With their hair-raising narratives and dark, complex characters, it’s easy to see why thrillers have such an enduring popularity with audiences. And while you can absolutely make a good thriller that’s also appropriate for the whole family, some of the best movies in the genre are the ones made specifically for an adult audience. It’s no wonder that most streaming services have a selection of R-rated thrillers, and Prime Video is no exception. From acclaimed hits to more underrated fare, the streaming service’s thriller collection covers a wide range of genres, from political and crime thrillers to satirical and horror-infused comedies. Read on to discover our selection of the best R-rated thrillers you can stream right now on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘Abigail’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Abigail is a 2024 vampire horror comedy written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. Alisha Weir stars as the title character, the daughter of a powerful crime lord who gets kidnapped by a group of criminals. Unfortunately for the kidnappers, it turns out that Abigail and her father are something far more horrifying than they imagined. Besides Weir, the movie also stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Abigail premiered at the Overlook Film Festival in April 2024 ahead of a theatrical release, earning largely favorable reviews from critics and box office success. Originally planned as an adaptation of the classic 1936 horror film Dracula's Daughter, Abigail takes on the familiar tropes of vampire fiction with a stellar cast and a wicked sense of humor. Overall, Abigail is a stylish and entertaining horror film that presents B-movie thrills with an elevated Gothic aesthetic that rivals the classic Universal Monster films that it emulates.

Watch on Prime Video

‘Blink Twice’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 6.5/10