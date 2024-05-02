The Big Picture Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I with an exclusive R2-D2 collectible combo popcorn bucket for $49.99 at AMC.

Fans can soon revisit the beginnings of the Skywalker Saga as Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace is returning to the big screen in celebration of its 25th anniversary. To further celebrate the film’s return to theaters, AMC has revealed on the theater chain’s official X (formerly Twitter) account a first look at their exclusive upcoming R2-D2-themed collectible combo popcorn bucket. The vessel will be available for fans to purchase beginning on May 3 for $49.99 and will include a large popcorn and drink.

The latest collectible popcorn bucket continues to follow the trend of major theater chains looking to capitalize on the latest big-screen blockbusters by having appropriately themed collector’s buckets available for fans in cinemas. The trend was further popularized earlier this year with AMC’s Dune: Part Two sandworm bucket, which became a prevalent meme online due to its suspicious design, leading to endless NSFW jokes alongside a parody sketch on Saturday Night Live.

While the new R2-D2 variant doesn’t appear to be as meme-worthy, it does have an adorable likeness to the character’s film counterpart, which could add an extra layer of fun for fans looking to revisit the 1999 movie on the big screen. The vessel functions as both a popcorn bucket and a cup, with a straw coming from the top of R2-D2’s head and an opening on his backside from which you can eat your popcorn. Needless to say, collectors won’t want to miss out on this fun little Star Wars collectible, which will only be available at select AMC theaters.

‘The Phantom Menace’ Returns to the Big Screen For Star Wars Day

It’s been 25 years since the release of The Phantom Menace, which first debuted in theaters in the summer of 1999, becoming one of the biggest film events of all time. While the film, alongside its two follow-ups, initially received a divisive response from fans, over time they have been viewed favorably by younger fans due to their nostalgic value. With a whole new generation of Star Wars fans, it will be interesting to see how well Phantom Menace can perform in theaters a quarter of a century later, especially as it opens alongside the highly anticipated release of The Fall Guy. But if the performance of Return of the Jedi's re-release last year is any indication, then Star Wars fans will likely similarly flock to the prequel film.

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace returns to theaters on May 3. AMC’s R2-D2 bucket can be purchased at AMC theaters on the same day. Check out the sneak peek at the upcoming collectible bucket above.

