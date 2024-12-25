R-rated movies include content that's too intense for younger viewers, whether it's language, nudity, violence, or simply disturbing themes. As a result, these movies can hit harder than usual, a power that some directors use well and others abuse. Every year produces its share of R-rated gems and slop, and 2024 was no different. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the year's very best R-rated filmmaking.

The following movies span a host of genres, from romantic comedies to horror and drama. Some of them are fairly tame, while others are unrestrained in their sex and gore. They're all compelling, however, in very different ways, whether that's the fun of Hit Man or the body horror wildness of The Substance. Either way, viewers should find more than a few gems to enjoy among them.

10 'Longlegs' (2024)

Directed by Osgood Perkins

Image via Neon

"I know you're not afraid of a little bit of dark because you are the dark." This offbeat horror features Nicolas Cage as the titular Satanic serial killer and Maika Monroe as Lee Harker, the FBI investigating his cryptic clues. As Harker delves deeper, she uncovers unsettling connections to her past, including her mother's involvement with the killer. From here, Longlegs keeps pivoting in fresh directions (even if the climax loses its grip a little), making for one of the year's most entertaining horrors.

Cage delivers a wonderfully strange performance as Longlegs, a sort of wannabe rockstar/wizard figure. Other neat touches include the shadowy images of the devil scattered throughout the movie. This and other finely tuned visuals create a deeply malignant atmosphere, mirroring the characters' internal battles. Osgood Perkins's direction is assured, like the opening scene where Longlegs lurches into frame for a split second, startling many a viewer.

9 'Hit Man' (2024)

Directed by Richard Linklater