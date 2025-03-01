War is fundamentally a mature subject, so it’s no surprise that some of the best war movies ever made are the ones targeted specifically toward adult audiences. Exploring the horrors of the battlefield and the long-term psychological cost of violence, these war movies may not be easy to watch, but they deliver a necessary warning about the dangers of warfare. Prime Video is home to a number of great movies in that category, including some of the most acclaimed and commercially successful films of all time. Read on to discover our selection of the very best R-rated war movies that you can stream on Prime Video right now, ranging from popular darlings to lesser-known hidden gems.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best war movies on Prime Video in general and the best R-rated war movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Prime Video.

‘American Sniper’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 7.3/10