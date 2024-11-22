While people have always been obsessed with death, crime and scandal to an extent, the modern resurgence of true crime media has ignited a series of difficult and perhaps unanswerable moral questions about big-screen adaptations of true stories. Among these questions from critics and viewers, the one that stands out the most is if there's an ethical way to adapt real-life suffering for either art or entertainment?.

That answer will certainly differ based on the person asked and the film in question. But despite the nuance and argument surrounding the issue, it's clear that some adaptations of true stories are more ghoulish than others. Conversely, others, like Come and See, use the brutality and violence of true events to show audiences a horror that they otherwise wouldn't be able to fully understand. These are the darkest movies based on true stories, harrowing reminders that reality is more tragic than fiction.

10 'Wind River' (2017)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan

While working on the Wind River Indian Reservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) discovers the body of Natalie Hanson (Kelsey Asbille), an 18-year-old of the Northern Arapaho tribe. Due to the winter temperatures, Natalie is frozen, and the area is difficult to access. The FBI sends Special Agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) to investigate Natalie's death, and Lambert helps her navigate the difficult terrain and get to know the locals.

While Wind River isn't based on one specific incident, writer and director Taylor Sheridan was inspired to write the film to bring attention to the violence and sexual abuse suffered by Native American women on reservations. Much of this violence remains undocumented, uninvestigated, and unsolved. While it could be argued that the film engages in some stereotyping and the portrayal of white savior tropes, the lack of equality that Native American victims of crime experience is very real and is explored in a grueling fashion in Wind River.

9 'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Sonny (Al Pacino) and his friends Sal (John Cazale) and Stevie (Gary Springer) enter a Brooklyn bank with the intention of robbing the place. Things get out of hand quickly when Stevie abandons the mission, and the tills are emptier than the group anticipated. What started as a quick in-and-out robbery turns into a tense hostage situation that gets more complicated as the minutes tick by.

Based on the real robbery of a Brooklyn bank in 1972, Dog Day Afternoon perfectly encapsulates the range of contrasting factors that made the robbery itself so notorious. In the cultural climate of the '70s, conversations and protests around prison reform and rights for LGBTQ+ people smashed into each other, forming the powder keg that resulted in the bungled heist and hostage situation. While all of these elements seem like perfect fodder for a heist film, Sidney Lumet brought nuance to the chaos of the true story, resulting in one of its decade's best and darkest movies.

8 'Hounds of Love' (2016)

Directed by Ben Young

It's the 1980s in suburban Perth, Australia. Vicki Maloney (Ashleigh Cummings) is an average teenager who sneaks out of home to attend a party after arguing with her mother. As she walks to her destination, a friendly couple pulls up beside her and offers her a ride. Seeing the man (Stephen Curry) and woman (Emma Booth) together and noticing a child's car seat in the back of their car, Vicki decides the pair are trustworthy and accepts their offer. Unfortunately for Vicki, her assumption is incorrect, and she finds herself held captive in the couple's suburban home.

While not an explicit adaptation, Hounds of Love is clearly heavily inspired by the Moorhouse murders. This crime spree saw Perth couple David and Margaret Birnie abduct and murder multiple young women in their suburban home on Moorhouse Street during a brief period in 1986. The crimes and the film inspired by them are a stark portrait of Australia's duality at the time and highlight the contrast between naive suburbia and the darkness of private life.

7 'Compliance' (2012)

Directed by Craig Zobel

Fast food manager Sandra (Ann Dowd) receives a phone call from a police officer who advises her that one of her staff stole a customer's wallet. Sandra is concerned and invites staff member Becky (Dreama Walker) into the back office to discuss the matter. At the officer's insistence, Sandra searches Becky's bag but can't find the stolen wallet. Despite Sandra's assertion that this is out of character for Becky, the officer insists that Sandra continues to search for Becky until the wallet is found.

Based on an extensive series of true events, crudely referred to as the "strip search phone call scam," Compliance demonstrates that truth is stranger and often darker than fiction. The crime that inspired Compliance's story occurred in 2004 at a McDonald's in Kentucky. By honing in on one of the most extreme crimes, Compliance gets to the heart of the scam's effectiveness and the weakness of human will in the face of authority.

6 'Zodiac' (2007)

Directed by David Fincher

In the late 1960s, a young couple is attacked by an unknown man with a handgun, leaving only one survivor. In the aftermath of the crime, encrypted letters and pieces of evidence started arriving in the mail rooms of newspapers around California. The police and the media theorize that the attack on the couple, the letters, and a series of other crimes are all linked to the same perpetrator. While Inspector Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo) leads the official investigation into some of the crimes, newspaper cartoonist and amateur sleuth Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his disinterested colleague Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.) conduct another investigation.

The biggest mystery of the 20th century becomes one of the best films of the 21st century with Zodiac. Based on the controversial novel about the case of Robert Graysmith, this thrilling David Fincher film is a perfect procedural from top to bottom. While the film explores many factual aspects associated with the case, its strongest function is as a depiction of obsession and the dangerous impact of an unsolvable mystery on the human psyche.

5 'Snowtown' (2011)

Directed by Justin Kurzel

Troubled 16-year-old Jamie (Lucas Pittaway) lives in a poor suburb of Adelaide, Australia. Despite being abused at home, neither the police nor the people around him are motivated to intervene. When John (Daniel Henshall), a violent and homophobic man much older than Jamie, begins frequenting the teen's home and neighborhood, Jamie gets swept up in the positive attention he receives from John.

Based on one of Australia’s darkest and strangest crime sprees, Snowtown isn’t a film for the faint of heart. The film's understated tone and pace help to accentuate the extreme violence and abuse depicted on screen. Often referred to as the “bodies in the barrels” case, the crime, and by extension the film, highlights how unchecked cycles of abuse can have devastating impacts on individuals and their communities.

4 'Raging Bull' (1980)

Directed by Martin Scorsese