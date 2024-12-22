There's much more to Christmas than decorations and gift-giving. The end-of-year festivities are a great time to reflect and look back on the year's achievements. Whether it's getting back to your day job (Cliffhanger), meeting new people (The Hateful Eight), or simply getting through the year and living to tell the tale (Misery), the films on this list capture the season’s essence in unexpected ways.

For viewers who have had their fill of the usual heartwarming Christmas classics, these R-rated winter alternatives offer a chilly and more adult perspective on the holiday season. With dusted with snow-capped vistas, icy story beats, and darker Christmas themes, these films invite viewers to reimagine the festive period as one of darkness, survival and tension.

10 'Misery' (1990)

Starring James Caan and Kathy Bates

Renowned author Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is famous for his series of Victorian romance novels starring beloved heroine Misery Chastain. The character has brought him success, but Paul wants to move on to more "serious" projects. While traveling from his writing retreat to his home in New York City, Paul gets into a serious car accident. Thankfully, he's rescued by a nurse named Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who happens to be his biggest fan.

Misery is an intimate film about an odd couple forced to share a cozy cabin during a snowy winter. Sure, it may also be a violent, tense, and terrifying thriller about the toxicity of obsession, but those factors shouldn't get in the way of what is otherwise a homey classic with just the right amount of wintery visuals to get viewers in the Christmas spirit. The crackling of the fireplace and the occasional clink of the sledgehammer add a bit of spice to an otherwise quaint winter setting.

9 'The Revenant' (2015)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Will Poulter

During the 1820s, mountain man Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) traverses the Dakotas with other trappers, looking to profit from animal pelts. During their work, the company is set upon by a native war party, and many of the trappers are killed. Hugh tries to lead the survivors to safety but is viciously mauled by a bear. His company leaves him for dead, and despite his life-threatening injuries, Hugh sets out to get revenge.

Peppered with spectacular natural vistas and rendered magical and dream-like thanks to Emmanuel Lubezki's natural lighting, The Revenant is a beautiful, albeit grueling, film to enjoy over the Christmas period. Focusing on "uplifting" themes like survival, resilience and the motivation that comes from bloodthirsty revenge, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Americana epic is engrossing and artful in equal measure, a grueling and bleak Western that's also surprisingly rewarding.

8 '30 Days of Night' (2007)

Starring Josh Hartnett, Melissa George and Danny Huston

A small Alaskan town is preparing for its annual month of polar night, which is a several-week period during which the town experiences total darkness. In the lead-up, Sheriff Eben Oleson (Josh Hartnett) responds to some strange complaints regarding strangers in town, dead dogs, and electrical issues. As the darkness officially sets in, the locals quickly realize that they won't be alone for this polar night: they have been invaded by a clan of vampires and have nowhere to go.

Horror lovers deserve earnest and high-quality Christmas movies just as much as other film viewers. While horror movies meeting those criteria are few and far between, they'll always have 30 Days of Night. While not directly themed around Christmas like some of its tackier peers, this small-town supernatural movie is tense and chilly and conveys an oppressive and grim vision of what a winter wonderland can look like.

7 'Cliffhanger' (1992)

Starring Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow and Michael Rooker

After a mountain climb goes wrong, rescue ranger Gabe (Sylvester Stallone) is traumatized and quits the ranger service. Months later, he returns to the mountain to finish packing up his things. While there, a hijacked plane full of stolen cash and dangerous criminals crashes nearby. Unaware of the danger that awaits, Gabe and his former colleague and friend Hal (Michael Rooker) climb to the crashed plane to offer assistance.

In the late '80s, Die Hard gave the world a taste of how good an action-Christmas crossover could be. But few, if any, films can scratch that same action-Christmas itch. So, for viewers who have reached their limit of Christmastime Die Hard rewatches, let this be a sign to spend this Christmas watching Cliffhanger. This movie has it all: an edge-of-your-seat cold open, a rogues' gallery of cheesy '90s villain stereotypes, and a chilly snow-capped setting. No, it doesn't feature Christmas celebrations or a "now I have a machine gun ho-ho-ho" sweater, but what it lacks in knitwear, it makes up for in high-altitude set pieces.

6 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Starring Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson and Jennifer Jason Leigh

In 1877, a raging blizzard forces a group of distrustful strangers to seek shelter at Minnie's Haberdashery. Among the strangers are Union veteran Major Warren (Samuel L. Jackson), bounty hunter John Ruth (Kurt Russell), his high-value captive, Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Confederate General Smithers (Bruce Dern) and newly hired Sheriff Chris Mannix (Walton Goggins). Between the strangers is a range of conflicts, ulterior motives and secrets. While stuck together in Minnie's Haberdashery, these tensions brew to the surface.

What is more reminiscent of a family Christmas party than watching a group of disagreeable adults trade insults and jabs while trapped together in a small residence? Ideological differences, financial disputes, and petty beefs all bubble to the surface in The Hateful Eight, an unintentionally accurate portrayal of the average family holiday gathering. Jam-packed with A-list actors, snowy set-pieces and cathartic violence, Quentin Tarantino's film makes for excellent Christmas Eve viewing.

5 'Fargo' (1996)

Starring Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi and William H. Macy

Hopeless and financially desperate car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy) concocts a convoluted and harebrained scheme to have his wife kidnapped and subsequently extort his father-in-law for tens of thousands of dollars. Meanwhile, heavily pregnant police chief Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand) attends the scene of a triple homicide in her small town of Brainerd, Minnesota.

It isn't a coincidence that the Coen brothers' 1996 film Fargo would go on to inspire five seasons of excellent TV almost 20 years after its release. The Oscar winning classic quickly and effortlessly builds a rich and quirky world for its characters to inhabit, which is expanded on to great success in the TV series of the same name. Despite the dark nature of the film's plot, there is something whimsical about the Midwest charm of the Minnesota accents, Marge's characterization, and the middle-class ennui depicted in Fargo. Pair this whimsy with the snowy setting, trapper hats, and puffy jackets, and Fargo makes for an excellent, if off-kilter, Christmas watch.