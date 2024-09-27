Family movie nights are important, but sometimes, you just want your comedy fix to be a little more grown-up. Hollywood has produced some amazing R-rated comedies to fill that specific need over the decades. Some of these movies are just silly, raunchy fun, while others tackle adult themes with intelligence and thought — and also silly, raunchy fun. Netflix has a good mix of both, as well as all the other shades of adult comedic entertainment you may find in between. Read on to find out our handpicked selection of the best R-rated comedies you can stream on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Anyone But You’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 52% | IMDb: 6.1/10

A loose modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You is a rom-com movie directed by Will Gluck, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Ilana Wolpert. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the movie follows two people who have an amazing initial connection that quickly turns sour. But when they find themselves reunited at a destination wedding, they decide to pretend to be a couple to keep up appearances. You see where this is going, don’t you? Anyone But You isn’t a particularly original movie, and it’s received a very mixed response from critics. However, the entertaining visuals and the chemistry between its two leads have helped make the film a box office success, earning over $200 million worldwide.

‘No Hard Feelings’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 6.4/10

No Hard Feelings is a 2023 sex comedy movie directed by Gene Stupnitsky (The Office), who also co-wrote the screenplay with John Phillips. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie Barker, a broke 30-something Uber driver who accepts the oddest job: dating a wealthy couple's sexually inexperienced 19-year-old son (Andrew Barth Feldman) to help him boost his confidence before he goes to college. The movie also stars Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, Natalie Morales, Zahn McClarnon, Hasan Minhaj, and more in supporting roles. On its release in the summer of 2023, No Hard Feelings received mixed reviews from critics but performed well at the box office, with Lawrence earning a People’s Choice Award and a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. The movie is, in many ways, a rehash of old raunchy films from the 2000s and 2010s, but it does succeed in giving the audience what we truly want from a cringe comedy, which is a lot of laughs.

‘Sausage Party’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.1/10

Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, Sausage Party is an animated comedy film written by Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, who also leads the movie’s voice cast. A parody of Disney and Pixar’s animated films, Sausage Party follows an anthropomorphic sausage who bands with his friends in the supermarket where he lives to escape getting eaten. Besides Rogen, the movie’s ensemble voice cast also includes Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, Salma Hayek, and more. One of Sausage Party’s claims to fame is that it’s the first computer-animated film to get an R rating in the US. But what makes the film so beloved among audiences is the fact that it’s actually a surprisingly smart movie despite the crudeness of its presentation. Sure, there’s lots of offensive and profane language, but it’s still a conceptually solid movie that’s also genuinely funny. Appropriately, the movie received great reviews from critics and was the highest-grossing R-rated animated film at the time. In 2024, a sequel streaming series called Sausage Party: Foodtopia was also released on Prime Video.

‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 32% | IMDb: 5.6/10

A Bad Moms Christmas is a 2017 Christmas comedy film that’s a sequel to the 2016 film Bad Moms, both written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moor. The movie follows three over-burdened and under-appreciated mothers, Amy, Kiki, and Carla, who are all set to celebrate Christmas with their families when their respective mothers decide to show up, throwing them off their game with never-ending expectations and challenges. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn reprise their roles from the 2016 film as Amy, Kiki, and Carla, respectively, with Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon as their respective mothers. Wanda Sykes, Peter Gallagher, and Christina Applegate also star in supporting roles. On its release, A Bad Moms Christmas did not fare well among critics, although it was a moderate box office success. However, with the returning cast and the added star power of the veteran stars playing their mothers, the film delivers plenty of laughable moments and works well as a high-spirited holiday film.

‘Dolemite Is My Name’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Directed by Craig Brewer and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, Dolemite Is My Name is a biographical comedy film that presents the dramatized life story of Rudy Ray Moore, a singer-comedian-actor-filmmaker best known for creating and portraying the character of Dolemite in his stand-up routine and subsequent blaxploitation films. Set in the 1970s, the film follows Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore, a struggling comedian who adopts an outlandish persona named Dolemite and becomes an underground sensation, risking everything for one big shot in Hollywood. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tituss Burgess, Wesley Snipes, Tasha Smith, and Chris Rock, along with Snoop Dogg and Tip "T.I." Harris in supporting roles. Dolemite Is My Name premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it earned rave reviews for its bold and unabashed portrayal of Moore. The film is considered one of Eddie Murphy’s best performances in recent years, earning him a Golden Globe nomination.

‘The Sweetest Thing’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 26% | IMDb: 5.2/10

Directed by Roger Kumble, The Sweetest Thing is a 2002 romantic comedy film written by Nancy Pimental, who based the characters on herself and friend and actor Kate Walsh. The film follows Christina, a young woman averse to commitment, who unexpectedly meets her potential soulmate, Peter, while trying to set up her friend with him. But when Peter suddenly disappears, Christina and her best friend Courtney set out on a wild and spontaneous road trip to find her one true love, encountering hilarious misadventures along the way. Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate star as Christina and Courtney, respectively, with Thomas Jane as Peter. Selma Blair, Jason Bateman, and Parker Posey appear in supporting roles. On its release, The Sweetest Thing did not fare well with critics. However, in the later years, the film has gone on to garner greater appreciation for its female-driven story and its bold, sex-positive narrative, eventually gaining a cult following.

‘Not Another Teen Movie’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 32% | IMDb: 5.8/10

Not Another Teen Movie Release Date December 14, 2001 Director Joel Gallen Cast Jaime Pressly , Mia Kirshner , Randy Quaid , Chris Evans , Chyler Leigh Eric Christian Olsen , Deon Richmond Runtime 89 Minutes

Directed by Joel Gallen, Not Another Teen Movie is a teen parody film written by Mike Bender, Adam Jay Epstein, Andrew Jacobson, Phil Beauman, and Buddy Johnson. The film is a spoof of a number of classic films, including She's All That, Varsity Blues, 10 Things I Hate About You, Can't Hardly Wait, and Pretty in Pink. The movie follows a jock who bets that he can turn a nerdy girl at his high school into a prom queen and stars Chyler Leigh, Chris Evans, Jaime Pressly, Eric Christian Olsen, Eric Jungmann, Paul Gleason, and more. Not Another Teen Movie is, in a word, ridiculous. The film received largely negative reviews from critics, who derided its decidedly low-brow humor and the fact that the whole movie is basically built out of references to a host of classics. However, the movie was quite popular with audiences, arguably for the same reasons. It’s in no way an intelligent work (and, at times, it’s not even intelligible), but that won’t stop Not Another Teen Movie from making you laugh out loud.

‘A Simple Favor’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.8/10

A Simple Favor Release Date August 29, 2018 Director Paul Feig Cast Anna Kendrick , Ian Ho , Joshua Satine , Glenda Braganza , Andy Rannells , Kelly McCormack Runtime 119

Directed by Paul Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer, A Simple Favor is a crime comedy thriller movie based on Darcey Bell’s eponymous 2017 novel. The film stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, with Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend, and Jean Smart in key supporting roles. The movie follows Stephanie (Kendrick), a widowed small-town mom and vlogger who strikes up a friendship with a mysterious woman (Lively), who then disappears. Stephanie sets out to solve the case, which proceeds to get increasingly strange with every passing minute. An entertaining movie with no shortage of twists, A Simple Favor is a critically acclaimed work of comedy noir that’s elevated by its stellar performances. The plot is well-crafted and gripping, and the movie is also a visual delight thanks to its stylish cinematography. A Simple Favor has also proven quite popular with audiences, and a sequel movie, with most of the cast returning, is currently in the works.

‘Hit Man’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Hit Man Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes

Produced and directed by Richard Linklater, Hit Man is a rom-com thriller starring Glen Powell, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Linklater. Inspired by Skip Hollandsworth's 2001 Texas Monthly article of the same name, the film follows Powell as a New Orleans professor who finds work with the police department posing as a hitman for sting operations. This interesting (if morally questionable) side gig gets complicated when he tries to save a woman (Adria Arjona) from her abusive marriage. Besides Powell and Arjona in the lead roles, the film also stars Austin Amelio, Retta, Molly Bernard, and more as supporting characters. Hit Man first premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, where the movie received near-universal acclaim. A darkly comedic movie, Hit Man is as philosophically deep as it is wildly entertaining. It’s also a great showcase of Glen Powell’s abilities as an actor, as his character takes on a number of disguises, each allowing Powell to play out a different quirky persona. A well-acted, well-written, and masterfully directed movie, Hit Man is arguably one of the best comedies released in 2024.

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Fast Times At Ridgemont High Release Date August 13, 1982 Director Amy Heckerling Cast Sean Penn , Jennifer Jason Leigh , Judge Reinhold , Robert Romanus , Brian Backer , Phoebe Cates Runtime 90 minutes

Directed by Amy Heckerling in her feature directorial debut and written by Cameron Crowe, Fast Times at Ridgemont High is a 1982 coming-of-age film based on Crowe’s eponymous 1981 book, which follows his undercover experiences at Clairemont High School in San Diego. The film follows a group of capricious teenagers at the titular school who find themselves navigating high school life, sex, drugs, validation, and dejection. Fast Times at Ridgemont High stars a huge ensemble cast led by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Phoebe Cates, Sean Penn, Judge Reinhold, Brian Backer, and Robert Romanus as the group of friends, with Nicolas Cage and Forest Whitaker making their feature debuts in supporting roles. On its release, Fast Times at Ridgemont High had a widespread positive reception, with critics praising Penn and Leigh’s stellar performances and the film’s narrative on high school life and teenage struggles. Funny and serious at the same time, the film is also considered a classic high school film — one that many others have tried to emulate over the years.

