The gangster movie has been around for over a century, but it's still one of the most popular genres of cinema today. Over the decades, these crime-driven films have evolved to encompass a wide range of narratives, from comedies to thrillers to character dramas and more. But the best gangster movies, whether they’re more witty or gritty, are the ones made specifically for an adult audience. Netflix has a number of R-rated gangster movies in their catalog, some better than others. And the best of those include some of the greatest movies ever made. Read on to discover our selection of the best R-rated gangster movies you can stream on Netflix right now.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best movies on Netflix or the best Netflix shows you can binge-watch.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘American Gangster’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Loosely based on a true story, American Gangster is a biographical crime film directed and produced by Ridley Scott and written by Steven Zaillian. Set in the 1970s, the film follows the life of drug kingpin Frank Lucas, who built a heroin empire in the United States by smuggling the drug on American service planes returning from the Vietnam War. Denzel Washington stars as Frank, leading an ensemble cast that includes Russell Crowe, Ted Levine, John Ortiz, Josh Brolin, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ruby Dee, Lymari Nadal, and Cuba Gooding Jr. in supporting roles.

American Gangster was a critical and commercial success when it premiered in 2007, grossing over $266 million worldwide. While some of the real people portrayed in the film have criticized the movie, critics have praised it for its writing, direction, performances, and gritty narrative. American Gangster has also earned several accolades, including Oscar nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Supporting Actress. Ruby Dee, who received the Supporting Actress nomination, also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Directed and produced by Martin Scorsese from a screenplay by Steven Zaillian, The Irishman is a crime drama film based on Charles Brandt’s 2004 book I Heard You Paint Houses. The movie follows the life of mob hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), who narrates the story of his criminal career, becoming friends with mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). The film boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Harvey Keitel, and more.

The Irishman premiered at the 2019 New York Film Festival, receiving critical acclaim. Nominated in 10 categories at the Academy Awards, this epic crime saga steps away from the simplistic narratives of classic gangster movies to tell a poignant story about a mobster in his twilight years looking back on his life with honest regret. A beautifully crafted film full of powerful performances, The Irishman is a strong reminder of why Scorsese is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers of all time.

Watch on Netflix

‘Bad Boys’ (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes: 43% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Directed by Michael Bay in his feature directorial debut, Bad Boys is a 1995 buddy comedy action film starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as narcotics detectives in Miami. When $100 million of seized heroin is stolen from a secure police vault, the two detectives set out to find those responsible. In the process, they must also protect a witness from a ruthless international drug dealer. Besides Smith and Lawrence, the movie also features Téa Leoni, Tchéky Karyo, Theresa Randle, Joe Pantoliano, Marg Helgenberger, and more in supporting roles.

Bad Boys received mixed to negative reviews from critics at the time of its premiere, but that didn’t stop it from becoming a huge commercial success, grossing $141 million worldwide. The film’s box office success has led to the creation of three sequels and a spinoff TV series. While the movie has very little in the way of plot, it is full of Michael Bay’s signature explosive action sequences, which do help keep things moving. The film is further elevated by Smith and Lawrence’s entertaining chemistry as they play off each other to great comedic effect.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Gentlemen’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Written, directed, and produced by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen is an action comedy film starring Matthew McConaughey. The movie follows a successful American cannabis baron based in England as he attempts to sell off his criminal enterprise. This fateful decision sets off a series of dominoes as rival gangs vie for control of his empire. The film’s ensemble supporting cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Colin Farrell, with Hugh Grant as the unreliable narrator of the whole sordid tale.

The Gentlemen premiered in December 2019 ahead of a theatrical release in 2020, which brought in over $115 million worldwide. The film was also positively received by critics, though it did receive some criticism for its language (which is offensive but makes sense in the context of the film). A highly energetic movie full of quirky characters, The Gentlemen may not be Ritchie’s absolute best, but it is a stylish, funny, and entertaining crime comedy thriller. The success of the movie has led to the creation of a spin-off Netflix series, also called The Gentlemen, which is a loose adaptation of the film.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Highwaymen’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 59% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Directed by John Lee Hancock and written by John Fusco, The Highwaymen is a period crime thriller that follows two former Texas Rangers in the 1930s who come out of retirement to hunt down the infamous outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. The film stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles, with a star-studded supporting cast that includes Kathy Bates, John Carroll Lynch, Kim Dickens, Thomas Mann, and William Sadler.

The Highwaymen premiered at the 2019 South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival in the "Headliners" section. While the movie’s reviews were decidedly mixed, the film has been praised for the performances of its two leading men. The chemistry between Costner and Harrelson is the highlight of the film, which becomes more about their characters than the actual manhunt. A slow-burn character drama propelled by one of the most notorious manhunts in American history, The Highwaymen is a fascinating watch full of subtle details and layered individuals.

Watch on Netflix

‘Redemption’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 48% | IMDb: 6.2/10

Redemption Release Date May 7, 2013 Director Steven Knight Cast Jason Statham , Senem Temiz , Vicky McClure , Siobhan Hewlett , Agata Buzek , Andrew Crayford Runtime 100 minutes

Written and directed by Steven Knight in his directorial debut, Redemption (originally titled Hummingbird) is an action crime drama film starring Jason Statham. The movie follows a homeless alcoholic veteran who squats in a photographer’s house and assumes a fake identity as he attempts to find a friend who has been coerced into prostitution. The film’s supporting cast includes Agata Buzek, Christian Brassington, Vicky McClure, Benedict Wong, Ger Ryan, Victoria Bewick, and more.

Redemption received rather mixed reviews when it premiered in 2013, but it did receive credit for attempting deeper, more profound themes than what you find in most Jason Statham actioners. The film’s combination of sad soul-searching and heavy action can feel incongruous, but Statham’s committed performance does help make it work. Despite its flaws, Redemption is an engaging movie with some truly moving moments between all the martial arts action. It’s certainly one of Statham’s better films, even if it isn’t one of his most popular ones.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Equalizer 3’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Richard Wenk, The Equalizer 3 is the third movie in The Equalizer trilogy, which is, in turn, an adaptation of the eponymous 1980s TV series. Denzel Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall, a former U.S. Marine and DIA officer. Set in Southern Italy, the film follows McCall as he takes on ruthless gangsters to protect his new friends. Besides Washington, the movie also stars Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro, and Remo Girone in supporting roles.

Released in September 2023, The Equalizer 3 was a critical and commercial success. While the film’s plot is fairly predictable, the movie has received praise for its setting, music, action sequences, and Washington’s stellar-as-always performance in the lead role. The film has also earned some accolades, including a Saturn Award nomination for Best Action or Adventure Film. An entertaining and well-made thriller, The Equalizer 3 is a must-watch for fans of no-holds-barred action. And while it has technically been called the last movie in the trilogy, Fuqua has expressed interest in following it up with a sequel or prequel film.

Watch on Netflix

‘Scarface’ (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Scarface Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes

A remake of the eponymous 1932 movie, Scarface is a 1983 crime drama directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone. The movie stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana, who claws his way to the very top of Miami’s drug scene. However, his own paranoia and ego lead Tony to his downfall. A star-studded film, Scarface also stars Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Robert Loggia, Míriam Colón, and F. Murray Abraham in supporting roles.

The critical reaction to Scarface at the time of its premiere was quite negative, with reviews panning the movie for its violence and profanity. Despite that, the film was quite successful at the box office, becoming the seventh highest-grossing R-rated movie released in North America in 1983. It was eventually re-evaluated by critics as well, and today, Scarface is hailed as one of the most influential crime films ever made. Powerfully acted, well-written, and masterfully directed, the film is a thrilling moral story with one of the most memorable endings of all time.

Watch on Netflix