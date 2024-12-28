Westerns have been a staple of American entertainment for decades, often representing our variety of fantastical narratives and mythologies surrounding the establishment of the United States. However, the medium has evolved since the days of John Wayne and the era of Spaghetti Westerns, allowing filmmakers to use tropes and archetypes to tell more complex, subversive, and intricate stories. With films trying to represent a more relatable and grounded view of Westerns, it's only natural that audiences need to see the gritty, dark, blood-soaked aspects of the Old West — that's where Netflix comes in with their catalog of uncensored and compelling Westerns for people of all tastes. Here are the best R-rated Westerns on Netflix!

‘Bone Tomahawk’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Kurt Russell and Patrick Wilson lead this ensemble cast of gunslingers who form a posse to try and rescue a town doctor from a cannibalistic tribe. Of course, you may have picked up from the premise that this is a Western that uses the outdated “savage natives” trope, but the tribe in the film is so cartoonishly monstrous they may as well be zombies — though Bone Tomahawk is more Walking Dead than Dawn of the Dead as writer and director S. Craig Zahler creates a slow-burn atmosphere of paranoia where the biggest threat isn’t the man-eaters but the men in the posse.

‘3:10 to Yuma’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Before he brought the Western flavor to the X-Men franchise with Logan, James Mangold rode the rails of the Old West genre with this remake of the classic film based on the Elmore Leonard short story. 3:10 to Yuma is a phenomenal ensemble film that features charming performances from Russell Crowe and Christian Bale as they slowly bond despite being on opposite sides of the law. Crowe takes on the role of the leader of a gang of outlaws being escorted to a train headed to the infamous Yuma Prison by a stalwart rancher and Civil War veteran played by Bale. Unfortunately, the gang will do unspeakable things to stop their boss from reaching that train. This captivating story about honor, duty, and respect expertly utilizes the best aspects of the Western genre.

‘The Sisters Brothers’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 6.9/10

John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix breathe life into the brother assassins from the novel by Patrick deWitt in this French/American co-production directed by Jacques Audiard. The Sisters Brothers is an organically humorous journey across the Old West territories, from Oregon to California, in the middle of the Gold Rush that lets Reilly and Phoenix shine as an unlikely duo that is positively endearing as a couple of bumbling yet efficient killers. Riz Ahmed, who never disappoints, continues his excellent streak in his role as a gold-hunting scientist that everyone wants to get their hands on. This is a fun movie that even folks who rarely dip their toes into Westerns can enjoy.

‘The Harder They Fall’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel makes his feature film directorial debut with The Harder They Fall, and boy, does he come out guns a-blazin’. Don’t tell my editor, but this is the best film on the list by a long shot, and it's not even close. There are few Black-focused Westerns out there, so it was important that this hit the mark, and with the stellar ensemble cast, the dazzling camera work, and the top-tier storytelling, it’s a definite bullseye. The story follows Jonathan Majors (Creed III) as outlaw Nat Love on a crusade for revenge against the man who killed his family, played by Idris Elba (Sonic the Hedgehog 3). The great balance of humor, sweeping dramatic sequences, and a few big twists are a huge draw of the film. Though not a film for the whole family, it is certainly one about family.

‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.2/10

The Coen brothers take their signature style of wrapping dark humor in a colorfully fun package to the American frontier as they present an anthology of six short stories set in the Old West. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs features an all-star cast, including Tim Blake Nelson, Brendan Gleeson, Liam Neeson, and Tom Waits, as it takes you all along the western front in a showcase of the daily lives of the settlers who were trying to make a life in the new territories. Many of the classic archetypes and tropes are hit — gunfights, bank robberies, and gold panners — but the Coens inject each bit with a hefty dose of subversion and whimsy that makes it feel as fresh as a bath at a brothel. Also, you get to see the origin of the James Franco “First Time?” meme!

‘The Power of the Dog’ (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 6.8/10

The Power of the Dog feels like Call Me by Your Name set in the Brokeback Mountain universe, as writer and director Jane Campion adapts the Thomas Savage novel to tell the story of a man and a young boy slowly bonding over their suppressed sexuality in the repressive ranching society of the 1920s. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee as the focal characters alongside real-life married couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, each of them giving wonderful, award-worthy performances throughout this contemplative drama. Though not your traditional black hat vs. white hat shootout-style Western, this is a cowboy film that reflects the experiences of queer folks in those communities and is a worthy addition to the genre’s canon.

‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Western fans with an appetite for violence, big characters, and witticisms are gonna love The Hateful Eight. Just as writer and director Quentin Tarantino brought his signature style to Hong Kong action and anime-inspired storytelling in Kill Bill, he brings the same energy to this film set in the Old West. The movie stars Tarantino’s regular collaborators like Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen, along with new faces like Walton Goggins and Kurt Russell to fill in his roster of eight untrustworthy archetypes forced to stay the night in a rest stop during a harsh blizzard. This almost three-hour-long acting showcase is mostly set in a single location that allows each of the talented cast members to be as heightened as they can while playing off one another. Grab a blanket and your favorite snacks, and strap in for a wild one.

‘The Furnace’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Taking the Western flavors to the Australian outback of the 1890s, The Furnace reframes the typical struggles between native populations and settlers against a new backdrop. The story follows an Afghan cameleer (Ahmed Malek) and a gold thief (David Wenham) during the Australian gold rush who team up to find a furnace to process stolen gold bars. Unfortunately, the Australian police’s Gold Squad is hot on their trail, so they seek the help of the local Aboriginal community for help. This is a rare style of Western that tells the story from the perspective of the Indigenous populations and struggling immigrant groups affected by the invading settlers — a welcome shift from the typical “heroic frontiersmen vs. native savages” tropes that kicked off the genre.

