0/10

This raunchy detective film starring acting chameleon James McAvoy (Speak No Evil) feels like a collision between the SYFY show Happy! and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. McAvoy dons the smelly, alcohol-soaked coat of Detective Sergeant Bruce "Robbo" Robertson from Irvine Welsh’s novel of the same name, and the story follows him down a hole of hallucinations, questionable sexual acts, and mental illness as he tries to solve a murder case to score a big promotion. Filth is wacky and weird while toeing the line between charming and mean-spirited, but ultimately, it’s a fun time. Writer and director Jon S. Baird (Tetris) captures the irreverence of the original book by creating a detective mystery film that feels like an acid trip.

