Sci-fi is a massive and vastly flexible genre that even includes its own sub-genres, like space exploration, alien horror, speculative technology, and robotics. But at the core of the wide range of topics that fall under this umbrella is a genuine exploration of the human condition. When diving into the fears, aspirations, and folly of man, it's always best when a film gets to do it without the constraints of ratings censorship, and streamers like Netflix don’t hold back, making sure audiences can have the most visceral experience of the social commentary. That’s why we think you should check out these awesome R-rated sci-fi movies on Netflix.

‘Life’ (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Safe House), Life is an ensemble space horror film reminiscent of classics like Ridley Scott’s Alien that follows a small space station crew that discovers a rapidly evolving life form recovered from Mars rock samples. The all-star cast includes Rebecca Ferguson (Dune: Part Two), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool & Wolverine), and Jake Gyllenhaal (Strange World), who use their great chemistry to instantly endear you to this ragtag group before plunging them into jeopardy. Beyond the fantastic creature design of the lifeform, an outstanding aspect of the film is the use of realistic science to create and solve problems within the space station. Cooling systems, zero gravity, and the vacuum of space are all utilized in new creative ways that make the film feel fresh.

‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Filmmaker and satirist Adam McKay (The Big Short) presents a harrowing allegory about climate change that depicts the oncoming disaster as a world-ending comet that threatens to crash into Earth. Don’t Look Up depicts the absurd ways that politicians and media organizations will handle, or mishandle, an existential threat through the two scientists who discovered the comet, played by Leonardo DiCaprio (Inception) and Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games), as they desperately try to get the world to understand the looming danger while being aggressively ignored and shut down by everyone with the power to stop it. The film balances on a razor’s edge between being hyper-silly and a heart-clenching grounded metaphor, but ultimately, it hits the mark.

‘Stowaway’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Directed and co-written by Joe Penna (Release), Stowaway is a thriller that harkens back to classic hard sci-fi novels exploring the perils of space travel. The story follows a three-person crew, played by Toni Collette (Hereditary), Anna Kendrick (Alice, Darling), and Daniel Dae Kim (Pantheon), on a mission to Mars that becomes even more complicated than the usual rocket science when an unconscious launch engineer is discovered aboard the ship, creating a whole host of problems on the ship that jeopardize not just the mission but the lives of everyone on board. Shamier Anderson (Invasion), who takes on the role of the titular stowaway, steals the show as he effortlessly runs through a myriad of emotions like fear, regret, obligation, and determination that drive the story from start to finish — not to mention the great scenes between him and Kendrick that serve as the heart of the film.

‘Upgrade’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Filmmaker Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man) writes and directs this high-octane action revenge flick starring Logan Marshall-Green (Prometheus) as a broken man who gets an experimental chip in his spine to get revenge on the men who paralyzed him and killed his wife. Though Upgrade is only Whannell’s second venture into directing, he is a long-time collaborator with renowned horror and action director James Wan (Furious 7), and you can tell he’s picked up a lot from his friend, as the camera work and cinematography are the biggest achievements in the film as they perfectly capture the brutal fights and stunning set pieces while infusing them with excellent character. But the other half of this cybernetic equation is Marshall-Green’s performance that seamlessly shifts between deadly robotic movements and a down-to-earth guy that you can’t help but cheer on.

‘Elysium’ (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 6.6/10

This dystopian sci-fi action film, written and directed by visionary filmmaker Neill Blomkamp (District 9), is an action-packed commentary on wealth disparity and immigration. Elysium stars Matt Damon (The Martian) as a working-class man living on a ravaged Earth who gets a lethal dose of radiation on the job, so he must find a way to infiltrate the luxurious floating space station where the elites live to use their cure-all medical facilities. Blomkamp specializes in using high-concept sci-fi to hold a mirror to modern society, and just like District 9 was an allegory for Apartheid in South Africa, this film puts a spotlight on the issues that people in the Global South must endure to maintain the lifestyles of the wealthy.

‘Space Sweepers’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Space Sweepers ROCKS! And I don’t just say that as a clever space debris joke (even though it is). This South Korean space western starring Song Joong-ki (Vincenzo) and Kim Tae-ri (Mr. Sunshine) feels like Cowboy Bebop and Firefly had a baby that exclusively wears Star Wars onesies. The story follows a cleanup crew in Earth’s orbit that stumbles on a dangerous super weapon that takes the form of an adorable young child. What initially seems like a one-way ticket out of the sweeping business quickly escalates into a wild chase across space that puts the crew in the crosshairs of criminal organizations, corporate mercenaries, and the law!

‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Written by surrealist filmmaker Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) along with Pierre Bismuth and the masterful director Michel Gondry (The Science of Sleep), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a masterwork of practical effects and metaphorical storytelling. The film uses a fantastical scientific invention that erases targeted memories to tell the story of a couple, played by Jim Carrey (The Mask) and Kate Winslet (Titanic), who are desperately trying to forget each other. As you might imagine from a story that takes you inside the head of a flawed character, the imagery is dreamlike and nonlinear, which Gondry somehow executes in stunning fashion using as little CGI as possible. This film is a rollercoaster of humor, emotion, and poignancy, culminating in an experience you won’t soon forget.

‘Cities of Last Things’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Cities of Last Things is a fascinating Chinese drama that feels like a Greek tragedy as the story unfolds in reverse chronological order, starting with the main character’s death. The film showcases vital moments in the life of an ordinary man, Zhang Dong Ling, who experiences extraordinary love, loss, and legal issues throughout three eras in his life. Through the different timeframes of Zhang’s story, the viewer gets to see how the city he calls home has grown and evolved over the decades, which adds a new flavor to the story, essentially making the city itself the second main character whom you also get to see slowly devolve into madness.

