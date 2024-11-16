As an avid and frequent hater of the Hays Code, I often write about how much I love raunchy, swear-filled, uncensored media that contains all the multitudes humans can muster…this article is no different! However, this time, we get to explore fantasy, which is a genre often relegated to Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones-type medieval dramas despite being such a broad umbrella that it includes subgenres of subgenres. Superhero films, supernatural dramas, time travel, and even some sci-fi are a part of the fantasy family, and it’s time we stop pretending otherwise.

So here are the best R-rated fantasy movies on Netflix right now to get you started on broadening your fantasy horizons.

‘The Old Guard’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Comic book writer Greg Rucka adapts his hit graphic novel, The Old Guard, about a band of immortal mercenaries, into live-action with an all-star cast. Charlize Theron (Fast X), KiKi Layne (Don't Worry Darling), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Man Who Fell to Earth) lead this action-packed thriller filled with great lore, fun characters, and wild set pieces. One might assume a story following a group that can’t be permanently killed would have trouble creating stakes, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, as these immortals feel every bit of pain and suffering as a greedy pharmaceutical executive hunts them down to dissect their bodies and learn the secret of their healing factor. It’s a wild ride that will make you feel truly alive!

‘Project Power’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 61% | IMDb: 6/10

Jamie Foxx (Day Shift), Dominique Fishback (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception) star in this underrated thrill ride about a dangerous new drug hitting the streets of New Orleans that gives people extraordinary superpowers. Project Power has a sleek presentation, but the vibe is that of the super-fun mid-budget flicks of the early 2000s like Jet Li’s The One or the first of the FOX X-Men franchise. However, the real draw is Foxx and Fishback as a fantastic dynamic duo who immediately click into a delightful father-daughter dynamic as they track down the origins of the drug while delivering fantastic banter. Anyone looking to pop on a cool flick to get their fantasy fill would be hard-pressed to find a better film.

‘Predestination’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Predestination Release Date January 9, 2015 Director Michael Spierig , Peter Spierig Cast Ethan Hawke , Sarah Snook , Noah Taylor , Christopher Kirby , Madeleine West , Jim Knobeloch , Freya Stafford , Elise Jansen , Tyler Coppin , Christopher Stollery , Christopher Sommers , Kuni Hashimoto , Sara El-Yafi , Paul Moder , Grant Piro , Christopher Bunworth , Jamie Gleeson , Christina Tan , Dennis Coard , Milla Simmonds , Ruby Simmonds , Cate Wolfe , Ben Prendergast , Carmen Warrington , Sharon Kershaw Runtime 97 minutes Expand

Essentially Timecop meets Minority Report with a little bit of Looper thrown in for good measure, Predestination is a mindbending Australian time travel drama starring Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight) and Sarah Snook (Succession). The story follows Hawke as an agent of a clandestine organization that uses time travel to stop disasters and murders before they happen. This film’s use of paradoxes and the concept of destiny is quite interesting and is well-suited to the noirish tone that slowly unfolds the twists and turns to keep the audience engaged from start to finish — not to mention Snook’s mysterious character and dazzling performance that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

‘Mortal Kombat’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% | IMDb: 6.1/10

Rebooting the live-action adaptions of the long-running beat-em-up videogame franchise, Mortal Kombat is an R-rated bloodbath that doesn’t pull any punches. Unlike the first two movies from the '90s, this new film, starring an ensemble cast led by Lewis Tan (Shadow and Bone), Jessica McNamee (The Meg), and Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl), faithfully adapts the brutality of the game series while filling the story and background with wonderful Easter eggs throughout. Beyond the fan service, as you would expect from a story based on a fighting game, the best parts of the film are the creative and heart-pounding fight scenes that expertly use each character’s abilities while utilizing them to drive the plot.

‘There’s Something in the Barn’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 5.5/10

There's Something in the Barn Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Magnus Martens Cast Amrita Acharia , Townes Bunner , Martin Starr , Kiran Shah Runtime 100 minutes

This Norwegian horror comedy is perfect for anyone who loves Christmas but isn’t ready to let go of the Halloween spirit. There’s Something in the Barn stars Freaks and Geeks alum Martin Starr as the patriarch of an American family that moves to a remote farmhouse in Norway to get in touch with their heritage but soon find themselves plagued by a hoard of murderous barn elves. The film has peak campy B-Movie vibes with Starr, and his co-leads, Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) and newcomer Townes Bunner, help to sell the wacky premise while delivering a terrific balance of humor, earnestness, and fright.

‘Dampyr’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 61% | IMDb: 5.4/10

Dampyr Release Date October 28, 2022 Cast Wade Briggs , Stuart Martin , Frida Gustavsson , Sebastian Croft , Luke Roberts , David Morrissey Runtime 109 Minutes

Based on the Italian comic book, Dampyr is a supernatural action horror that dives into the realm of vampires, their half-human offspring, and vampire hunters. The story revolves around Wade Briggs (His Dark Materials) as a man who discovers he is half-vampire as he is pursued by a Master of the Night who sees his existence as an unprecedented threat. Anyone who enjoys the Underworld films or the Vampire Hunter D anime is sure to get a kick out of the breakneck action and fantastic use of magic and lore to build a lived-in society of vampiric rules and politics.

‘Space Sweepers’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Space Sweepers Release Date February 5, 2021 Director Sung-hee Jo Cast Song Joong-ki , Kim Tae-ri , Richard Armitage , Mu-Yeol Kim Runtime 136 minutes

From contemplative dramas like Parasite to one of the best zombie flicks in years, Train to Busan, South Korea has been dropping bangers over the last decade that have seeped into the mainstream consciousness like never before. Space Sweepers is another fun ride to add to the list. Set in the late 21st century, this space Western follows a ragtag crew of debris cleaners who stumble upon a dangerous robot capable of unheard-of destruction. Unfortunately, that robot looks and acts like a cute little child. Now, the crew must protect this dangerous kid and uncover the truth behind its creation while running from terrorist groups, soldiers, and, worst of all… debt collectors.

‘Code 8’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.1/10

Code 8 Release Date December 6, 2019 Director Jeff Chan Cast Lawrence Bayne , Stephen Amell , Shaun Benson , Penny Eizenga , Laysla De Oliveira , Robbie Amell , Alex Mallari Jr. , Kari Matchett , Martin Roach , Aaron Abrams , Jai Jai Jones , Sung Kang Runtime 100 minutes

Arrowverse alums and cousins Robbie (The Flash) and Stephen Amell (Arrow) star in this superpower action drama about a society where people with superhuman abilities are a marginalized class forced to register their powers while being mainly used for labor. Robbie Amell takes the lead as an electricity user recruited by a shady group to help with a job that could get him enough money to take care of his mother, but things quickly spin out of control. Code 8 has tight worldbuilding that quickly settles the audience into the fantastical world of superpowers while telling a grounded story about a guy with good intentions who gets in over his head. Once you’re done with this one, the sequel is waiting for you on Netflix as well, so you can have a full day of that Amell magic.

