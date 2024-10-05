As a rule, studios do try to make films that appeal to the widest audience possible. But when it comes to horror, it’s usually best to aim for a decidedly mature audience. It’s no surprise, then, that the most popular, successful, and groundbreaking horror movies are usually the R-rated ones. Amazon Prime Video, to their credit, has a sizable collection of films that fit that description, ranging from classic cinematic masterpieces to more modern works of elevated horror. Whether you’re a die-hard horror fan or a casual viewer, there’s certainly plenty to choose from, which is why we’ve put together this handpicked list of the very best R-rated scares that the streaming service has in its catalog. Read on to discover what we believe are the best R-rated scary movies on Prime Video right now.

‘Barbarian’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Barbarian Release Date September 9, 2022 Director Zach Cregger Cast Justin Long Georgina Campbell , Bill Skarsgard Runtime 102

Barbarian is an intense horror thriller film written and directed by Wrecked alum Zach Cregger in his solo directorial and screenwriting debut. The movie follows a young woman named Tess who books a rental home in Detroit for a job interview, only to find that the place has been accidentally double-booked by a man called Keith. Against her better judgment, Tess decides to spend the night and soon finds out that the house is hiding much darker secrets than just an unexpected roommate. Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell as Tess and Bill Skarsgard as Keith, with Justin Long, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Sarah Paxton in supporting roles. Barbarian premiered at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, where it was well-received by fans and critics. The horror thriller film has a darkly humorous undertone with the right amount of jump scares, making it sometimes witty yet also chilling and unpredictable. Barbarian was nominated for several awards at the 2023 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, including Best Director for Cregger and Best Supporting Actor for Long.

‘We Need to Talk About Kevin’ (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Based on the novel of the same name by Lionel Shriver, We Need to Talk About Kevin is a psychological thriller film directed by Lynne Ramsay, who also co-wrote the film with Rory Stewart Kinnear. The movie follows the experiences of Eva, the single mother of a troubled teenage boy, Kevin, who went on a high school killing spree, as she tries to cope with her grief and her responsibility for her son’s actions following their strained relationship since Kevin’s childhood. Tilda Swinton leads the cast as Eva Khatchadourian in a brilliant performance as a mother struggling to deal with the horrifying actions of her son, which earned the iconic actor Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. We Need to Talk About Kevin also stars Ezra Miller as Kevin, with John C. Reilly, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, and Ashley Gerasimovich in supporting roles. We Need to Talk About Kevin premiered at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival and was highly acclaimed by critics for its masterful storytelling that blends drama, tragedy, and horror.

‘Hellraiser’ (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Hellraiser (1987) Release Date September 18, 1987 Director Clive Barker Cast Ashley Laurence , Sean Chapman , Doug Bradley , Andrew Robinson , Claire Higgins , Nicholas Vince , Simon Bamford , Grace Kirby , Oliver Smith Runtime 94 minutes

Written and directed by Clive Barker in his directorial debut, Hellraiser is a legendary 1987 British supernatural horror film based on Barker's 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart. The film is centered on a mystical puzzle box that, when completed, summons a group of sadomasochistic demons called Cenobites. The movie stars Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, and Ashley Laurence, with Doug Bradley as Cenobites’ iconic leader, retroactively called "Pinhead." Though critical reception at the time of its release was quite polarized, Hellraiser proved to be a huge hit with audiences and has since been re-evaluated as a horror classic. The success of the original movie has led to the creation of nine sequels and a franchise reboot, also titled Hellraiser, which was released in 2022. However, despite how much the franchise has evolved over the years, the original Hellraiser remains a gold standard, acclaimed by generations of fans for its intense, disturbing, and atmospheric narrative, as well as the beautifully crafted set pieces that bring it to life.

‘Nanny’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 5.3/10

Nanny Release Date November 23, 2022 Director Nikyatu Jusu Cast anna diop , Michelle Monaghan , Sinqua Walls Runtime 1 hr 38 min

Written and directed by Nikyatu Jusu in her feature film debut, Nanny is a psychological horror film that follows an undocumented immigrant working as a nanny for a wealthy New York family who finds her already difficult life further complicated by seemingly supernatural forces. The film stars Anna Diop in the lead, with Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker, Leslie Uggams, Zephani Idoko, and more in supporting roles. Nanny premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it became the first horror film to win the Grand Jury Prize in the US Dramatic Competition. Nikyatu Jusu is also the second Black female filmmaker ever to win the award. The movie has received widespread critical acclaim, with special praise for Anna Diop’s moving performance and Jusu’s masterful direction. A feverish horror story with a deep emotional core, Nanny is an unsettling, intelligent, and exceptionally well-made film that’s arguably one of the best works released in its genre in recent years.

‘The Taking of Deborah Logan’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.0/10

The Taking of Deborah Logan Release Date October 21, 2014 Director Adam Robitel Actors Jill Larson, Anne Ramsay, Michelle Ang, Brett Gentile, Jeremy DeCarlos Run Time 90

The Taking of Deborah Logan is a found-footage supernatural horror film directed by Adam Robitel in his directorial debut, with a screenplay co-written by Robitel and Gavin Heffernen. Set in Virginia, the film follows the story of three students making a documentary on Alzheimer’s patients, including an elderly patient named Deborah Logan, who lives with her daughter Sarah. While documenting their daily lives, one of the film crew, Mia, discovers something sinister lurking around that seems to take control of Deborah. Jill Larson plays the role of Deborah, with Anne Ramsay as Sarah and Michelle Ang as Mia. Though it’s treated as a found footage film, The Taking of Deborah Logan wisely utilizes the standard tropes of the genre to explore the protagonist’s mental state, making this film stand out from others in the genre. Coupled with disturbing but well-written characters and an affecting performance by Larson, The Taking of Deborah Logan presents a spooky possession horror story that puts a fresh spin on the genre.

‘Saint Maud’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Saint Maud Release Date September 19, 2019 Director Rose Glass Cast Morfydd Clark , Jennifer Ehle , Lily Knight , Lily Frazer , Rosie Sansom Runtime 84 minutes

Written and directed by Rose Glass in her feature directorial debut, Saint Maud is a psychological horror film with elements of religious horror. The film follows the story of a devout hospice nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient, her unrelenting faith pushing her behavior to increasingly erratic extremes that blur the line between belief and madness. The movie stars Morfydd Clark as the titular nurse, Maud, and Jennifer Ehle as the patient, Amanda, with Lily Frazer, Lily Knight, Marcus Hutton, Turlough Convery, and Rosie Sansom in supporting roles. Saint Maud had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received near-universal acclaim from critics. A deeply unsettling and fascinating film that explores the concept of faith in a truly terrifying way, the movie is further elevated by Morfydd Clark’s powerful performance in the lead role. The film has also received several accolades, including two nominations for British Academy Film Awards and a record 17 nominations at the 2020 British Independent Film Awards.

‘Child’s Play’ (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Directed by Lars Klevberg and written by Tyler Burton Smith, 2019’s Child’s Play serves both as a remake of the eponymous 1988 film and a reboot of the popular Child’s Play franchise. The movie follows a 12-year-old boy, Andy Barclay, whose mother gifts him a revolutionary, high-tech Buddi doll built with artificial intelligence that becomes his best friend and calls itself Chucky. However, the doll’s programming soon malfunctions, and it begins to show violent and murderous tendencies, terrorizing Andy’s family and friends. Child’s Play stars Gabriel Bateman as Andy and Aubrey Plaza as his mother, Karen, which are both new takes on the characters from the original film. Brian Tyree Henry and Tim Matheson also appear in supporting roles. The Chucky doll, which was voiced by Brad Dourif in the previous films, is voiced by iconic actor Mark Hamill. On its premiere, Child’s Play was well-received by both critics and genre fans, with praise for its sharp and gruesome story.

‘The Wicker Man’ (1973)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Wicker Man Release Date December 6, 1973 Director Robin Hardy Cast Diane Cilento , Britt Ekland , Edward Woodward , Ingrid Pitt , Christopher Lee Runtime 88 minutes

Directed by Robin Hardy and written by Anthony Shaffer, The Wicker Man is a British folk horror film inspired by David Pinner's 1967 novel Ritual. The movie follows a police officer searching for a missing girl on a Scottish island where the inhabitants have abandoned Christianity and returned to dark pagan practices. The film stars Edward Woodward, Britt Ekland, Diane Cilento, Ingrid Pitt, and Christopher Lee. Often hailed as “the Citizen Kane of horror movies," The Wicker Man has had a lasting impact on the genre. The movie received critical acclaim and won a number of accolades in its time but has sadly become less talked about in the years since. However, while it may not exactly be a household name anymore, The Wicker Man is still one of the greatest works of horror cinema ever produced, with brilliant writing, performances, and direction, as well as a thrilling story that culminates in one of the genre’s most memorable final scenes ever.

