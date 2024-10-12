As October rears its scary head and we enter spooky season, the thought of being frightened to death by a jumpscare-heavy flick might not be to everyone's taste. Well, if horror isn't your thing, but you're still looking for something to get under your skin, then the thriller genre is often the way to go. From award-winning classics to brand-new action-packed features, it looks as if Netflix is the place to be for thriller fans right now. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best R-rated thrillers currently streaming on Netflix.

'Leave the World Behind' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 6.4/10

This smart, socially aware thriller by Sam Esmail follows Julia Robert's Amanda and her family as their family vacation is swiftly interrupted by, seemingly, the end of the world. With a range of terrifying events unfolding around them, her family and the returning owners of their Airbnb must attempt to stay alive whilst looking for any signs as to what actually is happening to the planet. With its finger on the pulse of the fears of modern society, Leave the World Behind is a sophisticated thriller with plenty of bite. As the story unfolds, it seems as if each twisting turn could lead anywhere, as the ever-increasing sense of doom becomes brilliantly overwhelming. A thought-provoking thrill ride, there's no better time to watch this flick than right now.

'Bird Box' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Back in 2018, there was a period when everyone was talking about Bird Box. The movie follows Sandra Bullock's Malorie, who must stop at nothing to keep her children safe from a world-ending presence that, if you see it, turns you to suicide. An inventive narrative akin to John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, Bird Box excels by simply taking an aspect of our lives we so often take for granted and using it for endless tension. The threat of the mysterious monsters that lurk out of view constantly keeps the viewer on edge, with Bullock's impeccable selling of each nailbiting moment helping every audience member share in each flicker of potential pain.

'The Killer' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.7/10

The iconic David Fincher teams up with Hollywood mainstay Michael Fassbender in The Killer, a movie about an unnamed assassin on a world-spanning mission and intent on no one, not even those once on his side, getting in his way. Beyond the stylish cinematography and gripping story, The Killer is well worth a watch, thanks to Fassbender's calculated lead performance. Assassins on screen always seem to be reaching for something suave and sophisticated, but Fassbender instead crafts a cold killer, telling the tale in monologue, who lurks in the shadows and makes every scene ooze with tension. A fun, psychological thrill ride, this is one for Fincher fans and non-Fincher fans alike.

'Fair Play' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Written and directed by Chloe Domont in her feature directorial debut, Fair Play follows the newly engaged New York couple Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich), whose picture-perfect relationship begins to unravel when a high-profile promotion sets the two at each other's throats. Full of drama, intrigue, and delicious mystery, Fair Play is a story of anything but, with the pair scheming against each other as their dreamy relationship turns into a nightmare. At a methodical pace, the film catches you off guard with striking moments that twist this story into its cutthroat final act, all in the name of a love doomed from the start.

'A Simple Favor' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.8/10

A Simple Favor Release Date August 29, 2018 Director Paul Feig Cast Anna Kendrick , Ian Ho , Joshua Satine , Glenda Braganza , Andy Rannells , Kelly McCormack Runtime 119

Directed by Paul Feig, A Simple Favor follows widow and cooking vlogger Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), who befriends a fellow mother at her child's school. However, after the other mother goes mysteriously missing, Stephanie decides to put the pieces together herself, only to find secrets that spiral out of control. Featuring a winding, smartly paced story that takes enough twists and turns for a theme park ride, A Simple Favor is a fun, sinister tale with plenty to keep you entertained. From Kendrick's enticing lead performance to some genuinely funny moments, A Simple Favor has a little bit of everything.

'Rebel Ridge' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 6.9/10

An unexpected hit for Netflix in 2024, Jeremy Saulnier's Rebel Ridge follows Aaron Pierre's Terry Richmond, an ex-Marine who is required to post bail for his incarcerated cousin. However, knowing his cousin was unjustly arrested, Terry's frustrations soon spiral into a stand-off with the law as peaceful protest turns to deadly violence. With its finger on the pulse of the fears of modern society, Rebel Ridge is both frustratingly real and brilliantly entertaining. Pierre puts in an enthralling central performance alongside a supporting cast that includes the likes of Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, and David Denman, with this affecting tale likely to burn a fire inside your stomach as you get ready to fight for justice once the credits roll.

'The Platform' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Platform Release Date March 20, 2020 Director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia Cast Ivan Massagué , Zorion Eguileor , Antonia San Juan , Emilio Buale Runtime 94 minutes

A surprising Spanish-language hit that captured millions of eyes back in the COVID lockdown of 2020, The Platform is set in an alternate dystopian world where prison inmates are fed from a moving platform that gives the best of the options to the top and the scraps to those at the bottom. However, one man is ready to break the rules. Certainly unsubtle in its commentary on capitalism (and all the better for it), The Platform is a blend of horror and thriller as it frightens its audience into a thoughtful examination of their own society. A tense tale paced to perfection, there's plenty to love about The Platform, with this one of Netflix's best Spanish-language offerings.

'American Psycho' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.6/10

An unquestionable classic of the thriller genre, American Psycho follows Christian Bale's egocentric New York City investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, whose grip on reality slips — as does the mask that hides his true identity as a murderous psychopath. Ready to question you at every turn, American Psycho is a meticulously crafted examination of fantasy and detachment that feels as if it could've been crafted by its main character. Every line of dialogue is desperately pushing the audience in between the lines, with an immersive, puzzling group of ensemble performances that were deliberately designed to illicit often unconventional emotional pairings. A subtextual masterpiece supported by a killer soundtrack, American Psycho is the sort of film you'll want to watch again and again.

'I Care a Lot' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.4/10

The ever-brilliant Rosamund Pike stars as Marla Grayson in I Care a Lot, a story of a woman who is a court-appointed guardian and uses her platform to legally take from the vulnerable. A con artist with great success, Marla meets her match one unassuming day when a potential victim has a shady past and links to the criminal underworld. Alongside a superb supporting cast that includes the likes of Peter Dinklage and Dianne Wiest, I Care a Lot sees Pike put in a magnificent central performance as the deplorable Marla, who you can't help but keep your eyes on. A twisting tale with plenty of surprises, I Care a Lot was highly praised upon release and has since fallen to underrated gem status.

'Emily the Criminal' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Emily the Criminal Release Date August 12, 2022 Director John Patton Ford Cast Aubrey Plaza , Theo Rossi , John Billingsley , Bernardo Badillo Runtime 97 minutes

Written and directed by John Patton Ford, this psychological thriller does exactly what it says on the tin, telling the tale of the titular Emily (Aubrey Plaza) as she spirals into a world of financially-enforced crime. With job interviews and other such attempts at earning a living proving futile, the turn to crime gives Emily such a visceral rush it soon becomes addictive. It will come as no surprise to anyone with even a slither of experience with Plaza's work that she is a true stand-out part of this movie. Able to toe the line between desperate and endearing, the titular Emily becomes increasingly relatable as her grip on life transforms. Intense and full of heist-like thrills, Emily the Criminal is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

