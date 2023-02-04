Scooby-Doo, the live-action adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, was the film we didn't know we needed in 2002. For a certain generation, the prospect of seeing Mystery Inc. on the screen with a CGI life-like Scoob was a dream come true, one to be shared with their children. Except it almost couldn't be, if James Gunn is to be believed. In 2017, Gunn, the screenwriter, let slip on the 15th anniversary that there was an R-rated cut of the film, and that to hit PG, the cleavage of the female members of the cast was covered by CGI, and one line that referenced oral sex was taken out altogether. That's right - cleavage and a joke that most kids wouldn't even understand (we all know a kid that would though, right?) almost put Scooby-Doo among the Friday the 13ths of the world. The fact is, movie ratings can make or break a film, and to be fair, the MPAA hits the correct rating more often than not. But it doesn't mean they haven't delivered R ratings to films for the most innocuous reasons from time to time.

The King’s Speech (2010)

The winner of the Oscar for Best Picture of 2010, The King's Speech is a historical drama about King George VI (Colin Firth) and his friendship with speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush), hired to help the king cure his stammering. The film is heralded as being largely accurate in its depiction of their relationship and related historical events, like the abdication of King Edward VIII (Guy Pearce) and the climactic scene of King George's stirring speech to the people of England, declaring war on Nazi Germany. There is one very funny scene where the King yells the F-word repeatedly at Logue's prompting. It’s not a long scene, it’s a pretty common word these days (even in 2010), and otherwise, it’s a fascinating piece of history. Historical relevance be damned - those F-bombs garnered an R rating.

Stand By Me (1986)

Another victim of the MPAA's assessment of naughty word usage is 1986's Stand By Me. Adapted from Stephen King's novella The Body, the film follows four small-town boys as they embark on a trek to find the body of a missing boy. The destination isn't all that important, however. What the film is really about is a group of friends, all entering their teens, deepening their relationship with one another on what would prove to be a defining moment in their lives. It's relatable, moving, and rated R. A movie that, for many, is the definitive coming-of-age film didn't allow kids that were coming-of-age to even see it, again over those F-bombs. "Can't see the forest for the trees," as the old saying goes.

Love is Strange (2014)

Ben (John Lithgow) and George (Alfred Molina) finally find themselves married after spending 39 years together. But when the diocese finds out, George loses his job as a Catholic school music teacher, forcing the couple to sell their apartment and temporarily live apart until they can find an affordable home. George moves in with two NYC cops who are former neighbors, while Ben lives in Brooklyn with his nephew (Darren Burrows) and family. Officially, the film is rated R for language, with 8 F-words in total. 8. Director Ira Sachs recalls being told that even a single "motherf***er" warrants an R, unless you're Draft Day with Kevin Costner, then you get PG-13. No, the real reason for the R has nothing to do with language at all, but rather because it's too gay, an amount of gay that Michael Phillips of the Chicago Tribune likens to the same amount as on any episode of Modern Family.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

Steve McQueen oozes charm as the debonair, wealthy bank executive Thomas Crown, the mastermind behind a daring bank heist - the bank he works at, no less - that nets him $2 million dollars. It's the perfect crime. Maybe. Independent insurance investigator Vicki Anderson (Faye Dunaway) is on the case, and through her detective work, she comes to believe that Crown is behind it. Only she can't prove it, and he knows that she knows that he might be the guy. Vicki keeps tabs on him, waiting for her opportunity to catch him, but in doing so they become attracted to one another. The film is a great cat-and-mouse chase unless the mouse is the cat and the cat the mouse. Or they're both cats. Or mouses. Anyway, the film got slapped with an R because - horrors of horrors - there are brief scenes of non-explicit semi-nudity. From behind.

The Conjuring (2013)

James Wan's supernatural horror film The Conjuring stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who come to the aid of the Perron family farmhouse in Rhode Island, in 1971. It turns out that an accused witch named Bathsheba (Joseph Bishara) cursed the land in 1863 before killing herself. But after sacrificing her week-old baby to the devil. Priorities. Now the creepy events happening in the home are becoming increasingly more frequent, leading to Carolyn Perron (Lili Taylor) being possessed by Bathsheba (accused witch my arse). There's no nudity, no foul language, no waves of blood, nothing that would typically demand an R. So how did it get that R? By being too scary.

The Good Son (1993)

The Good Son sees Mark (Elijah Wood), who recently lost his mother, sent to stay at his aunt and uncle's home in Maine while his father is on a business trip. It's the first time he's seen them and his cousins Connie (Quinn Culkin) and Henry (Macaulay Culkin) in over 10 years, but he's warmly welcomed and made to feel at home. He and Henry bond right away until Mark notices how Henry has a morbid fascination with death and exhibits psychopathic behavior. He also causes a massive vehicle pileup on the highway and sends his sister into a coma. Oh, and there's evidence he drowned his younger brother. These acts of violence and terror, and more, at the hands of a clearly disturbed child, got the film its R, even though the majority of the acts are committed offscreen and/or implied.

A Film Unfinished (2010)

The documentary A Film Unfinished examines the unfinished 1942 Nazi propaganda film Das Ghetto, with footage of the Warsaw Ghetto two months prior to the Grossaktion Warsaw, the German mass extermination of the ghetto residents. A Film Unfinished includes interviews with surviving ghetto residents and a re-enactment of testimony from one of the camera operators of Das Ghetto, Willy Wist. The film was rightly heralded as a living document of just one of the many heartbreaking, unbearably tragic events that made up the Holocaust, and a glimpse into the evil of Nazi propaganda. In other words, the pitch-perfect documentary that should be part and parcel of any teachings around the events of World War II, and a powerful rebuke to those that would deny it. And yet, the film got an R rating for including real footage of Jewish prisoners forced to strip naked and other horrible images of Holocaust barbarities.

Army of Darkness (1992)

Anyone who has ever seen Army of Darkness, the third film in the Evil Dead franchise, knows just how exaggerated and ridiculous the violence in the film is. It doesn't even remotely have the same amount of blood as the first two films, and when it does it, too, is so over-the-top it's comical. For all intents and purposes, it's a Three Stooges film set in 1300 A.D. with a chainsaw-handed, incredibly funny Ash (Bruce Campbell), the Necronomicon, and an army of the dead. Long story short, the film landed an R thanks to its depiction of human against skeleton violence. Because nothing says bloodbath like a slaughtered skeleton with its complete and utter lack of any blood whatsoever.

The Matrix (1999)

The mind-bending game changer The Matrix, at its core, is a film about a future where machines are using humans as an energy source, trapping them in a simulated reality called "the Matrix," distracting them by having them believe they're alive in our world while in reality they're being used as Duracells. A covert rebellion against the machines is afoot, however, and the arrival of Neo (Keanu Reeves), quite possibly "the One" destined to free humankind, is a major step forward. The rebels are free to jump in and out of the Matrix, and as a result of knowing they're in a computer program, they are capable of wild, imaginative actions. It's a daring story with groundbreaking effects that altered film forever but sadly just too violent - apparently. R.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)

The Chicken Ranch, established in 1910, is known widely as the "best little whorehouse in Texas." Renowned for its wholesome fun, moral code, and cleanliness, the Chicken Ranch is left alone by the local officials, who for years have seen it as providing a service (one which, coincidentally, one or two of them may have used from time to time). However, when television personality Melvin P. Thorpe (Dom Deluise), a powerful presence in the state, proclaims it to be the devil's playground, practically dripping illegal activities, it's up to owner Miss Mona Stangley (Dolly Parton) and County Sheriff Ed Earl (Burt Reynolds) to try and keep the Chicken Ranch from being closed down. The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is a fun, non-explicit film, with Dolly Parton no less, but if it was The Best Little Schoolhouse in Texas or The Best Little Firehouse in Texas, it wouldn't have received the R that it got for having "whorehouse" in it.