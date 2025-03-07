“What the f**k is an R-rating?” is something you might ask if you don’t live in the U.S. It’s something that a movie will be hit with if its characters talk in the same filthy way that you do, essentially. Also, significant levels of violence, sexual content, or drug use can be responsible for getting a movie an R-rating, which means that in the U.S., anyone under 17 has to have an adult guardian to view such a film in cinemas.

The R-rating first came about in the late 1960s, which is also when American movies started being allowed to have more… well, “R-rated” content, for lack of a better term. It’s hard to shout out every great R-rated movie, because there have been so many over the last 50-ish years, but the following all rank up there as some of the very best of the best.

10 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via Orion Pictures

Even though The Silence of the Lambs is intense and unpleasant at times, it’s also quite approachable and does stand as something that’s broadly entertaining. It gets the balance right, being just the right level of gross and, well, engrossing, and part of that comes from having one of the most iconic serial killers (Hannibal Lecter) in the history of fiction playing a large role in the plot.

But there’s also a compelling hero who has a strange yet intriguing dynamic with Lecter, the two working together uneasily to track down a potentially ever more dangerous serial killer. The Silence of the Lambs just does everything right, as far as thrillers go. It’s hard to fault, and though it’s intense and pretty gruesome at times, it never feels like it goes too far or shocks just for the sake of being shocking.