Netflix has established itself as a serious contender during award seasons with some of the best R-rated movies available to stream on the platform. The massive streaming service also still keeps its competitors close by housing non-Netflix Original rated-R movies right beside its original content. Films often get slapped with R ratings for varying degrees of violence, language, sexual content, and more.

There are R-rated movies that get it right with well-produced and timed violence and language. Films like Netflix's latest attempt at The Texas Chainsaw Massacre throw so much violence at a wall, hoping it sticks, but it doesn't. The selection of R-rated movies on Netflix often changes, and this year brings with it some award-winning instant classics like All Quiet on the Western Front, eerie horror masterpieces like It Follows, and divisive thrillers like The Killer. Whether you're looking for raw, real dialogue or a horror movie with a tasteful level of violence, these films hit the mark with critics and audiences, elevating them to the top of the stream list.

13 'The Lovebirds' (2020)

Directed by Michael Showalter

A Netflix original rom-com, The Lovebirds pairs Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a dissolving couple that accidentally steps into a murder mystery they must solve to clear their names. Hitting the middle of the road with critics and receiving a less favorable tone with streamers, this R-rated comedy is worth the stream for its star power.

With a quick one-hour and twenty-six-minute runtime, the Michael Showalter-directed film packs a lot of comedic conspiracy into its brief screentime. The realistic growth of Leilani (Rae) and Jibran (Nanjiani)'s relationship brings heart along with the humor. Audience members come for the leads and stay for their chemistry, making The Lovebirds a worthy watch next time you sit down with your partner.

12 'Extraction' (2020)

Directed by Sam Hargrave

In the high-octane action-thriller Extraction, Chris Hemsworth plays the skilled mercenary Tyler Rake, who is for hire in the seedy underground black market. His latest mission turns out to be his toughest one, as he’s tasked with rescuing the son of a powerful crime lord. As he rescues the young Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), Tyler must use all of his talents to stay alive.

With striking visuals to go with its meticulously choreographed fight scenes, Extraction is a must-see for fans of the genre. There’s also some notable character development there, as Tyler's dark past and how it influences his mission is explored. While, unlike the best action movies, the film doesn’t do much to change the old formulas or elevate the genre, there’s no denying that it’s a fun one to see at least once.

11 'It Follows' (2015)

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

An Indie horror flick that deserves more than an under-the-radar following, It Follows steps outside the genre with a wild premise and tension-building scares. A date with an out-of-towner goes awry after the pair sleep together and Jay (Maika Monroe) finds herself the target of a supernatural entity that is slowly following her. If it reaches Jay, she's dead. An infamous Oscar snub, It Follows is one of the best R-rated horror films that doesn't need gore and violence to satisfy its audience.

Drawing from slow burn and imagine-your-own-horror from films like The Blair Witch Project and others, It Follows carefully picks and chooses the most unsettling moments to scare viewers right out of their seats. The movie is a foundational film for Monroe, one of the genre's modern-day final girls. While it was no box-office blockbuster, It Follows curated a passionate fanbase who rallied around the premise enough to earn it an upcoming sequel, They Follow.

10 'The Killer' (2023)

Directed by David Fincher

Michael Fassbender stars as the titular unnamed assassin in director David Fincher's latest thriller, The Killer. Based on the eponymous graphic novel series by Alexis "Matz" Nolent, the film follows the protagonist's quest for revenge after he misses the shot on an important assignment.

The Killer is an exercise in restraint, with Fassbender perfectly cast as the methodical, sociopathic protagonist who takes things one step at a time to reach his goal. While critics have praised the director's latest, it has been more divisive among fans precisely for its slow-burn approach and character-driven narrative. For fans of David Fincher's movies and directorial style, though, the 2023 film is a must-see.

9 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay

An incredibly divisive and debated film when it first premiered, director Adam McKay's Don't Look Up is a satirical disaster movie that follows the plight of two astronomers – Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) – who discover that a comet is heading straight towards the earth. As they try to convince the government and the media to take the appropriate measures, they find a surprising amount of resistance to the apocalyptic event.

Don't Look Up's biting satire about media, politics, and the power of the internet, fortunately (or unfortunately) coincided with the pandemic, which only highlighted its message. Some critics found it too heavy-handed, but fans think that its over-the-top story is what gives it its charm. Either way, the movie manages to touch on sensitive topics and poke fun at them with dry humor and amazing performances from its all-star cast.

8 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

Directed by Martin Brest

This iconic franchise set the bar high for the buddy cop genre. Beverly Hills Cop stars Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley, a rebellious Detroit cop who travels to Beverly Hills under the guise of a vacation, while he works to track down those responsible in a murder investigation from back home. Axel is a fish out of water as he navigates the cultural and procedural landscape of his new surroundings.

Beverly Hills Cop is still one of the best R-rated police comedies, earning a fourth installment titled Axel F forty years later. Murphy's energy is infectious, his comedic chops rising to the occasion to carry a formulaic film that owns its genre without falling victim to clichés. Instead of doom-scrolling for a modern action comedy title, Beverly Hills Cops is an automatic must.

7 'Bo Burnham: Inside' (2021)

Directed by Bo Burnham