Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Joy Ride, No Hard Feelings, and The Blackening.

Back in 2013, I attended a press screening of This Is the End. At this point, I’d only been seeing R-rated films regularly in the theater for a little over a year, so the prospect of seeing a raunchy comedy like this on the big screen was still an incredible novelty to me. That night, as images of Seth Rogen and friends navigating the apocalypse danced across my eyes, I had my funny bone tickled repeatedly and a sense of communal camaraderie fill my soul. In this jam-packed house, where no seat was empty, everyone was united in tittering over the raunchy comedy unfolding on the silver screen. We’d entered this auditorium strangers, but we would all exit bonding over shared moments of hysterical This Is the End's shenanigans. It was an unforgettable experience that instilled in me the power of the R-rated comedy.

Ten years later, getting to see Joy Ride at a press screening felt like a parallel experience to that fateful This Is the End showing. Though R-rated films are now a staple of my daily theatrical movie diet, it was still wonderful to laugh at a hilarious big-screen comedy, not to mention bond with total strangers over cinematic silliness. Given the dearth of big-screen comedies in recent years, there haven’t been a ton of opportunities for myself or general moviegoers to indulge in the glorious theatrical experiences of watching This Is the End or Joy Ride in a public setting. However, thanks to this Adele Lim directorial effort, not to mention other June 2023 comedies like No Hard Feelings and The Blackening, R-rated comedies are steadily returning to theaters. The joys of that comeback are endless, especially when they involve comedies as well-crafted as Joy Ride.

What Does ‘Joy Ride’ Get Right About R-rated Comedies?

Image via Lionsgate

The handful of big-screen comedies that have emerged in the last few years have delivered their fair share of decent movies, but few have emerged as instantly recognizable gems. Something like Good Boys was good for a few laughs, but was ultimately disposable, especially when it came to its flat editing and camerawork. Even the 2019 feature Long Shot, which was generally a pleasant romantic comedy, was hindered by troublesome pacing engineered by its overlong runtime. Thanks to the reduction in theatrical comedies produced, there just haven’t been lots of opportunities for audiences to experience an out-and-out great comedy again.

Thankfully, summer 2023’s comedy movie resurgence has brought with it Joy Ride, a motion picture that encapsulates all the delights one wants out of a summertime yukfest. For starters, the chemistry between the four leads, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu, is actually hysterical. Unlike dismal modern comedies like Get Hard that unite Kevin Hart and Will Ferrell, the leads of Joy Ride don't just feel like a bunch of recognizable faces plopped together into a movie for the sake of marketing. Instead, they’re four talented performers who are compelling on their own merits and who prove even more amusing when they’re bouncing off one another.

For another, Joy Ride is a reminder that comedies do not need to be flatly filmed exercises. Getting as much coverage of potential improvised lines seems to have been the only important thing on the mind of most big-screen comedies in recent years. By contrast, Lim shows off some real chops in moving in and out of different visual aesthetics throughout Joy Ride. An elaborate sex montage, for instance, makes use of zanier visual cues (like intentionally sped-up human motions) and precisely timed editing to realize the exhilarating nature of all this intimacy. Meanwhile, an extended sequence where our leads belt out a cover of “WAP” breaks out from any sense of realism for lots of stylized backgrounds and heightened camera angles. It’s a showstopper of a sequence that one can’t imagine showing up in other modern comedies with more restrictive visual impulses, like Tag or House Party.

On top of all that, Joy Ride is also just a deeply funny movie that also doesn’t overstay its welcome with its more concise runtime and a willingness to fully commit to both its more thoughtful and raunchy impulses. It’s just what you want to watch with a crowd full of people in July, the kind of crowdpleaser comedy with wit and visual panache that used to be a common fixture of movie theaters. It’s a tragedy that comedies have become scarcer from the big screen, but Joy Ride is a beacon of hope in these troubled times. Modern comedy movies can exist in the theatrical space and they can be extremely satisfying experiences both in terms of laughs and exceptional filmmaking. Best of all, Joy Ride isn’t the only noteworthy big-screen theatrical comedy that’s dropped into theaters during the summer of 2023.

‘No Hard Feelings’ Delivers R-Rated Laughs, Simply

Image via Sony

June 2023 also gave audiences a chance to go to theaters and watch No Hard Feelings and The Blackening, a pair of R-rated comedies that feel like they’re from a different era in an exciting way. No Hard Feelings does suffer from some flaws that have often plagued modern comedies, namely visuals that aren’t super inspired and a third act that dovetails too heavily into schmaltz. But on the whole, it regularly delivers enjoyable laughs and it’s just the kind of easygoing breezy material one wants to watch when it’s 102 degrees outside. While Hollywood has become enamored with delivering three-hour movies that all cost $300 million, No Hard Feelings is a welcome reminder that summertime entertainment can be as simple as naked Jennifer Lawrence beating up people.

What Does 'The Blackening' Get Right About Parodies?

Image via Lionsgate

The Blackening, meanwhile, is a horror/comedy that scores the impressive feat of being a modern-day parody movie that isn’t trash. On the contrary, director Tim Story delivers easily the best film in his filmography (not the highest bar to clear, admittedly) with a thoroughly entertaining yarn that pokes fun at horror movie cliches. Being a low-budget independent film, The Blackening’s cast is largely made up of performers who aren’t already household names. R-rated comedies used to be a go-to spot to try and launch lesser-known figures as potential new comedic stars, like Melissa McCarthy in Bridesmaids or Zach Galifianakis in The Hangover.

The Blackening is a great reminder of just how much fun it is to discover exciting new actors all while engaging in fits of laughter. Lively performances from X Mayo and Dewayne Perkins especially leave an impression here with their comic line deliveries. It’s hard to imagine this duo managing to make such a distinctly memorable mark if they were tasked with throwaway roles in typical modern action blockbusters. The vessel of R-rated comedies is perfect for their talents within The Blackening. This mode of cinematic storytelling also proved perfect to house the joys of No Hard Feelings and especially the accomplishments of the new comedy classic Joy Ride. Who knows if Hollywood will continue to emphasize R-rated comedies on the big screen in the near future, but the summer of 2023 has provided several exciting reminders of the virtues of this style of storytelling.