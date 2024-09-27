Horror is one genre that has always been about pushing limits, whether they’re the boundaries of society, psychology, or just the sheer amount of bloodshed you can fit into a movie. So it’s no wonder that the most popular horror movies are R-rated ones, and Netflix has a whole lot of those. Ranging from stellar works of filmmaking to campy horror comedies, the streaming service has a host of adult-oriented scare flicks that cater to every kind of horror fan. And that’s why we’ve put together this list, which collects the very best R-rated horrors that the streamer has to offer. Read on for our selection of the best R-rated scary movies on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Pearl’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Pearl Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , David Corenswet , Tandi Wright , Matthew Sunderland Runtime 103 minutes

Directed, produced, and edited by Ti West, Pearl is a 2022 period horror film that was co-written by West and star Mia Goth. A prequel to West’s X, the movie stars Goth as the titular character, exploring the story of how Pearl’s obsession with glamour and fame led her to become a violent murderer in 1918. Besides Goth, the film also stars David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, and Emma Jenkins-Purro. Pearl premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, where it received favorable reviews from critics, with Goth’s performance, in particular, receiving special praise. The movie was subsequently released in theaters by A24, grossing over $10 million. The film builds on its predecessor, X, with a solid story of scares and the lust for stardom. Anchored by Goth’s stellar performance and elevated by its gorgeous cinematography, the film is a brilliant work that may be even better than the impressive first movie. The third movie in the series, MaXXXine, was released in July 2024, completing this amazing trilogy of terror.

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 6.8/10

The Babadook Release Date January 17, 2014 Director Jennifer Kent Cast Essie Davis , Noah Wiseman , Hayley McElhinney , Daniel Henshall , Barbara West Runtime 94

The Babadook is an Australian supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by Jennifer Kent in her feature directorial debut, based on Kent’s 2005 short film Monster. Starring Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman, the movie follows a mother and son who are terrorized by a mysterious monster. The film premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and has received widespread acclaim, both from critics and worldwide audiences. Exploring themes of grief and parenthood through the lens of a horror story, the film has had a tremendous impact on contemporary horror. It’s now considered one of the greatest recent works in the genre and has been credited with popularizing the concept of “elevated horror." Praised for its plot, performances, and the design of its titular creature, which was brought to life through practical effects and stop-motion, The Babadook has gone on to win numerous accolades, including the AACTA Awards for Best Film, Best Direction, and Best Original Screenplay. Its titular monster even became a viral meme, adopted as an icon of the LGBTQ+ community (even though the film doesn’t have any actual references to LGBTQ+ culture).

‘Annabelle’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 28% | IMDb: 5.4/10

Annabelle Release Date October 2, 2014 Director John R. Leonetti Cast Annabelle Wallis , Alfre Woodard , Michelle Romano , Eric Ladin , Tony Amendola , Ward Horton Runtime 99

Directed by John R. Leonetti and written by Gary Dauberman, Annabelle is a supernatural horror film that’s a spin-off prequel to the iconic 2013 horror movie The Conjuring. The film follows the origins of the titular haunted doll, with Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, and Alfre Woodard starring in key roles. Annabelle was largely panned by critics at the time of its release. However, the film still captured the popular imagination — and a huge chunk of the box office, with a worldwide gross of over $250 million. While it’s not a particularly well-scripted film, the movie succeeds in bringing some genuinely terrifying moments to the screen and giving us a new horror icon in its titular doll, who is arguably the best character in the movie. The film’s commercial success led to the production of a prequel, Annabelle: Creation, which was released in 2017, to much better reviews and even bigger box office success.

‘Bride of Chucky’ (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 48% | IMDb: 5.6/10

Directed by Ronny Yu and written by Don Mancini, Bride of Chucky is a 1998 black comedy slasher film and the fourth installment in the Child’s Play series. The film follows serial killer Chucky and his lover, Tiffany, whose souls have been trapped in dolls as they seek an amulet that will allow them to regain human form. The movie stars Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, John Ritter, Katherine Heigl, and Nick Stabile. Bride of Chucky received rather mixed reviews at the time of its release, with critics finding it tiresome and unscary. Unlike the previous movies in the franchise, the film is decidedly more humorous, leaning into the campy aspects of its ridiculous premise. However, while this may have failed to impress critics in its time, that sense of humor is exactly what has helped the movie develop a dedicated cult following in the years since. Today, Bride of Chucky is widely regarded as one of the best films in the series, and it has redefined the way audiences see the franchise as a whole.

‘Creep’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Directed by Patrick Brice in his directorial debut, Creep is a found-footage horror film written by Brice and Mark Duplass, both of whom also star in the movie. The film follows a videographer who is hired to film a dying man’s message to his unborn son. However, the videographer soon begins to suspect that his client isn’t terminally ill — but he may be dangerously demented. Brice plays the videographer, Aaron, and Duplass appears as the mysterious client, who goes by the name Josef. An intimate, uncomfortable, and claustrophobic thriller, Creep has its world premiere at the 2014 South by Southwest festival. The movie has received widespread critical and audience acclaim. Thanks to its limited cast and distinct filmmaking style, the focus is squarely placed on the performances, and Duplass, in particular, has received great praise for his eerie and disturbing character. The movie’s success led to the release of a sequel, Creep 2, in 2017. A third film and a half-hour series titled The Creep Tapes are currently reported to be in development as well.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Evil Dead Rise Release Date April 21, 2023 Director Lee Cronin Cast Mirabai Pease , Richard Crouchley , Lily Sullivan , Alyssa Sutherland Runtime 97 minutes

Written and directed by Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise is a supernatural horror film and the fifth movie in the Evil Dead series. Presenting a modern, standalone story, the movie follows two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by Deadites, further complicated when one of them gets possessed by a malevolent force. The movie stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, with Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, and Nell Fisher (in her film debut) appearing in supporting roles. Evil Dead Rise premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, where it received excellent reviews from critics. The film went on to have a successful run at the box office as well, becoming the highest-grossing movie in the franchise. The movie has tons of gore, a well-crafted plot full of terrors, and some amazing performances — basically everything fans of the series could want. Evil Dead Rise has also earned a number of accolades, including two Saturn Awards nominations, and there’s talk of more films to follow in its footsteps in the coming years.

‘Gerald’s Game’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Gerald's Game Release Date September 29, 2017 Director Mike Flanagan Cast Carla Gugino , Bruce Greenwood , Chiara Aurelia , Carel Struycken Runtime 103 minutes

Directed and edited by Mike Flanagan, Gerald’s Game is a psychological horror thriller based on the eponymous Stephen King novel. Written by Flanagan and Jeff Howard, the film stars Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood as Jessie and Gerald, a couple who drive out to a remote area to try and reignite their failing marriage. When Gerald unexpectedly dies, leaving Jessie handcuffed to an immovable bed, she soon succumbs to intense hallucinations and repressed memories as she becomes increasingly desperate to get free. Gerald’s Game had its world premiere at BFI Southbank in 2017 and was subsequently released on Netflix, becoming an instant hit with both critics and audiences. The film boasts genuinely horrifying scenes, excellent special effects, and brilliant cinematography — not to mention an absolutely amazing performance by Carla Gugino. It’s not an easy film to watch, but it is a completely engrossing one, with a simple yet suspenseful story that’s layered, thrilling, and undeniably scary.

‘Fear Street’ Trilogy (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Fear Street: Part One - 1994 Release Date July 2, 2021 Director Leigh Janiak Cast Kiana Madeira , Olivia Scott Welch , Benjamin Flores Jr. , Julia Rehwald Runtime 107 minutes

Based on R. L. Stine's eponymous book series, the Fear Street series is a collection of three connected horror films directed by Leigh Janiak: Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. Combining slasher and supernatural elements, the trilogy follows a group of teenagers who attempt to break a curse that has haunted their town for centuries. All three movies star Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, and Benjamin Flores Jr., with Gillian Jacobs, Emily Rudd, Maya Hawke, and more appearing as well. Released on a weekly basis in July 2021, the Fear Street movies have received both critical and audience acclaim. With their chilling stories that draw inspiration from classic horror flicks like Scream, Friday the 13th, and more, the films present a narrative that’s thoroughly enjoyable for both longtime horror fans and newer audiences. Easily some of the best original horror films in Netflix’s catalog, the success of the first three Fear Street movies has led to the streamer commissioning a fourth film, Fear Street: Prom Queen, that’s currently in development, with Matt Palmer attached to direct from a script he co-wrote with Donald McLeary.

‘The Platform’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Platform Release Date March 20, 2020 Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Cast Ivan Massagué , Zorion Eguileor , Antonia San Juan , Emilio Buale Runtime 94 minutes

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia from a screenplay by David Desola and Pedro Rivero, The Platform is a Spanish horror film that presents a unique story of sociological horror. Starring Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, and more, the film explores the concept of a concrete tower populated by various people – some who are there willingly and others who are forced to participate as punishment for crimes. The people are fed by a platform that starts at the top of the tower and moves downwards, with those living at the top getting the most food and those at the bottom getting practically nothing. To further complicate things, the inhabitants are randomly shuffled every month, and the movie explores the conflicts that arise within this system. As disturbing as it is original, The Platform premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and won the People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness. Presenting an inventive story bolstered by pitch-perfect performances, this dystopian thriller film is certainly not for the faint of heart, but it is a fascinating watch nonetheless. A sequel, The Platform 2, is set to be released in October 2024.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 30% | IMDb: 4.7/10

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Release Date February 18, 2022 Director David Blue Garcia Cast Jacob Latimore , Sarah Yarkin , Elsie Fisher , Mark Burnham Runtime 81 minutes

Directed by David Blue Garcia from a screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is a 2022 slasher film that’s a legacy sequel to 1995’s The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Set 50 years after the first movie in the franchise, the film follows serial killer Leatherface as he sets his sights on a new group of young victims. The film stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Moe Dunford, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Jacob Latimore, and Alice Krige, with Mark Burnham as Leatherface and Olwen Fouéré as Sally Hardesty, the only survivor of Leatherface’s first killing spree. Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre has received largely negative reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop the film from amassing huge viewership numbers when it debuted in 2022. The film premiered at number two on Netflix’s global charts and remained on the top 10 lists of multiple countries for weeks. The movie isn’t particularly big on scares, and the plot is middling at best. However, the film attempts to make up for its shortcomings with a heaping helping of gore. Whether that works for you or not is really a matter of taste.

