From the earliest days of cinema, comedy films have seen huge success. From the silent, physical comedy of Buster Keaton to modern hits like Barbie, comedy has always been a crow-pleasing genre that's drawn audiences to theaters when they're in need of a laugh. It's been around since the dawn of the film medium, and many of the most beloved classics hail from this versatile genre.

Unfortunately, the success of R-rated comedies has been more mixed. While films like Deadpool and Ted have found mainstream success, others are either forgotten or never manage to find their audiences in the first place. Unfortunately, many genuinely great films don't get the attention they deserve despite offering plenty of laughs. These are the most underrated R-rated comedies that deserve much more love. They are ranked based on how funny they are, how underrated they remain, and their overall level of quality.

10 'Waiting...' (2005)

Directed by Rob McKittrick

Waiting... is a workplace comedy focused on a group of young people working at a restaurant named Shenaniganz. Among them is Dean (Justin Long), a man conflicted about his direction in life; Monty (Ryan Reynolds), a bad influence who seems destined to work as a server forever; and Serena (Anna Faris), Monty's ex who frequently calls him out for his bad behavior.

Taking heavy inspiration from Kevin Smith's 1994 film Clerks, Waiting... is a raunchy, dialogue-heavy comedy set during the span of a single workday that warns of the dangers of procrastinating one's life away, but that doesn't take away from its charm. Long, still starting his Hollywood career at the time, is likable as Dean, and while playing a problematic character, Reynolds brings signature charisma to deliver the kinds of sarcasm-laced quips that would become his bread and butter in future years. It may not be a perfect film, nor will it appeal to everyone, but Waiting... is a genuinely fun watch that will be especially relatable for those who have worked in the service industry.

9 'Bros' (2022)

Directed by Nicholas Stoller

Bros was the first romantic comedy film released by a major studio to be focused on a gay couple. Unfortunately, it was a box office failure despite the fact that it was a unique and genuinely hilarious film that stands out from other rom-coms. What differentiates Bros from other films in the genre is that, while it is interested in telling the story of how its two leads, famous podcast host Bobby (Billy Eichner) and estate lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), fall in love, it is just as interested in exploring how its characters relate to their sexual identities.

Bobby and Aaron are both gay, but they approach it in different ways. Bobby centers much of his personality around his identity as a gay man but struggles with his distrust of other gay men. Aaron, on the other hand, obsesses over how the outside world perceives him, worrying far more about whether he appears masculine or not. Both characters are more fleshed out than typical rom-com co-leads, giving Eichner and Macfarlane plenty of room to build funny yet emotionally resonant performances that solidify Bros as a great R-rated comedy worthy of more attention than it initially received.

8 'MacGruber' (2010)

Directed by Jorma Taccone

MacGruber is an absurd action comedy film starring Will Forte and directed by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone. Based on a series of sketches on Saturday Night Live that parodied the '80s series MacGyver, MacGruber pits Forte's eponymous soldier against Val Kilmer's Dieter Von Cunth, the man responsible for killing MacGruber's wife (Maya Rudolph) on their wedding day. Assisting MacGruber in his quest to stop Von Cunth are Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) and Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig).

Forte absolutely steals the show in the title role, with the comedian's dedication to each bit amplifying the hilarity of his scenes tenfold, like in a moment where he falls to his knees after accidentally blowing up a van full of his friends. Other cast members also get time in the spotlight, even Rudolph, who, despite being dead, has one of the film's funniest scenes in a memorable moment set in a graveyard. Unfortunately, MacGruber was a box office flop upon its initial release, but that doesn't mean it isn't a hilarious comedy that showcases all the talent that made 2000s SNL such a peak for the long-running series.

7 'Tucker & Dale vs. Evil' (2010)

Directed by Eli Craig

A horror comedy of errors, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil follows the titular duo (played by Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine) as a group of college students repeatedly mistake them for the kinds of stereotypical killer hillbillies present in many horror films. Unfortunately for everyone involved, each time Tucker and Dale attempt to clear up any confusion, another horrifying accident occurs, inevitably leading to a grisly death.

Obviously, Tucker & Dale won't be everyone's cup of tea, but for those who can stomach its gory imagery, it's a hilarious watch with two extremely charming and underrated leads. Labine is great as the innocent and lovable Dale, while Tudyk functions wonderfully as the slightly more grounded Tucker, with the movie effectively highlighting his skills outside of his more well-known voice-acting work in films like Wreck-It Ralph and Rogue One. Unfortunately, Tucker & Dale isn't as celebrated as staples like Shaun of the Dead, but it's still a stellar comedy that deserves more love than it gets.

6 'The Slammin' Salmon' (2009)

Directed by Kevin Heffernan

Typically, when the comedy troupe Broken Lizard is discussed, their film Super Troopers is listed as their one true classic, while others, like Club Dread and Beerfest, are often ignored. 2009's The Slammin' Salmon is no different, but it's a solid comedy that, while not particularly deep, is a genuinely entertaining ride from start to finish. Slammin' Salmon focuses on the staff of the eponymous restaurant, played by the members of Broken Lizard, along with Cobie Smulders and April Bowlby, as they compete to earn the highest amount of cash in one night.

Unlike other workplace comedies, Slammin' Salmon is an exercise in pure absurdity, more interested in making its audience laugh with over-the-top shenanigans than in saying anything particularly profound about life. The customers, played by seasoned comedic talents like Will Forte, Jim Rash and Vivica A. Fox, add additional laughs, making Slammin' Salmon a hilarious, though underappreciated, entry in Broken Lizard's catalog.

5 'Role Models' (2008)

Directed by David Wain

Role Models is a solid 2008 comedy featuring a number of notable comedic names from the era, including Paul Rudd, Seann William Scott, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Ken Jeong, months before his appearance in The Hangover. It is centered on Danny (Rudd) and Wheeler (Scott), two men who must mentor two children, the LARP-loving Augie (Mintz-Plasse) and the young, crass Ronnie (Bobb'e J. Thompson), to avoid prison time following a confrontation with a tow truck driver (Zaid Farid).

While it received a positive critical reception upon its initial release, it is mostly ignored nowadays, a shame considering the comedic talent on display. Scott brings the same dumb charm he always had as Stifler in the American Pie movies, while Rudd's Danny is, initially at least, refreshingly different from the usual characters he plays, showing a more toned-down side of his persona. Role Models also makes great use of Jeong, avoiding overusing him when his brand of comedy works better in small doses. Overall, while the plot may not be anything special, Role Models remains a memorable film filled with laughs due to its talented cast.

4 'Office Space' (1999)

Directed by Mike Judge

Office Space is a particularly dry comedy written and directed by Mike Judge, better known as the creator of both Beavis and Butt-Head and King of the Hill. It follows Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston), a discontented office worker who finds himself in a permanent state of relaxation following a botched session with a hypnotist (Michael McShane).

When Office Space was initially released, it was a box office disappointment, but in the years since, it has gained a cult following due to how relatable it is. Peter's overbearing boss, Bill Lumbergh (Gary Cole), is a perfect example, an excellent and hilarious distillation of the kind of passive-aggressive managers that are so prominent in office work environments. Livingston is also great, providing a protagonist that anyone can easily identify with. Other additions to the cast, including Stephen Root as Milton, the office's resident eccentric, and David Herman as Michael Bolton, a worker with a stewing hatred of the musician he shares a name with, solidify Office Space as a great but extremely underrated comedy.

3 'S.O.B.' (1981)

Directed by Blake Edwards