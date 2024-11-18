The DC Universe is entering a bold new era, and under James Gunn and Peter Safran's guidance, it looks like R-rated stories will play a key role in the franchise’s future. In a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Gunn confirmed that DC Studios is working on multiple R-rated projects, signaling a willingness to explore grittier, more mature stories. Gunn previously directed The Suicide Squad before taking over the running of DC Studios, and he certainly hit the mark when it came to R-rated violence on-screen. This continued with Peacemaker, the John Cena-led HBO series, and now Gunn isn't limiting himself to see how an R-rated project performs with audiences before deciding to go ahead with more. He told Collider:

"We're not about that. We're not about 'See how it does.' We've got one opportunity to take these characters and really press forward and do what we believe. I am a great believer that if we tell good, authentic stories, if a movie does well or doesn't do as well, if you keep with that same philosophy, that you're going to build a universe that people are going to love and want to be a part of for a long time."

James Gunn Will Make R-Rated DC Projects If the Story Demands It

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Gunn continued, adding that the story was king and if the story calls for it, then they'd make the project no matter the rating, adding: "It's not about testing out to see if this thing works. It's just about telling a story. If a story is going to be R-rated, we're totally okay with that. If it's going to be PG, PG-13, or G, I don't care — whatever is worthy of the story, that's what we're going to do."

Gunn added that there is "more than one" thing that is close to being greenlit which may be R-rated. Weintraub then cited the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, which Gunn agreed with vociferously, stating "that's right," before adding:

"People love that character. People love that format for that thing. You know Peacemaker is unrated, basically. So, we have all sorts. I like the idea of doing all sorts of different things."

It's clear that, by embracing all sorts of tones, ratings, even genres, Gunn is ensuring the new DC Universe remains fresh and exciting for audiences of all tastes, and abiding by that old adage of "different strokes for different folks."

Superman flies into theaters in July 2025. Creature Commandos will premiere on Max on December 5. Look for more from our exclusive James Gunn interview soon.