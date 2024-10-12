Laughter is one of the best things in the world. No matter what, if a person is laughing, it is likely they will, however briefly, forget their troubles. This effect is what can make comedy such a comforting and reliable genre. Since the dawn of cinema, comedy has been a perfect source of entertainment, evolving with the years and adapting to audiences' changing tastes and humor.

Interestingly, not all comedies have a comforting effect. Some are overly dark or cynical, while others are simply unfunny or think they're funnier than they are. Some use mature themes, foul language, and extreme situations to provoke a reaction, earning an R-rating but keeping the comedy intact. These R-rated comedies are the funniest of all time and are guaranteed to make anyone laugh. They will be ranked based on their overall quality and how much laughter they can provoke from their target audience.

10 'Jackass Forever' (2022)

Directed by Jeff Tremaine

In 2000, MTV debuted Jackass, a reality TV show focused on now well-known names like Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius and Bam Margera, as they performed ridiculously stupid and dangerous stunts, reacting to them in comedic and very human ways. The series quickly ended but saw periodic continuations in the form of movies in the 23 years since its conclusion.

While each of the Jackass films could easily go on this list, there's something special about Jackass Forever, which reunited most of the original cast after 12 years and integrated newer, younger cast members. Everyone seems to have a genuinely fun time while on set despite the physical pain involved, which adds a lot to the comedic charm. Some of the movie's wildest stunts, including the infamous "cup test" and "the quiet game," stand as some of the Jackass franchise's funniest moments, proving that, despite the cast's age, the formula still has plenty of laughs left to offer. Simply said, for those who enjoy juvenile physical comedy, it's hard to make a better recommendation than Jackass Forever.

9 'Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle' (2004)

Directed by Danny Leiner

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle follows Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn), two young stoners who end up on a wild adventure, initially only intending to grab a bite to eat at their local White Castle. Along the way, Kumar performs a life-saving medical operation, Harold gets arrested, and the duo encounters both a cheetah and Neil Patrick Harris, who plays a comically twisted version of himself.

While there are plenty of great stoner comedies out there, the first Harold & Kumar sticks out for just how simple and relatable its core concept is: two friends who get distracted on their way to grab a burger. The writing is sharp, Cho and Penn share great comedic chemistry that easily justifies the film spawning a successful franchise, and the situations the pair find themselves in are hilarious and memorable. Harris, in particular, is a major highlight, with his appearances being far more subdued in this film than they would be in its sequels.

8 'Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping' (2016)

Directed by Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping was The Lonely Island's second attempt at creating a film that stars, and was directed and written by, their members, following 2007's Hot Rod. The film is a mockumentary covering the release of fictional musician Conner4Real's (Andy Samberg) second album and subsequent tour. It parodies famous musicians of the era like Justin Bieber and Macklemore, featuring memorable songs like "I'm So Humble" and "Equal Rights," adding a unique spin to its comedy.

A nonstop stream of laughs, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is a unique depiction of how fame can affect people. The movie is completely absurd and a perfect evolution of the humor on display in both Hot Rod and the band's SNL shorts. It's also notable for featuring a huge number of cameos from music icons like Ringo Starr and Seal, and a ton of hilarious scenes utilizing the comedic skills of talent like Maya Rudolph and Sarah Silverman. The film's laugh-out-loud songs, combined with its stellar cast, make it a must-watch for comedy fans.

7 'Clerks II' (2006)

Directed by Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith's Clerks is an icon of independent filmmaking, but its sequel, Clerks II, works better as a full-on comedy, taking advantage of its bigger budget and more experienced cast to generate more laughs. The film follows Randal (Jeff Anderson) and Dante (Brian O'Halloran) as they work through Dante's final day at Mooby's, a major fast food chain within Smith's View Askewniverse.

The main comedic appeal of Clerks II is its dialogue. Throughout the film, Dante and Randal, along with their new coworkers Elias (Trevor Fehrman) and Becky (Rosario Dawson), engage in Smith's signature banter, exchanging quips about sex, Star Wars and shoe polish at a rapid-fire pace that no other cast could make work. Actors like Jason Lee, Ethan Suplee, Wanda Sykes and Ben Affleck feature in small but memorable roles, while Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) receive the funniest material out of any of their appearances. While it may not be as iconic as its 1994 predecessor, Clerks II is still a hilarious comedy that deserves more attention than it gets.

6 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Directed by Nicholas Stoller

In the early 2000s, Jason Segel became a fan-favorite in the beloved sitcoms Freaks and Geeks and How I Met Your Mother, but his first lead role in a major motion picture was as Peter Bretter in 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Sarah Marshall focuses on Peter as he attempts to recover from a breakup by vacationing in Hawaii. Unfortunately, when he arrives, he almost immediately encounters both his eponymous ex (Kristen Bell) and her new boyfriend, famous musician Aldous Snow (Russell Brand).

Forgetting Sarah Marshall plays perfectly to Segel's strengths, fully leaning into the awkward charm that he honed while performing in sitcoms. The film gains tons of laughs from placing Segel's Peter in uncomfortable situations, like in its opening moments where Sarah breaks up with him while he is fully nude. Paul Rudd is also a highlight as Chuck, a stoner surf instructor who appears in several hilarious scenes. The film was successful enough with audiences that it earned a spin-off, Get Him to the Greek, which focused on Brand's character, but it lacked both Segel's distinct charisma and the relatable heart that ultimately made Sarah Marshall a funnier film.

5 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Booksmart, Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, is a fantastic high school comedy film that focuses on Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), two high school seniors who seek to attend a huge farewell party after spending the majority of their high school careers preparing for college. It's a breath of fresh air for high school comedies, shedding many of the poorly dated aspects of classics like Superbad and American Pie.

The comedy in Booksmart is heavily enhanced by its nearly perfect casting. Feldstein and Dever have amazing chemistry and play their parts with awkward, authentic energy, making both characters and their friendship feel very real and adding a ton of organic humor. Memorable additions to the supporting cast include Billie Lourd, who plays the unhinged Gigi, a student who loves to share her drugs, and Skyler Gisondo, who plays Jared, Gigi's best friend and the subject of many rumors around the school. Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte also appear in brief but extremely memorable scenes, adding even more laughs to one of Hollywood's funniest high school comedies.

4 'Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story' (2007)

Directed by Jake Kasdan

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story is a perfect parody of musical biopics that was initially intended to lampoon films like Ray and Walk the Line but has stayed relevant with the recent success of films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman. The film tells the life story of Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly), a fictional musician whose wildly successful career develops alongside stars like Elvis Presley (Jack White) and The Beatles.

Walk Hard absolutely nails the style of the films it's parodying while remaining absolutely hilarious. Reilly's performance is exceedingly strong, but he's supported by great comedians like Kristen Wiig and Jenna Fischer as his wives, Edith and Darlene. Tim Meadows is another highlight, with his repeated "you don't want no part of this" bit being one of the film's funniest running gags. Walk Hard is an effective parody of musicians' biopics, but it's also a very funny comedy that is sure to appeal to even those unfamiliar with the material it's parodying.