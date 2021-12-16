Collider recently sat down in a group interview with director Matthew Vaughn to discuss The King's Man and future projects for the action flick aficionado. The King's Man, which hits theaters later this month, is the third installment in the franchise, following Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, both of which were also directed by Vaughn. The highly anticipated The King's Man goes back to tell the origin story of the elite secret service in the early 20th century, when the agency was first created, to stop an evil cabal set on the genocide of millions. Vaughn also has the entire Kick-Ass franchise under his belt, having directed the first film and produced both. His production company, Marv Studios, commonly referred to as MARV, has produced both action-packed series as well as several other films, including Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman, and Stardust (which he also directed).

Vaughn spoke to Collider and other outlets about his upcoming projects and detailed some exciting stuff upon the horizon. "For next year we have a little film coming out which I'm very excited about called School Fight. We finished it," Vaughn said. The action film is the brainchild of "the people that were trained by Brad (Allen) and the stuntmen," who came to Vaughn saying "we'd love to have a go at making a movie." Vaughn expressed his excitement about the film, going into further detail here:

"They've written, directed and starred in this crazy action movie, and it's crazy, but it shows such talent. So we're going to make a bigger version of it next year. I think it's going to be a new genre of its own, these guys. They're sort of...they're geniuses what they've done."

Vaughn also shared that there's already a sequel in the works for School Fight. "We'll be shooting the sequel, let's say that, even though we haven't released the first one." Next, Vaughn spoke about a new R-rated quiz show:

"And we're making a TV…reinvented the quiz show, believe it or not. We just shot the pilot last week. I’m gonna do the first R rated quiz show. I can't say much about it. But I'm watching the edit later on today."

What exactly this R-rated quiz show entails is still deeply under wraps so we can only guess what we might be able to expect from this project. A quiz show could score an adult rating for the type of questions asked covering any manner of mature subjects, or the content and composition of the show itself.

Image via Fox

RELATED: 'Kick-Ass' Movie Reboot Coming In Two Years, Reveals Matthew Vaughn: "It's So F*cking Nuts"

Vaughn also mentioned a project heavily "inspired by [the story of] Tarzan in the sense [of] that type of adventure." The action director feels good about the niche he's filling with these types of films, and shared that he has a plan for the next few years:

"There’s stuff for the year after that. There's other things like I don't want to get them all wrong. We've got six movies to make in the next three years, basically. Cause I don't want to do too many either, because then the quality goes down. But we have a map."

Keep an eye out for our full interview with Vaughn on Collider soon. The King's Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Harris Dickenson, and Djimon Hounsou and hits theaters on December 22, 2021. The film was directed by Vaughn and co-written by Vaughn along with Karl Gajdusek and Mark Millar. Vaughn's other upcoming projects include Argylle and Tetris.

‘Kingsman 3’: Director Matthew Vaughn Says Third Film Is a “Will They or Won’t They” Between Eggsy and Harry The director has finally opened up about what we can expect from the next film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email