Since the dawn of the R rating in the 1980s, it’s been a more limited stamp on a film’s box office prospects. There’s a much lower box office ceiling on R-rated movies than there is for those of the PG-13 variety, and thus Hollywood doesn't normally back R-rated ventures with the big budgets that accompany your standard PG-13 franchise-starter. That said, some R-rated films still manage to break out in a big way regardless of budget, striking a chord with audiences that spurs repeat business and strong word of mouth.

Deadpool was one such film, standing as the first R-rated superhero movie programmed against the glut of Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Cinematic Universe efforts, which regularly aim to cross the $1 billion mark. Deadpool’s success caught everyone by surprise, going on to gross over $780 million worldwide. It was a success story, full stop, but it’s far from the only R-rated success story. What follows are the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time, ranked according to their worldwide box office earnings.

20 'The Intouchables' (2011)

Worldwide gross: $484,630,908

There’s a good argument to be made that The Intouchables shouldn’t even be R-rated, as it’s overall pretty clean by the standards of such a rating. It’s got some profanity, though not all that much, alongside some depictions of medicinal drug use. It’s emotional, sure, but most R-rated movies go much further, and The Intouchables proves relatively gentle.

It follows the bond between an unlikely pair of people: one an older man who’s become a quadriplegic, and the other a younger man who ends up working for him as his caregiver. It’s sentimental and quite charming in a way that unsurprisingly had mass appeal on an international scale, becoming one of the best foreign movies of the 2010s. It made most of its money outside America, grossing just $13,182,281 (of the almost half a billion it made) domestically.

19 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Worldwide gross: $485,035,085

Steven Spielberg’s ode to World War II veterans, Saving Private Ryan, famously lost the Best Picture Oscar in a close call, but the film was a bona fide box office smash right in the heart of the summer movie season. It's one of Spielberg's very best movies, which is genuinely saying something when talking about the filmography of one of the best American directors of all time; someone who's also directed Schindler's List, Jurassic Park, Jaws, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

It famously opens with a depiction of the harrowing landings at Omaha Beach, and eventually shifts gears to follow a group of U.S. soldiers tasked with recovering the titular Private Ryan. It’s an iconic war movie that showcases the harshness of World War II while celebrating the heroism of the individuals who took part, and was a deserving critical and box office hit.

18 'Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train' (2020)

Worldwide gross: $507,119,058

Like the aforementioned The Intouchables and several soon-to-be-mentioned movies, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train earned most of its considerable box office gross outside the U.S., though its domestic earnings certainly weren’t bad. With just under $50 million earned in the U.S., about 10% of that worldwide gross came from America, which is pretty substantial for an animated movie made in Japan.

Perhaps that speaks to the popularity of Demon Slayer as a franchise, and one that’s skyrocketed in popularity within a short amount of time, first being a manga series from 2016 to 2020, having a TV series that aired between 2019 and 2024, and then having several films released throughout the early 2020s. Of those, Mugen Train has been the biggest hit, and it also has the distinction of being the highest-grossing movie of 2020.

17 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Worldwide gross: $515,361,524

Director James Cameron has made two of the greatest sequels in history, and while Aliens performed decently at the box office, Terminator 2: Judgment Day was an event film of the highest order in the 1990s. His PG-13 movies have fared even better at the box office, with Titanic being the highest earner of the 1990s, Avatar being the highest earner of the 2000s, and Avatar: The Way of Water being the highest earner of the 2020s as of 2024.

Still, the accomplishments of Terminator 2: Judgment Day shouldn't be overlooked, as an R-rated movie making more than half a billion is genuinely impressive (and that's not even adjusting for inflation). It delivers great action, a compelling time-travel-related story, and some absolutely groundbreaking special effects that still hold up more than 30 years on from release. Terminator 2 is a textbook example of how to make a great R-rated blockbuster.

16 'The Mermaid' (2016)

Worldwide gross: $525,018,479